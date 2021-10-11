Week 7 of the high school football season proved to be another highly successful one for the Tri-County Area as the 10 local schools combined to go 7-3, with two of those losses coming in head-to-head matchups.
Friday night produced yet more lopsided affairs, which seems to be a common theme in recent weeks, but a pair of are of teams did pull out wins in down to the wire games.
In the premier head-to-head matchup of the week, St. Marys held off Brookville, 19-14, in a game the Dutchmen appeared to be in total control of early on as they built a 19-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Senior quarterback Christian Coudriet powered the Dutchmen offense, throwing for 335 yards — 194 in the first half — and accounting for two touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing) in the the victory. His brother Charlie Coudriey had a big night catching the ball with seven grabs for 129 yards.
Christian Coudriet is now on the cusp of reaching the 6,000-yard milestone for his career, something only eight other quarterbacks in the history of District 9 have accomplished.
Another area quarterback, along with his top receiver, also threw their names in the ring when it comes to records and milestones Friday night as the Curwensville duo of junior QB Dan McGarry and senior wideout Ty Terry both another school record in a close 24-22 victory at Purchase Line.
The duo, who set school single-game records for passing and receiving yards earlier this year vs. Mount Union, each set single-season yardage marks for their positions against Dragons.
McGarry completed 19 of 34 passes for 291 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. That showing catapulted the Golden Tide junior past Jake Terry and into the Curwensville record books for the most passing yards in a season.
Jake Terry set the old mark of 1,526 in 2015 and now finds himself second McGarry, who sits at 1,643 now. McGarry had already become Curwensville’s all-time leading passer a couple weeks ago, breaking the mark of 2,395 held by Shawn Sopic (2007 graduate). McGarry now has 2,778 career passing yards as a junior.
Senior receiver Ty Terry, the younger brother of Jake, hauled in six balls for 126 yards and a touchdown to break Quamone Newkirk’s singles season record for receiving yards (781 yards, 2015). Terry now has 817 yards and has a chance to break the career yardage mark held by Jesse Hoover (1,1661; 2009 grad). Terry currently has 1,159 yards.
Jake Mullins also went over 100 yards receiving in the game, catching seven passes for 110 yards. Mullins added a field goal and booted three PATs in the victory.
In other games, the DuBois defense was dominant once again, holding Moniteau to just 12 yards of offense and no first downs in the first half as the Beavers rolled to their fourth straight win after an 0-3 start. The Warriors managed to get over the century mark in offense (118 total yards, 57 rushing) against the DuBois reserves in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Beavers got a big night from Austin Henery, who ran for 117 yards on just 11 carries and scored three times. Teammate Braxton Adams added 110 yards from scrimmage (75 rushing, 35 receiving) and three scores of his own (2 on ground).
Speaking of big rushers, Punxsy’s Zeke Bennett went off for 262 yards and four touchdowns to help power the Chucks to their first win of the season — 49-21 vs. Bradford.
Up in Brockway, it was freshman quarterback Brayden Fox who enjoyed the big game in a 34-7 win against Elk County Catholic. Fox completed 25 of 40 passes for 383 yards with four TDs and one interception.
Blake Pisarcik (9-162, 1 TD) and Alex Carlson (9-122, 1 TD) both went over the century mark in receiving yards, while Carter Hickman did the same on the ground (23-133, 1 TD).
Here is a look at all the full box scores available from Friday night:
DuBOIS 51,
Moniteau 7
Score by Quarters
Moniteau 0 0 7 0 — 7
DuBois 14 23 14 0 — 51
First Quarter
D—Austin Henery 28 run (Charlie Harman kick), 8:35.
D—Braxton Adams 23 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Charlie Harman kick), 5:50.
Second Quarter
D—Derraick Burkett 25 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Charlie Harman kick), 9:55.
D—Braxton Adams 24 run (Charlie Harman kick), 6:25.
D—Braxton Adams 17 run (Charlie Harman kick), 3:57.
D—Safety (bad punt snap into end zone by Moniteau), 1:34.
Third Quarter
D—Austin Henery 4 run (Charlie Harman kick), 7:39.
M—David Dessicino 1 run (Connor Alfreno kick), 5:04.
D—Austin Henery 20 run (Charlie Harman kick), 1:35.
M D
First downs 6 23
Rushes-yards 17-57 42-312
Comp-Att-Int 8-18-0 10-13-0
Passing Yards 61 116
Total Plays-Yards 35-118 55-428
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 4-21.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 1-15 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Moniteau—Matt Martino 2-9, David Dessicino 8-41, Hunter Stalker 7-7.
DuBois—Austin Henery 11-117, Braxton Adams 8-75, Garrett Nissel 7-41, Austin Mitchell 3-21, Cam-Ron Hays 4-16, Brendan Orr 4-25, Erich Benjamin 2-7, Danny Dixon 2-2, Carter Wilson 1-8.
PASSING
Moniteau—David Dessicino 8 of 18, 61 yards.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 7 of 9, 81 yards, 2 TDs, 0 Ints.; Austin Mitchell 3 of 4, 35 yards.
RECEIVING
Moniteau—Matt Martino 4-27, Hunter Stalker 2-15, Cooper Boozel 2-19.
DuBois—Derraick Burkett 5-65, Braxton Adams 2-35, Kaden Clark 1-11, Brycen Dinkfelt 1-7, Austin Mitchell 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS
Moniteau—None.
DuBois—None.
