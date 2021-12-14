PUNXSUTAWNEY — Coming off what was practically a lost season competing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punxsutawney wrestling team looks to make a fresh start this year with a new head coach after Eric Eddy decided to step away from the position.
Punxsy didn’t need to look far for a new coach, as it turned to a familiar face in DJ Gould, who has spent many years helping the program at different levels. He was the Chucks’ junior high head coach the last six years.
Gould’s main assistant is Mark Miller, while Eddy also is still helping out with the program along with Joel Bowers, Jason Grusky and Chris Albright. Gould’s hiring helped with some continuity and familiarity with the coaching change, something that wouldn’t had been there is an outsider had been hired.
“We’ve been all together for so along,” said Gould of he and the current group of Chucks. ‘I was the junior high coach the last six years, and I’ve helped with the elementary program too, so I’ve known these kids and their parents the whole way through. That made for a pretty easy transition, especially being from the town and everything too.”
The Chucks lost a solid group of seniors to graduation in Garrett Eddy, Joshua Miller, Ben Skarbek and Garrett Fischer. However, Gould inherits a squad that has a nice blend of veterans and newcomers on its 14-man roster, which is nearly split down the middle in that regard.
Even with eight varsity returnees, some in that group are almost starting over after the limited action the Chucks actually got last year.
Punxsy was hit hard by COVID, whether it was actual cases or kids being quarantined, as the Chucks wrestled just five duals meets once the season got going in January of this year.
Punxsy had just one wrestlers reach double-digit bouts in Brady Smith and even he only had 11 matches while being the lone Chuck to reach the Northwest Regional Tournament.
Smith went 7-4 as a sophomore and was the District 4/9 Class 3A runner-up at 152 pounds to reach the Northwest Regional for the second time in as many seasons. He finished fourth in Altoona.
“We got hit right at the mid to end part of the season last year where we had like three kids left,” said Gould. “And it’s not even that they had it, but were quarantined. We went to districts with just a few kids.
“It’s very hard to go into districts with 6-7 matches when you’re wrestling kids who had the opportunity to wrestle a lot more. It was no fault of anybody, it’s just how it went last year. The whole season was weird, but we made it work best we could. Still, the kids, especially the younger ones, didn’t get the experience you’d like to see them get.
“So, we’re kind of starting over, but with the group of multi-year wrestlers we have, we should be able to keep on moving (quickly). Because of that we’re really forward to this season.
Smith, who was 20-8 as a freshman, is among a group of wrestlers Gould is looking at to step up and be a leader on this year’s team.
“We lost some good guys (to graduation), but we have a nice core of young guys — sophomores and juniors — back to go along with our three seniors Hunter Harris, Angel Gonzalez, and Vincenzo Scott.
“Brady will be a leader for us, but be a quiet leader. He doesn’t say much, but he wrestles hard and gives 100 percent in the room. I would say Hunter Harris is our main senior leader, and he’s done a 180 in the last couple years. He’s vocal, energetic and a positive role model.
“Grant Miller (junior) is another kid who is a quiet leader who just works hard. Among the sophomores, you have guys like Landon Martz and Dysen Gould.”
As for the lineup, Gould said his hopes are they only give up a couple weight classes following the Christmas break when everyone is down to their expected/hopeful weights.
Punxsy has no one at 106, while sophomore Dysen Gould, who was 6-3 and finished fourth at districts last season, will be at 113 or 120. There also is an open weight at 126.
Sophomore David Kunselman looks to be at 132, while another sophomore Brett Dean could be at 138 of 145. Junior Brice Rowan (2-2) also is at 145.
Smith returns at 152, while Grant Miller (2-1) and fellow junior Joel Mehalic (2-0) are at 160. Miller was 14-12 as a freshman. Punxsy also had two wrestlers at 172 in Martz (0-0) and Gonzalez, a transfer from York Tech who hasn’t wrestled since he was a freshman and went 4-4.
Scott, who was 4-13 two years ago, and sophomore Aiden Shaffer are at 189, while sophomore Austin Fischer is at 215. Harris (2-2) will be the Chucks heavyweight, while sophomore Matthew Grusky can wrestle between 215 and heavyweight as well.
“To be honest, I definitely think we can win some duals and would love to get over .500 (record) in duals this year,” said Gould. “That will depend on other teams and what they have. and if we can match up. After Christmas break, we should only give us three (weights) with everyone getting to where they need to be. And, I think I have the team that can catch that 18 points up with the right matchups.
“Individually, if everything is back to normal (postseason-wise), I expect us to get get several kids to regionals and have a few kids who can fight to go to states. For our younger wrestlers, just getting to regionals and the experience of that would be big for coming years.”
Punxsy is set to open its season tonight at home against St. Marys.
ROSTER
Seniors: Angel Gonzalez, Hunter Harris, Vincenzo Scott. Juniors: Joel Mehalic, Grant Miller, Brice Rowan, Brady Smith. Sophomores: Brett Dean, Austin Fischer, Dysen Gould, Matthew Grusky, David Kunselman, Landon Martz, Aiden Shaffer.