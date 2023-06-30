DuBOIS — Stopping a two-game losing streak, the Brookville Grays shook off a blowout loss to Sykesville on Wednesday and turned it around on DuBois Thursday night, routing the Rockets 15-2 at Showers Field.
The Grays improved to 6-4 in the Federation League, one-half game ahead of third-place Rossiter which improved to 6-5 with a 4-0 win over the Clearfield Chiefs also on Thursday.
The Miners visit the Grays Sunday at 2 p.m. while first-place Sykesville plays a doubleheader at Showers Field with the Rockets at 5 and 7 p.m.
The Senators, who walloped the Grays 15-2 Wednesday in Reynoldsville, are 8-2 in the 16-game season. With their losses on Thursday, Clearfield fell to 2-6 while the Rockets dropped to 1-6.
At Showers Field Thursday, the Grays scored in all five of their at-bats before enacting the 10-Run Rule while pitchers Drew Beichner, Cole Slaugenhoup and Brady Caylor combined on a two-hitter.
Clarion High School standout and Xavier recruit Dawson Smail made his Grays debut and clubbed a three-run homer off the scoreboard beyond the right-field fence in the Grays’ five-run second inning.
Jamison Rhoades tripled and singled twice while scoring two runs while Hunter Geer, Dillon Wolbert, Owen Caylor and Joey Lopez each had two hits as the Grays pounded out 17 hits. Nathan Bonfardine doubled in two runs in the Grays’ four-run fifth inning.
The Rockets’ first hit came in the fourth inning on a Mike Misiewicz infield single. Brycen Dinkfelt singled in the fifth.
Slaugenhoup was the winning pitcher, going the third and fourth innings scoreless with three strikeouts and two walks.
In Rossiter’s win at Shaffer Field, the Miners won despite just two hits, scoring four runs, three of them unearned, in the bottom of the fifth inning. Alex Shumaker singled in two runs.
Miners pitchers Daren Byers and Alex Phillips combined on a three-hitter, Phillips getting the win by going the final 4 2/3 innings and giving up all three Clearfield hits with two strikeouts and no walks.