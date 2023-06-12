DuBOIS — Stranding 13 runners on base, but making the most of their five hits, the Brookville Grays escaped Showers Field with a 4-2 win over the DuBois Rockets Sunday afternoon.
Three of those five hits came in the Grays’ three-run top of the first inning against Rockets starter Joe Tettis who was making his Federation League season debut.
Singles by Hunter Geer and Jamison Rhoades followed by a walk to Dillon Wolbert set up Tanner LaBenne’s two-run double. Bryson Huwar’s groundout two batters later scored Wolbert and the Grays had all the runs they wound up needing.
The Grays improved to 3-2 while the rebuilding Rockets, outscored 44-7 in two lopsided losses to Sykesville and Clearfield prior to Sunday’s game, dropped to 0-3.
“We played pretty well today. We had some nice pitching from Joe and Buddy (Lines) and fell just a little bit short,” said Rockets manager Milt Mattern, whose team featured just one returning player in the starting lineup — Tettis — who played for the team last year.
“Brookville is a really good hitting team and we held them down,” Mattern continued. “They just made a couple more plays than we did and that’s what happens in baseball. We’ve improved from Thursday to today and that’s what we’re going to strive to do.”
There were plenty of rain drops that both teams danced around to limit the scoring on a day with few hard-hit balls. The only other run scored by the Grays came in the sixth when Rockets reliever Buddy Lines walked the bases loaded before a Dane Lyle groundout scored Trent Corle.
Grays starter Tom Amsler went the first three innings and gave up both Rockets runs before Drew Beichner went the final four innings of scoreless relief to get the win.
“Just fill up the zone, that’s all I’m looking to do and I knew my defense would make plays for me today,” said Beichner who gave up three hits while striking out four and walking one. It was his second relief outing of the season after a no-decision in three innings of relief in a walk-off loss at Rossiter on June 1.
Beichner had help defensively, indeed. In the fourth, the first two batters he faced singled with Danny Dixon singling and stealing second before Trenton Gaffney singled to center where Hunter Geer, seemingly flat-footed, fired a one-hopper to the plate where catcher Jamison Rhoades received the throw then dove to get Dixon going head-first into home plate.
Rhoades tagged Dixon on the ankle before Dixon’s outstretched hands reached the plate for the first out of the inning. Beichner then got a groundout and strikeout to end the inning.
In the sixth, Rockets catcher Riley Smith doubled for his third hit of the game but Tettis’ line shot right to Grays shortstop Zayn Hargenrader turned into an easy double play with Smith off the bag and too far away to scramble back.
With the Grays holding on to their two-run lead in the seventh, Gaffney singled for a second time and was standing on second base with two outs with Ethan Spellan up. A wild pitch over Rhoades’ head bounced back to him and he easily threw out Gaffney trying to advance to third for the final out.
“Timely plays,” Beichner nodded. “Every game we’ve been in this year has been close. It’s so much fun, these guys make it fun even if you’re not in the lineup.
The Rockets quickly made it 3-1 in the bottom of the first when Smith singled with one out and scored on Trey Wingard’s single two batters later. In the third, Austin Mitchell walked with one out, moved to third on Smith’s hit-and-run single and scored when Tettis’ popout to shallow right field was far enough for Mitchell to tag and beat second baseman Owen Caylor’s throw to the plate.
But that was it as the Rockets hung around despite Tettis and Lines combining to walk 12 batters with Tettis, who took the loss, issuing seven free passes in five innings. But he struck out five and allowed just one hit after the first inning.
The Grays host Clearfield Tuesday while the Rockets’ game at Clearfield Wednesday was postponed with no makeup date announced. The Rockets visit Sykesville Thursday.
BROOKVILLE 4, DuBOIS 2
Score By Innings
Brookville 300 001 0 — 4
DuBois 101 000 0 — 2
Brookville –4
Hunter Geer cf 3110, Jamison Rhoades c 3110, Dillon Wolbert eh 2100, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3012, Zayn Hargenrader ss 3010, Bryson Huwar dh 4001, Tom Amsler p 0000, Drew Beichner p 0000, Trent Corle lf 2100, Kane McCall rf 2000, Dan Ion ph 1000, Owen Caylor 3010, Dane Lyle 3b 1000. Totals: 27-4-5-4.
DuBois –2
Austin Mitchell c-2b 2100, Riley Smith ss-c 3130, Joe Tettis p-eh 1001, Trey Wingard 3b 2011, Danny Dixon 2b-ss 3010, Trenton Gaffney cf 3020, Mark Lyons rf 2000, Jeremiah Mondi 2b 1000, Cullen Corle 1b 3000, Ethan Spellen lf 2000, Buddy Lines eh-p 2000. Totals: 24-2-6-2.
Errors: Grays 2, Rockets 1. LOB: Grays 13, Rockets 6. 2B: LaBenne, Smith. SAC: Tettis. SB: Wolbert 2, Corle, McCall, Dixon.
Pitching
Brookville: Amsler 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Beichner 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB.
DuBois: Tettis 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 SO, 7 BB; Lines 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 5 BB.
Winning pitcher: Beichner. Losing pitcher: Tettis.