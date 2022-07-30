DuBOIS — Down a run with two outs in the top of the seventh, the Brookville Grays struck again and now they’re one win away from winning an unlikely Federation League title.
Saturday night’s 5-4 win over the DuBois Rockets at Showers Field made it three straight wins over the two-time defending champions after falling down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Now they can clinch it at home at McKinley Field Sunday at 5 p.m.
A seventh game, if necessary, is scheduled for Tuesday back at Showers starting at 6 p.m.
The Grays started their seventh-inning rally with one out when Cole Slaugenhoup re-entered the game and singled. With pinch-runner Dan Ion at first base and Thomas Plummer up, Rockets pitcher Taylor Boland balked and Ion moved to second.
Then leadoff hitter Hunter Geer, on a 1-0 pitch from Boland, lined a shot to deep left-center field and just over the glove of Rockets centerfielder Thayne Morgan, allowing Ion to scamper home with the tying run.
The Grays weren’t done. Joey Lopez, who relieved starter Slaugenhoup on the mound in the fourth inning, delivered the go-ahead single to left to plate Geer.
Clinging to a 5-4 advantage needing three outs, the Grays turned to Jamison Rhoades who came in and struck out Dan Stauffer and induced a groundout from Matt Zimmerman. Lucas Salvo singled to keep the Rockets alive, but Rhoades got Morgan Bell to line out to second to end the game.
The Rockets led 3-1 after three innings against the Grays’ Slaugenhoup who was making his first start of the season on the mound. They scored twice in the first inning, getting an RBI infield single from Zane Morgan. Salvo singled in Thayne Morgan with two outs in the third inning, but Stauffer was thrown out by rightfielder Thomas Plummer tying to also score on the play.
In the fourth, Bell singled and Joe Tettis doubled off Slaugenhoup to start the inning. Lopez replaced Slaugenhoup on the mound and struck out Jeff Gasberre. Thayne Morgan’s fly ball to right was deep enough to try to score Bell from third, but Plummer came up big again and threw to catcher Nathan Bonfardine who tagged out Bell.
It was the fourth time in two games and seventh of eight times overall on the bases that the Rockets were thrown out in non-forceout plays over the past two games. The Rockets had first and third and one out in the sixth, but Bonfardine threw out Thayne Morgan trying to steal second and the Rockets did not score.
The Grays scored an unearned run on a two-out dropped fly ball in the second inning, then tied it at 3-3 with two runs in the fifth inning. Tanner LaBenne hit his second homer in as many games and fifth of the postseason when he led off the inning with a blast over the right-center field fence. Bryce Rafferty and Jamison Rhoades singled and Cole LaBenne walked to load the bases with no outs.
Although the Grays did tie the game when Plummer grounded into a double play on a grounder to Clayton Read at shortstop, Rockets starter Taylor Boland escaped further damage by getting Geer out to end the inning on a groundout.
The Rockets made it 4-3 on Matt Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly that scored Read in the fifth. Lopez squirmed out of further damage by getting two ground balls back to him at the mound with runners on second and third to end the inning.
The Rockets couldn’t cash in on a sixth-inning chance when Gasbarre doubled with one out and Thayne Morgan reached on an infield error. He was thrown out stealing and after Read walked, Lopez got out of the jam when he got Zane Morgan to fly out to right.
The Grays got a two-out double from Bonfardine in the sixth, but after the Rockets intentionally walked LaBenne for the third time in two games, Boland got Rafferty to fly out to end the threat.
NOTES: That’s the first loss of the season for the Rockets’ Boland, who was 15-0 combined with Penn State DuBois and the Rockets. He won the series opener last Sunday, but hung the loss this time, going 6 2/3 innings, giving up 11 hits while walking six — two intentionally — and striking out two. He threw 131 pitches, 83 for strikes. … Lopez got the win for the Grays, going three innings and giving up two hits with three walks and one strikeout. Rhoades earned the save. … Salvo, who has caught every inning of the series for the Rockets, had two hits. He’s 7-for-17 in the series. … Geer, Dillon Wolbert and Slaugenhoup each had two hits for the Grays.
QUOTABLE
— Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre: “We’re not playing clean, that’s the bottom line. We’re not healthy. We’re playing sloppy, booting the ball and stranding tons of runners, lots of runners in scoring position. But it’s been frustrating.”
— Gasbarre: “It’s not over. We still have time to figure it out and we know how to win games. You don’t get to game seven without a team being down 3-2, so that’s us right now.”
— Gasbarre: “We caused a whole bunch of extra pitches for (Boland) … it’s just not clean baseball. It’s not our brand. … (The Grays) have done a very good job of finding holes. Even when it’s not hard contact, they’re putting it in good spots where it’s incredibly difficult to make a play and they’re making us pay when we don’t.
— Gasbarre: “It’s clear they’re feeling good. They’re feeling confident and they’ve got all the momentum right now and they have (Thomas) Plummer coming tomorrow. So they have their ace on the mound and we know what we have to do. We have to come out and do a better job and execute.
— Nathan Bonfardine: “We were kind of scrambling to find a pitcher today and Slaugy got us into the fourth inning and that’s all we can ask for from someone who hasn’t started a game I think since high school. He held them down and we made some good defensive plays behind him.
— Bonfardine on Rhoades’ save: “Everything was firing on all cylinders that last inning. The hype was so high in the seventh inning and I told him as soon as he toed the rubber that we needed good composure and a good came plan and he stuck to the game plan. We were working guys backwards and he located his fastball when we needed it.”
— Bonfardine on needing one more win: “We have to get this for Bobby (McCullough). This is pretty special stuff.”
— Joey Lopez: “We originally planned to pitch Plummer today, but he requested an extra day and it was next guy up. We knew Slaugy was rested and we knew he had the off-speed to keep them off-balance and ran him out there and Nort did a good job behind the plate controlling the game.”
— Lopez on rally: “There have been games in this playoff run where we’ve lacked the key hit. Hunter Geer is a guy who has had that key hit for us this year and again he came up big. What that did was take the pressure off me and I saw a pitch and let it rip.”