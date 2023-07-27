BROOKVILLE — Defensively speaking, well, that’s what won the game for the Brookville Grays.
Four sparkling plays, two each from first baseman Tanner LaBenne and centerfielder Hunter Geer, helped the Grays rally and hold off the Rossiter Miners in a 4-3 win at McKinley Field Wednesday.
The Grays, now up 2-1 in their best-of-five series with the Miners, head back to Rossiter Thursday looking to clinch the series. A fifth game, if needed, is Saturday back in Brookville.
So after dropping a 3-2 loss in 18 innings at McKinley Field Sunday, the Grays blanked Rossiter 8-0 Tuesday then somehow managed to hold off the Miners for Wednesday’s win.
LaBenne ended the game with his stellar play on a line shot hit by Anthony Maseto with one out and the potential tying run in Isaac London at second after he doubled with one out in the top of the seventh.
“I was playing back. Early in that at-bat I was down the line because he pulled one (foul) and then I moved over three or four steps toward second because Brady (Caylor) was playing more up the middle,” said LaBenne, who dove into the hole toward second to snare Maseto’s shot.
London stumbled getting back to the back, giving LaBenne more time to recover and make the throw to second for the third and final out of the game.
The out sealed the win in relief for Owen Caylor, who replaced Grays starter Jamison Rhoades in the fourth after he had walked the bases loaded with no outs. Those three runs scored, but Caylor minimized the damage.
Travis Keister’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 1-1 before LaBenne made his first highlight catch of the game on a popup into shallow right field with runners at first and second.
“I take pride in that stuff,” said LaBenne of his defense which he honed at Penn State DuBois. “I started to focus a lot more over the last three years when I went to college. First basemen can change games because it’s essentially adding another infielder and I’ve gained some range over the last few years.”
Caylor hit Addison Neal to load the bases again before London ripped a two-out, two-run single — the Miners’ first hit of the game — to give the Miners a 3-1 lead.
But Caylor allowed just the other hit to London and that one in the seventh ended a string of eight straight retired batters. And then he got some help from LaBenne to end the game.
“I was trying to limit hard-hit balls and hit some corners, but sometimes good hitters hit balls hard wherever you throw it so you just have to try to get it across the plate and let the defense do what you can,” said Caylor, who hit two more singles and started the Gray’s fifth-inning rally that gave them the lead for good.
When Maseto hit his shot at LaBenne, Caylor was headed to first to cover the bag.
“Tanner said he was back, so I figured he was at least going to stop it,” Caylor said. “It was awesome he caught the ball and throw to second was even better.”
The Miners went with Jack Bracken on the mound and he threw the first four innings before Coy Martino relieved him the fifth.
With two outs and nobody on base, Caylor singled before Martino walked Cole Slaugenhoup, Dane Lyle and then Ty Carrier to force in the tying run. Joey Lopez followed with a ground ball to London at shortstop, but it was misplayed and the throw pulled Maseto off the bag at first and that allowed Slaugenhoup to score the go-ahead run.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Grays cut it to 3-2 when Geer singled for the third time to drive in Lyle with two outs. Geer singled and scored in the first inning when he singled, moved to second when Zayn Hargenrader walked and scored when Brady Caylor reached on a bunt single, but the late throw got away and allowed Geer to score.
Geer helped keep the Miners off the scoreboard in the third inning when he made two diving catches on balls hit by London and Daren Byers with a runner at first base.
“They were both lefties, but the ball that London hit was hit into the left-center field gap and it was tailing away. I felt like I was chasing it the whole time,” said Geer. “I have a ton of fun out there. I love having a ball hit in the gap. I like my chances of getting it most of the time.”
Rhoades wound up walking six, but struck out two and didn’t give up a hit.
The Grays wound up outhitting the Miners, 8-2, and didn’t commit an error compared to the Miners’ three, two of them leading to costly runs in what turned out to be a one-run loss, and a frustrating one at that.
“This one just hurts and it sucks,” Miners manager Ruben Taylor said. “We didn’t hit well, we didn’t play defense well and we should’ve won that game I think. But it’s tough when you don’t throw strikes either.”
Neither side knows the series isn’t over by any stretch.
“(Thursday) is important,” LaBenne said. “You don’t want to go to game five because anything can happen in one game. That’s how you have to look at it.”
BROOKVILLE 4, ROSSITER 3
Score By Innings
Rossiter 000 300 0 — 3
Brookville 100 120 x — 4
Rossiter –3
Isaac London 3b-ss 4022, Anthony Maseto 1b 3000, Daren Byers cf 2000, Jack Bracken p-3b 2100, Ruben Taylor dh 2100, Owen Wood rf 0000, Pete Meterko 2b 1000, Peyton Hetrick pr 0100, Travis Keister lf 2001, Coy Martino ss-p 3000, Addison Neal c 2000. Totals: 21-3-2-3.
Brookville –4
Hunter Geer cf 3121, Zayn Hargenrader lf 2000, Brady Caylor 2b 3010, Tanner LaBenne 1b 4010, Owen Caylor 3b-p 4120, Cole Slaugenhoup dh 3100, Jamison Rhoades p-3b 0000, Dane Lyle c 2100, Ty Carrier rf 2001, Joey Lopez ss 2000. Totals: 26-4-8-2.
Errors: Rossiter 3, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 11, Rossiter 4. DP: Brookville. 2B: London. SAC: Keister. SB: Geer. HBP: Hargenrader (by Martino), Neal (by Caylor).
Pitching
Rossiter: Bracken 4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB; Martino 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB.
Brookville: Rhoades 3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 6 BB; Caylor 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Caylor. Losing pitcher: Martino.