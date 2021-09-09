PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re around sports long enough, you will hear plenty of coaches and athletes talk about how teams are a “family.”
That’s definitely the case — literally and figuratively — for the Punxsutawney girls volleyball team as the Lady Chucks enter a new season being led by the third different member of the Good family.
This time around it’s Glenn Good, who takes over as head coach after his daughter Heather Good stepped down from that position in the summer after guiding the Lady Chucks for nine years (2012-20).
Heather was a three-time District 9 champion as a player at Punxsy and was named the D-9 Player of the Year as a junior. After playing collegiately at Grove City College, the younger Good returned to her alma mater as head coach in 2012 and proceeded to rack up more than 100 wins and a pair of District 9 titles.
Both follow in the foot steps of Lisa Good — Glenn’s wife and Heather’s mother — as head coaches at Punxsy. Lisa, who won three state titles as a player in high school at Norwin, went to play at Slippery Rock in college before getting into coaching.
She had two different head coaching stints at Punxsy, the first in the late 1980s and second starting in the early 2000s when Heather was a freshman. Lisa Good won nearly 200 matches and captured six D-9 titles while leading the Lady Chucks.
Now, it’s Glenn’s time to be the one making all the hard decisions and because of those close ties to the program, he’s no stranger when it comes to Punxsy volleyball. He was the junior varsity coach during his wife’s second tenure and is the coach for the Moose Volleyball Club, a club team based out of Punxsy.
“I would venture a guess that Punxsy is very unique in the state of Pennsylvania having three different members of the same family as head coach,” he said.
Glenn Good takes over a Lady Chucks squad that looks to be very young after losing a deep senior class to graduation from a team that went 9-3 a tear ago and saw it’s season end in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals with a loss to Keystone.
“After graduating six senior starters from last year, we will be a young team this season,” said Good. “We want to work to improve every day we come into the gym and challenge our opponents in every game. At the end of the season, we would like to be in a position to play for a district title.
“Each player has a role to fill. No matter what that role is, my goal is for each player to feel, and know, they are important to me, the coaching staff and to their teammates.”
Despite losing all those senior starters, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for Good as he does welcome back two players who got extensive varsity time a year ago in sophomore setter Daniel Griebel and junior Lexi Poole, who was a defensive specialist.
Beyond those two, junior middle hitter Morgan Riggie and senior libero Emma Galando also saw some varsity time in 2020. Galando and Griebel, along with senior Alyssa Campbell, will serve as team captains this season.
“With the coaching change, the offseason still was not quite as normal for us,” said Good. “Our open gyms didn’t begin until early July, but we have spent a decent number of hours in the gym getting ready for the season.”
Griebel will be the team’s setter once again, with Campbell serving as her backup, while Galanda looks to be the starting libero. Campbell will also contribute as a defensive specialist, with juniors Kaylee Guidice and Sydney Hoffman also vying for time on defense in the back row.
Good said the competition for playing time at the net has been a good one as well, with a large group of girls fighting for time there.
Poole, fellow junior Morgan Riggie and sophomores Zoey Hoover and Kylie Diem are all in the mix at middle hitter, while the competition are outside and opposite hitter involves senior Percy Edney, juniors Maisie Eberhart and Trinity Edney and sophomores Emily Dobbins, Riley Doverspike and Ciara Toven.
“The preseason has been very competitive in the gym,” said Good. “Each varsity player knows there are six open positions at all times on the court. I believe we might be more fluid in our lineup than Punxsy has been in a long time.
“I believe that is a good thing considering our youth. We are looking forward to seeing how that will translate to the court when we are able to start our games.”
Good’s junior varsity coach is Kali Toven, who played for both he and his wife. Heather Good also will stay with the program as an assistant, while Alli Lunger, who graduated a couple years ago and played for Heather, will also be helping out.
Punxsy opened its season Wednesday night at Johnsonburg and fell in three sets to the Ramettes, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.
Galando led the Lady Chucks with 18 digs, while Griebel had 11 assists. Riggie posted four kills and Hoover had three blocks.
The Lady Chucks play at DuBois tonight.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alyssa Campbell, Rachael Edney. Juniors: Maisie Eberhart, Trinity Edney, Kaylee Guidice, Sydney Hoffman, Lexi Poole, Morgan Riggie. Sophomores: Kylie Diem, Emily Dobbins, Riley Doverspike, Danielle Griebel, Zoey Hoover, Ciara Toven. Freshmen: Aaliyah Anthony, Kinsee Barnett, Ava Bodenhorn, Megan Edney, Samantha Griebel, Cheyenne Haskins, Brynn Hergert, Brynn Hicks, Faith Kimmerle, Madelyn Neely, Kali Reddinger, Teaghan Riggie, Abbey Schaffer, Emily Wisnesky.