BROCKWAY 34,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 7
Score by Quarters
ECC 0 0 7 0 — 7
Brockway 13 0 7 14 — 34
First Quarter
B—Blake Pisarcik 9 pass from Brayden Fox, (conversion failed), 9:12.
B—Carter Hickman 19 run, (Blake Pisarcik kick), 0:19.
Third Quarter
ECC—Joe Tettis 5 pass from Ben Paul, (Nick Cherry kick), 3:33.
B—Jalen Kosko 18 pass from Brayden Fox, (Blake Pisarcik kick), 0:42.
Fourth Quarter
B—Jalen Kosko 35 pass from Brayden Fox, (Alex Carlson pass from Brayden Fox), 6:51.
B—Alex Carlson 17 pass from Brayden Fox, (kick blocked), 3:13.
ECC B
First downs 7 20
Rushes-Yards 33-54 27-109
Comp-Att-Int 9-19-0 25-40-1
Passing Yards 82 383
Total Plays-Yards 52-136 67-492
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Punts 5-28.4 2-33
Penalties-Yards 1-5 8-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Elk County Catholic—Noah Cherry 28-71, Team 1-(-1), Ben Reynolds 3-(-4), Ben Paul 1-(-12).
Brockway—Carter Hickman 23-133, Brayden Fox 1-(-1), Team 3-(-23).
PASSING
Elk County Catholic—Ben Paul 9-of-19, 82 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT.
Brockway—Brayden Fox 25-of-40, 383 yds., 4 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Elk County Catholic—Joe Tettis 7-84, Elliott Rupprecht 2-(-2).
Brockway—Blake Pisarcik 9-162, Alex Carlson 9-122, Jalen Kosko 4-77, Matt Pyne 1-22, Carter Hickman 2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS
Elk County Catholic—Ben Paul.
Brockway—None.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 49,
BRADFORD 21
Score by Quarters
Bradford 7 7 7 0 — 21
Punxsy 21 7 14 7 — 49
First Quarter
P—Zeke Bennett 1 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 10:35.
P—Zeke Bennett 10 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 5:31.
B—Jerid Wilmoth 37 pass from Elijah Fitton (Abbie Nuzzo kick), 3:35.
P—Angel Gonzalez 75 kickoff return (Peyton Hetrick kick), 3:20.
Second Quarter
P—Justin Miller 25 interception return (Peyton Hetrick kick), 5:20
B—Dalton Dixon 3 pass from Talan Reese (Abbie Nuzzo kick), 1:33.
Third Quarter
B—Elijah Fitton 50 interceptio (Abbie Nuzzo kick), 9:35.
P—Zeke Bennett 69 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 6:43.
P—Zeke Bennett 37 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 3:50.
Fourth Quarter
P—Noah Weaver 2 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 6:31.
B P
First downs 11 16
Rushes-yards 14-48 51-367
Comp-Att-Int 24-46-4 2-6-2
Passing Yards 241 14
Total Plays-Yards 60-289 57-381
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Punts 2-41.5 1-30
Penalties-Yards 11-105 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bradford—Elijah Fitton 9-41, Lucas Laktash 3-7, Ashton Smith 1-5, Jarid Wilmoth 1-(-5).
Punxsy—Zeke Bennett 33-262, Noah Weaver 10-94, Justin Miller 1-16, Angel Gonzalez 2-6, Gabe Kengersky 2-(-1), Griffin White 3-(-11).
PASSING
Bradford—Reese Talan 15-for-28, 155 yards, 1 TD, 3 Ints.; Elijah Fitton 9-for-18, 86 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Punxsy—Noah Weaver 2-for-6, 14 yards, 0 TD, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
Bradford—Elijah Fitton 7-64, Isaiah Fitton 4-61, Jerid Wilmoth 4-43, Dalton Dixon 5-34, Ashton Smith 3-23, Lucas Laktash 3-18.
Punxsy—Justin Miller 1-8, Zeke Bennett 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Bradford—Elijah Fitton, Brett Thompson.
Punxsy—Justin Miller (2), Seth Moore, Landon Peterson.
CLEARFIELD 30
TRINITY 0
Score by Quarters
Trinity 0 0 0 0 — 0
Clearfield 7 16 7 0 — 30
First Quarter
CL—Oliver Billotte 1 run, (Luke Sidorick kick),
Second Quarter
CL—Jose Alban 7 run, (Sidorick kick), 9:09.
CL—Sidorick 25 FG, 3:42.
CL—Nate Natoli 23 pass from Billotte, (kick blocked), 0:45.
Third Quarter
CL—Mark McGonigal 8 run, (Sidorick kick), 0:58.
T C
First downs 11 18
Rushes-yards 24-45 39-186
Comp-Att-Int 11-31-0 10-15-0
Passing Yards 114 161
Total Plays-Yards 55-159 54-347
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Punts 5-27.6 2-35.5
Penalties-Yards 2-15 4-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Trinity—Andrew Durig 14-54, Hunter Strickland 1-1, Connor Roberts 8-(-1), Team 1-(-9).
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 14-62, Carter Chamberlain 5-56, Oliver Billotte 9-47, Jose Alban 9-21, Brady Collins 1-1, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING
Trinity—Connor Roberts 11-of-31, 114 yds.
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 10-of-15, 161 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Trinity—Steven Stewart 3-37, Cooper Scott 3-24, Jeremy Sikora 2-33, Andrew During 2-20, Jadon Dobich 1-0.
Clearfield—Karson Kline 5-95, Nate Natoli 4-51, Jose Alban 1-15.