DUBOIS — Graduation has hit the DuBois football program hard the past two years, with a total of 35 players moving on — including 19 from last season.
Losses like that would cripple most area programs but luckily for DuBois it has built the overall numbers back up during the tenure of fourth-year head coach TJ Wingard. However, a lot of those numbers were in the freshman and sophomore classes last season, meaning DuBois will see a lot of new and young faces hit the field for full-time varsity action in 2023.
That means senior leadership will be vital for the Beavers on and off the field this season.
Enter Zack Gallagher — a soon to be four-year starter who has grown into and taken over that role all while playing a key position in the foundation of both the offense and defense sides in the trenches. He played mostly center on offense a year ago and will once again find himself in the middle of the O-line at either center or guard this year. Defensively, Gallagher has the athleticism and versatility to play both on the interior of the line or outside at defensive end.
“We’re in our fourth year as a staff, so this will be the first time that every kid at practice will have been in our system for all four years,” said Wingard. They know what the expectations are, but we’re going to be young and need leaders, and guys like Zack are going to guide them and help fill in the cracks. Sometimes you need to hear it from a player rather than a coach, and he’s going to be one of those kids the younger guys definitely look up to and listen to because of his body of work the last three-plus years.
“He’s always been a leader (within his grade). You could see back in seventh and eighth grade that he always had that motor and extra gear in him that he stuck out then, and that has continued through. His freshman and sophomore years he definitely was more quiet, but last year as junior as the season went on, I think he started to use his voice a little more. And, this this summer — with the weight room stuff, on the field stuff, whatever we’re doing — he seems to be leading both by example and being more vocal.
“He’s unique in that he’s not a screamer, but he’s not quiet any more. I think these younger kids will follow him. We have a couple kids as sophomores and juniors we’re going to have to rely on (on the line), and I think they’ll just follow whatever he does. He’ll be like an extra coach on the field for us — maybe nots as far as Xs and Os but as far leadership and encouraging kids to get better and just to work hard.
“And, you could see the growth in him like that the whole way up through. I think he’s realized, ‘Wow, it’s come fast and I’m a senior now,’ and he is embracing it a little bit.”
Gallagher echoed his coach’s thoughts about his time in a Beavers’ uniform coming close to an end.
“I’m a 4-year starter coming back, and I’m excited for the season ahead,” said Gallagher. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given to play for great coaches, with great athletes and a great school. I (enjoy) having fun with friends and being part of a team playing a sport I love.”
Gallagher’s freshman year wasn’t your typical season as it fell in the fall of 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when sports where highly regulated. He played all eight games that year and experienced one of his best moments on a football field that.
“Starting as a freshman was awesome, and one of my favorite moments was leading the way (lead blocker on TD run) to the win against Moniteau with two seconds left in the game (DuBois won 19-16),” he said.
Defensively, Gallagher finished his freshman year with 18 tackles and has seen those numbers increase each year since. He had 22 tackles and two sacks as a sophomore and posted 39 tackles and three sacks a year ago as a junior. Look for those numbers to jump even more this coming season with the departure of several other key players along the defensive front.
Gallagher has set some lofty goals for himself entering his senior season.
“I want to be All-State and win a district title,” he said.
He can help control that first goal with his play on the field, but for the second to happen the Beavers will have to come together and do something no DuBois squad has done since 1996 — win a playoff game. And, the Beavers could have to win two playoff games to capture a district title. DuBois has lost close playoff games at home each of the last two seasons while seeking to end that long playoff win drought.
Wingard also knows Gallagher has set the bar high for his final season on the gridiron.
“Overall, he’s a really good kid and works hard and leads by example,” said Wingard. “We’ve watched him grow and change, and I think for his senior year he has a lot of expectations. And, he has a lot of fans on his side, which includes a lot of his teammates and the coaching staff.”
Gallagher’s play on the football field has been aided by his work ethic in his other varsity sport — wrestling, which is a sport that a lot of great lineman have on their resume.
Gallagher has been a mainstay in the Beavers’ lineup on the mat since being a freshman as well. He went 8-14 as a freshman at 215, then made the big jump his sophomore year and went 28-12 at heavyweight while placing third at districts to earn his first trip to regionals.
He took a huge step forward as a junior, posting a 33-9 record at heayweight in a season that saw him not only win his first District 4/9 Class AAA title but also reach states for the first time after finishing third at the Northwest Regional Tournament. He will enter his senior season on the mat with a 69-35 record with a chance at reaching the 100-win milestone.
As far as his future after high school, Gallagher is still undecided but said he would love to play football at any college that will give him a chance to prove himself.