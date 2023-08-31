DUBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team knocked off cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, 177-184, Wednesday at the DuBois Country Club to improve to 3-0 on the season.
DuBois’ Tyson Kennis took home medalist honors, carding a 40. Teammate Brock Smith wasn’t far behind with a 42, while Madix Clark (46) and Mason Dinkfelt (49) also broke 50 to round the Beavers’ scoring.
Trenton Miller led DCC with a 43, while Tristan Sedor had a 45. Jack Roy (47) and Aiden Snowberger (49) also factored into the Cardinals’ team score.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. DuBois plays at Brookville and DCC at Curwensville.
DCC—184
Tristan Sedor 45, Aiden Snowberger 49, Trenton Miller 43, Jack Roy 47. Others: Nate Harris 62, Devin Suplizio 55.
DUBOIS—177
Tyson Kennis 40, Brock Smith 42, Mason Dinkfelt 49, Madix Clark 46. Others: Shae McMahon 50, Andrew McIntosh.
In other boys golf action Wednesday:
Brookville 194,
Brockway 197
BROOKVILLE — Led by Killian Radel’s round of 38, Brookville edged visiting Brockway, 194-197, Wednesday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Radel was the lone player in the 30s in earning medalist honors and the lone Raider to break 50 on the day. Rees Taylor hit that 50 number on the nose, while Luke Burton and Holden Shaffer each shot rounds of 53,
Weston Pisarchick and Evan Botwright each posted 46s to lead the Rovers, with Jacob Newcamp adding a 49 and Ryan Crawford a 56.
Brockway returns to action Friday at home against St. Marys, while Brookville hosts DuBois on Tuesday.
BROCKWAY—197
Weston Pisarchick 46, Evan Botwright 46, Ryan Crawford 56, Jacob Newcamp 49. Others: Edison Bazik 57, Parker Pisarchick 56.
BROOKVILLE—194
Killian Radel 38, Rees Taylor 50, Luke Burton 53, Jolden Shaffer 53. Others: Burke Fleming 58, Ladd Blake 58.