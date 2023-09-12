DUBOIS — The Brockway boys golf team got four scores of 47 or better Monday afternoon to edge host DuBois Central Catholic, 181-183, at the DuBois Country Club.
Central Catholic’s Tristan Sedor carded a 40 to earn medalist honors on his home course, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Rovers, who improved to 2-6 on the season.
Ryan Crawford led Brockway with a 41 to finish right behind Sedor, while teammate Weston Pisarchick had a 46. Evan Botwright and Troy Johnson each posted 47s to round out the Rovers’ scoring.
Sedor was backed by teammate Aiden Snowberger, who shot a 44. Trenton Miller (47) also broke 50 for the Cardinals, who also got a 52 from Peyton Suplizio.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday at the Brockway Invitational, which will be held at Scottish Heights.
BROCKWAY—181
Weston Pisarchick 46, Evan Botwright 47, Troy Johnson 47, Ryan Crawford 41. Others: Jaconb Newcamp 50, Edison Bazik 52.
DCC—183
Tristan Sedor 40, Aiden Snowberger 44, Trenton Miller 47, Peyton Suplizio 52. Others: Jack Roy 56, Nate Harris 58.
In other boys golf action Monday:
DuBois 166,
Brookville 187
DUBOIS — DuBois used a strong all-around team effort Monday on the links to knock off visiting Brookville, 166-187, at the DuBois Country Club.
DuBois’ Brock Smith and Raider Killian Radel shared medalist honors with rounds of 38. DuBois had three other golfers card scores of 44 or better though to propel the Beavers to the win and a 6-0 record.
Tyson Kennis added a 41 for the Beavers, with Mason Dinkfelt shooting a 43 and Madix Clark a 44.
Behind Radel, Brookville got a 46 from Luke Burton and a 49 by Ladd Blake. Holden Shaffer closed out the Raiders’ scoring with a 54.
DuBois plays in the Brockway Invitational on Wednesday, while Brookville is off until next Tuesday when it travels to Brockway.
BROOKVILLE—187
Killian Radel 38, Luke Burton 46, Ladd Blake 49, Holden Shaffer 61. Others: Rees Taylor 58, Burke Fleming 61.
DUBOIS—166
Tyson Kennis 41, Brock Smith 38, Mason Dinkfelt 43, Madix Clark 44. Others: Jacob McIntosh 52, Shae McMahon 56.
St. Marys 218,
Bradford 227
ST. MARYS — St. Marys didn’t put together one of its bette days as a team Monday, according to head coach Bob Bauer, but the Flying Dutchmen still got five scores of 46 or better to upend visiting Bradford, 218-227, at Bavarian Hills.
St. Marys Anthony Nedzinski fired a 41 to share medalist honors with Bradford’s Jake Franz. Dutchmen Louie Nedzinski and Alex Clark weren’t far behind that duo with rounds of 43, while Vinnie Azzato (45) and Tyler Rusalem (46) rounded out the St. Marys scoring.
The Dutch will have three golfers competing in the Brockway Invitational Wednesday at the Scottish Heights Golf Course, then host Cameron County Thursday at Bavarian Hills.
BRADFORD—227
Jake Franz 41, Chase Wineberg 44, Tarren Reese 44, Wyatt Stark 49, Mitchell Brinsky 49. Others: Ben Woodhouse 52, Clayton Brinsky 56 and Ty Hardy 58.
ST. MARYS—218
Louie Nedzinski 43, Anthony Nedzinski 41, Alex Clark 43, Vinnie Azzato 45, Tyler Rusalem 46. Others: Carter Redmond 51, Brody Stauffer 50, Aiden Beimel 54.