PORT ALLEGANY — The Brockway football team made the trip to Port Allegany Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from a tough Week 4 loss to Union/A-C Valley, but the Rovers now find themselves reeling even more after the Gators celebrated Homecoming by handing the Rovers a forgettable 40-7 loss.
Port (4-1) outmuscled the Rovers in the trenches on both sides of the ball in the unexpected blowout as the Gators nearly doubled the Rovers in total yards. The Port offense ran up and down the field all afternoon, as its three-headed monster of Blaine Moses, Noah Archer and Drew Evens churned out 57 carries for 273 yards.
Moses led that ground attack with 28 totes for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Archer added 15 carries for 64 yards, while Evens, the Gators QB, added 12 for 63 yards while completing 6 of 9 passes for 42 yards and a score.
Conversely, the Port defense shut down Brockway’s usually potent offense — holding the Rovers to just 171 total yards. Brockway sophomore quarterback Brayden Fox got off to another slow start, but unlike previous weeks, the Rovers were never able to get going on offense.
Fox finished 13 of 28 for just 103 yards with an interception, and 34 of those yards came on a diving catch down the far sideline by Matt Pyne on the Rovers final drive of the game late in the fourth quarter. It was just the fourth time in 15 career games Fox didn’t throw at least one touchdown pass and first time this season.
“They were way more physical than us, ran faster than us and tackled better than us,” said Brockway coach Jake Heigel. “When you do everything correctly on their end, which I think they did just about everything right, and we make mistakes, that is what happens.
“And, give then credit. They are a good, physical football team. I think we have some big, physical guys, and they made them look so not big and physical today. Props to their offensive and defensive line ... they were very impressive.
“We just have to get ready and comeback next week. You can sit there and dwell on something like this, or you can get back to work. And, that’s what we’re going to do.
The game started innocently enough as both teams punted on their opening possessions. Port came away with the ball at their own 35 and promptly went 55 yards on seven plays. An offsides penalty by Brockway on third-and-5 helped prolong the drive, then Evens ripped off a 19-yard run on the ensuing play.
Four straight runs by Moses, one for 13 yards, then finished off the drive as he scored from seven yards outwith 4:43 left in the opening quarter. Evens’ two-point run made it 8-0.
The Gator defense then came up with a huge play, as Peyton Stiles picked off Fox on the second play of the ensuing drive and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. The Gators two-point try failed though as they grabbed a 14-0 lead in a span of 40 seconds.
Port then forced a quick three-and-out, nearly picked off two more passes, before putting together a long 12-play, 55-yard scoring march that ate up 6:45 off the game clock around the quarter change.
Moses jump-started the march with an 8-yard run on third-and-six, while Archer later took a flip pass in motion and got four yards on a fourth-and-1 play. Moses eventually punctuated the drive with a 1-yard TD plunge with 8:52 left in the first half as the Gators seemed to have all the momentum up 2-0 after failing on another two-point try.
However, like it has several times this season, the Brockway offense showed some signs of life in the second quarter after a slow start.
The Rovers, who started at theitr own 26, got their first first down of the game on a 3-yard Jendy Cuello run on third-and-1, then Fox hit Dylan Hanna for 11 yards on third-and-9. Two Cuello runs notched another first down before catches of 19 and 11 yards by Alex Carlson and Matt Brubaker, respectively, gave Brockway at first-and-goal at the Port 8.
Brockway then went to Cuello three straight plays on the ground, with the Rover finding a seam up the middle to score from two yards on out third down. Aiden Wilcox’s extra point made it 20-7 with 3:41 left in the half.
Any momentum Brockway built was quickly taken away, though, as the Gators responded with a 13-play, 70-yard scoring march to close the half.
Moses got things rolling with a 9-yard run on the second play before Archer ripped off runs of 10 and 21 yards to put Port in the red zone. The biggest play of the drive was a 6-yard pass by Evens to Aiden Bliss on fourth-and-3 at the Rovers 11.
Evens then hit Nick Wilfong for a 5-yard touchdown pass three plays later with three seconds on the clock. Brockway’s Dylan Hanna picked off the two-point try off after teammate Raiden Craft nearly had the pick himself, but the Gators still went to the half up 26-7.
That late score seemed to take the wind out of Brockway’s sails, as the Rovers proved not to have any second-half magic this time around.
Brockway mustered just three first downs (had 8 in the game) in the second half, and the last one of those came on Pyne’s diving catch in the closing minutes of the game.
Pyne’s catch gave Brockway first-and-goal at the Port 4, but Brockway was unable to find the end zone. The Gators halted the drive by stuffing Cuello on a fourth down play at the 1.
Meanwhile, the Gators dominated the time of possession in the second half, and the game really, adding a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Moses after the break to finish off their convincing victory.
The first of those scores came with 7:14 in the third quarter, while the second with 4:09 to play capped a long 17-play, 79-yard scoring march that chewed up 10:03 off the game clock.
Brockway, which fell to 2-2, will look to end a two-game slide when its hosts Smethport for Homecoming Friday night.