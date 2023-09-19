DUBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team suffered its second loss in a row Monday, dropping a 181-188 matchup to Punxsutawney at the DuBois Country Club.
Punxsy’s Gavin Wilson fired a 42 to capture medalist honors. Teammates Sawyer Hall and Nate Kendrick each shot rounds of 45, while Noah Kengersky had a 49 to round out the squad’s scoring.
Brock Smith led the Beavers with a 43, while Tyson Kennis and Jacob McIntosh each shot 48s. Shae McMahon had a 49.
Punxsy is now off until next Tuesday when it hosts Brookville, while DuBois battles cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic today.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—181
Sawyer Hall 45, Noah Kengersky 49, Nate Kendrick 45, Gavin Wilson 42. Others: Jim Neese 51, Evan Presloid 50.
DUBOIS—188
Tyson Kennis 48, Brock Smith 43, Jacob McIntosh 48, Shae McMahon 49. Others: Mason Dinkfelt 50, Madix Clark 58.
In other boys golf action Monday:
St. Marys 210,
ECC 260
ST. MARYS — St. Marys got five scores of 47 or better Monday to easily upend cross-town rival Elk County Catholic, 210-260, at Leaning Pines Golf Course.
Dutchman Alex Clark fired a 37 to capture medalist honors, while teammate Carter Redmond wasn’t far behind with a 40. Tyler Rusalem and Anthony Nedzinski added a 42 and 44, respectively, while Max Croyle finished off St. Marys’ scoring with a 47.
Christian Sloff and Sam Rettger each shot 49 to lead the Crusaders, while Marcus Muccio had a 50 and Isaac Vogt a 52. Sarah Krise closed out the ECC scoring with a 60.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday. St. Marys hosts Kane in its final regular season match, while ECC plays at Brockway.
ST. MARYS—210
Anthony Nedzinski 44, Max Croyle 47, Tyler Rusalem 42, Carter Redmond 40, Alex Clark 37. Others: Brody Stouffer 50, David Smith 51, Patrick Blessel 58.
ECC—260
Marcus Muccio 50, Sarah Krise 60, Isaac Vogt 52, Christian Sloff 49, Sam Rettger 49. Others: Alan Singer, Zach Lynch 71, Blake Vollmer 75.