REYNOLDSVILLE — On a hot, humid Saturday night, the fans and drivers honored the memory of track owner Louie Caltagarone’s late wife, Ina. The drivers lined the track in her memory and did a parade lap before parking their cars on the front stretch. After the National Anthem was played, they released white doves in her memory. Capturing the feature win in the Ina Caltagarone Memorial Shootout for the Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Pro Stocks was Andrew Gordon. Other feature winners included Paul Kot in the Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Super Lates, Orin Tayler in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, Nick Erskine in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi-Lates, Shawn Hadden in the Sunny 106 4-Cylinders and Josh Fields in the PA Great Outdoors Vistor’s Bureau Pure Stocks.
Gordon wins the Ina Caltagarone Memorial Shootout Race at Hummingbird
Tyler Kolesar
