Hummingbird pic
Buy Now

The Super Late Models stack up during the early laps of the 25-lap feature event at Hummingbird on Saturday. Involved in the crash and escaping injury were Joe Loffredo, Dylan Fenton, Orvis Newcome and Rich Runyan, Jr.

 Photo courtesy Joe Nowak

REYNOLDSVILLE — On a hot, humid Saturday night, the fans and drivers honored the memory of track owner Louie Caltagarone’s late wife, Ina. The drivers lined the track in her memory and did a parade lap before parking their cars on the front stretch. After the National Anthem was played, they released white doves in her memory. Capturing the feature win in the Ina Caltagarone Memorial Shootout for the Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Pro Stocks was Andrew Gordon. Other feature winners included Paul Kot in the Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Super Lates, Orin Tayler in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, Nick Erskine in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi-Lates, Shawn Hadden in the Sunny 106 4-Cylinders and Josh Fields in the PA Great Outdoors Vistor’s Bureau Pure Stocks.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos