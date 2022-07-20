REYNOLDSVILLE — Facing a Sykesville Senators squad coming off its Sunday afternoon feast at McKinley Field, the Brookville Grays had plate full of confident Senators to deal with in the hitter-friendly confines of the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field.
But after a workhorse of an outing from pitcher Jamison Rhoades, who navigated through seven innings and got three huge double plays from his defense, it was the Grays who got out of town with a 10-6 win and a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five Federation League semifinals.
Meanwhile in the other series, the defending champion DuBois Rockets made it a three-game sweep Tuesday against Rossiter, beating the Miners 5-4 on Zane Morgan’s walk-off home run to start the bottom of the seventh inning.
Dan Stauffer threw the final 2 2/3 innings for the Rockets to get the win.
The Rockets host the Sykesville/Brookville winner Saturday at Showers Field starting at 5 p.m.
Like their opening-game win at Reynoldsville in which both teams hit two home runs in the Grays’ 11-4 win on Saturday, the Grays got a couple three-run shots from Tanner LaBenne in the second inning and Dillon Wolbert in the fourth inning that put the Grays up for good at 7-3.
Rhoades started his own double play in the second inning, electing to gamble on a short popup in front of the mound, letting it hit the ground and firing to shortstop Joey Lopez at second to start a double play with runners on first and third and no outs. He got out of the inning with a groundout.
Then it was his middle infield’s turn to twist two big twin killings on grounders hit to Lopez off the bat of Jake Felix in the fifth and seventh innings. He flipped to second baseman Brady Caylor both times to start the double play.
With a white-hot Shane Price batting next each time, those four outs loomed large.
“The key to winning baseball is pitching and defense and Jamison was attacking guys, getting ahead and it led to those opportunities on defense to help him get out of those innings,” said Lopez, who singled twice. “Making plays is going to be a key for us.”
The Grays added two runs in the fifth, one coming home on a Wolbert double — he was 2-for-5 with four runs batted in — and after loading the bases with no outs in the seventh, the Grays scored just once on Nathan Bonfardine’s walk.
The Senators’ onslaught from Sunday’s 15-0 rout never came Tuesday, but it never seemed far from reality. Price’s three-run homer in the third tied it at 3-3 and then in the seventh, after the Grays turned their third double play on Felix’s groundout, Price crushed another Rhoades offering for a solo shot.
Price is 5-for-8 in the series with four walks, reaching base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances. But it was Price and everyone else on Sunday in a rout that set up a daunting task for the Grays Tuesday on the small field at Reynoldsville.
“It’s super-intimidating. They are a very good hitting team. Coming in to today, not knowing what to expect and we got a very good outing by Jamo on the mound,” Lopez said. “That was huge, the confidence he threw with attacking guys and staying ahead and putting them away. He was the guy for the job and he got it done.”
The Senators pushed home two more runs with two outs in the seventh to set the final. Jeremy Krise singled in the last two runs before Rhoades got Jake Mowrey on a foul popout to Bonfardine at third to end the uprising.
Rhoades threw 123 pitches, giving up 11 hits while striking out three and walking seven. At least three walks, two of them to Price, were strategic of nature. He knew he had his hands full with the
“It’s tough because (Thomas) Plummer (Grays pitcher who was hit hard by the Senators Sunday) is our best pitcher by a mile,” Rhoades said. “It’s a mixture of that and we’re playing in a band box here and there are some really good hitters who can crush the ball. Their top six hitters at least are right up there with the Rockets of course. I just had to be confident with my stuff and I found my off-speed stuff tonight that’s big with any pitcher any game. I was fortunate to have my changeup working tonight.
“When Shane hit that three-run homer to tie it, I didn’t get too upset because I thought we were going to hit their pitcher, who was struggling some. We’ve had some good luck on this field this year so far and we’ve been strong the whole way through our lineup.”
And the double plays didn’t hurt.
“J-Lo is the best shortstop in the league and he and Brad (Caylor), they do a great job turning the double play up the middle,” Rhoades said.
NOTES: The visiting team has won all three games in the series so far … Counting the regular season, the Grays are 3-0 at Reynoldsville, outscoring the Senators 32-18. … The Senators have won two of three games at Brookville this year with a 28-3 margin in the two wins. … Hunter Geer, Lopez, Wolbert and Owen Caylor each had two hits for the Grays. Devon Walker was 4-for-4 to lead the Senators. Price was the only other multi-hit batter with his two long balls. … Isaac Knarr and Wil Uberti threw for the Senators with Knarr getting the loss in 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs and six hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
BROOKVILLE 10, SYKESVILLE 6
Score By Innings
Brookville 030 420 1 — 10
Sykesville 003 000 3 — 6
Brookville –10
Hunter Geer cf 4320, Joey Lopez ss 4120, Brady Caylor 2b 4212, Dillon Wolbert lf 5124, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 2111, Cole Slaugenhoup c 4100, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2113, Bryce Rafferty dh 4000, Jamison Rhoades p 0000, Owen Caylor rf 3020. Totals: 32-10-11-10.
Sykesville –6
Brandon Sicheri cf 4110, Devon Walker 2b 4140, Jake Felix 1b 4000, Shane Price 3b 2224, Jordan Frano c 2100, Tylor Herzing ss 3110, Wil Uberti rf-p 3010, Brandon Simbeck dh-rf 2000, Jeremy Krise rf 1012, Isaac Knarr p 0000, Jake Mowrey lf 4010. Totals: 29-6-11-6.
Errors: Sykesville 3, Brookville 1. LOB: Brookville 11, Sykesville 8. DP: Brookville 3, Sykesville 1. 2B: Geer. HR: LaBenne, Wolbert, Price 2. SB: Geer 2. HBP: Bonfardine 2 (by Knarr, by Uberti).
Pitching
Brookville: Rhoades 7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 SO, 7 BB.
Sykesville: Knarr 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 SO, 5 BB; Uberti 3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, 3 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher: Rhoades. Losing pitcher: Knarr.