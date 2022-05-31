SHIPPENSBURG — In a run for the ages, Redbank Valley freshman Mylee Harmon did the unthinkable.
Back in fifth place with 150 meters to go in the Class 2A 400-meter final, Harmon caught the field and edged Montoursville’s Lily Saul at the line.
Harmon’s remarkable last 30 meters caught not only Laurel’s Tori Atkins, who finished third, but ran down Saul who appeared to be headed to the win. However, Saul somehow ran out of fuel and stumbled over the last 30 meters and fell at the line, barely getting over before Atkins.
Winning time for Harmon? Another career-best 57.15 seconds.
The live coverage on the Pennsylvania Cable Network focused on Saul’s race to win. She was the lone runner in the state under 57 seconds and was coming off a state runner-up finish last year. She got another and the Lady Bulldogs wonder girl nabbed the program’s second-ever state title.
Running a 57.15 isn’t an upset, however. Harmon just kept running hard.
“My plan was to stride it out the first 300 meters and once I saw how close I was I started to kick it in. When I saw I was fifth, I knew that was the time,” said Harmon, who follows Brooke Hinderliter’s 2015 javelin title as the program’s two state titles.
Harmon then kicked it in some more.
“When I passed the third- and fourth-place girls, I didn’t really think (I could win),” Harmon continued. “I thought I could get third or second. But once we hit 50 meters they started to slow down and my strides got bigger and I pushed myself.”
She kept on gaining ground.
“Oh my gosh, I have this in me,” recalled Harmon entering the final stretch. “I didn’t think so going into the last turn. I didn’t think I could do that. I got the right mindset and that pushed me.”
But she kept gaining and Saul started to stumble well before the final lean.
“I saw her fall, the girl beside me slowed down and then that’s when I took my last couple strides and crossed the finish line,” Harmon said.
And then the board showed her 57.15. For many watching, that’s the first time Harmon’s title was apparent. Harmon knew.
“I thought I had a high 57 in me because I didn’t have anyone pushing me at districts and got a low 58, so once I had some kids beside me I knew I could get into 57,” she said.
Watching from high in the grandstand, Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko could only watch with amazement.
“Coming out of the last turn, Mylee is in fifth place and within the first 50 meters of that final stretch, she passes someone and gets into fourth,” Fricko said. “And I look over at Megan (Harmon, an assistant coach and Mylee’s mother) and I say she’s got third wrapped up. And just like all year, that last 50 meters, she gets stronger and everybody else slows up and starts to show wear and tear. And she just powers through.”
Harmon was still letting her title soak in leaving Shippensburg.
“It will later, on the way home,” Harmon said. “(The state title) means a lot knowing I can come back and do it again. It means so much to me.”
The area’s other medal come from the Elk County Catholic 4x800 relay of Sami Straub, Sophia Bille, Gianna Bille and Grace Neubert. Seeded 12th with a district-winning time of 9:58.48, the foursome went into the finals-only race and crossed the line in sixth-place with a time of 9:50.34.
Sophia Bille’s second leg brought the Lady Crusaders from 16th and into sixth place with Gianna Bille handing the baton off to Neubert in seventh place before Neubert was able to get her relay into sixth at the finish line.
“I didn’t think I had that much left, but I was somehow able to pull through,” said Neubert, who finished 13th earlier in the day in the 3,200 final with a time of 11:31.30. “I went out in my 3,200 a little fast, so that was a little rough.”
“That was an eight-second PR for us, so I’m not shocked that we were able to medal. That was a good time for us,” Straub said.
From other area athletes on Saturday:
— Punxsutawney’s Rebekah Miller missed medaling in the shot put as she made the finals as the ninth seed, but wound up finishing night with a throw of 35 feet, 4 inches. The eighth-place finisher medaled with a toss of 37 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
— Brookville’s Laynee Sorbin finished 19th in the triple jump, going 33 feet, 9 3/4 inches. Two other D9 triple jumpers were in the mix, one of them medaling with Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell finishing third with a jump of 37 feet, 2 1/4 inches. Top-seeded Baylee Blauser of Union/A-C Valley didn’t make the finals and wound up 16th.
— Also for Redbank Valley, sophomore Claire Henry was ninth in the pole vault, missing on a less misses tiebreaker for an eighth-place medal after clearing 10 feet.
— Johnsonburg’s Adria Magnusson finished 18th with a time of 2:32.53.