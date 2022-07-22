REYNOLDSVILLE — Swinging aggressive and enjoying yet another big night at the plate in the friendly hitting confines of the Reynoldsville Senior Little Field, the Brookville Grays slugged their way to the Federation League finals.
Breaking a 6-6 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Grays pulled away and then once again held on for a 11-7 win over the Sykesville Senators to win the best-of-five series in a full five games.
At Reynoldsville, the Grays outscored the Senators 32-17 in their three wins — 11-4 and 10-6 in games one and three — with the Senators winning games two and four at Brookville’s McKinley Field by a margin of 20-2.
So much for home-field advantage.
“For whatever reason, when we’re on this field, we see the ball really well and we knew Wookie (Senators starter Dan Wascovich) was going to attack us,” said Joey Lopez, who threw the final three innings to get the win. “He’s the most efficient pitcher in the league. He’s got to be. And know what he did to us Sunday, our approach was to go up and look for our pitch and if it was, to attack it.”
Lopez, the number two hitter in the Grays lineup, actually went 0-for-4 as did one of their other reliable bats in Nathan Bonfardine. However, the Grays banged out 16 hits, 13 off Wascovich in six innings, and got three more home runs with Dillon Wolbert’s two-run shot in the first, Geer’s two-runner in the fourth and then Tanner LaBenne’s third homer of the series off reliever Brandon Sicheri in the seventh.
Geer wasn’t around Sunday when Wascovich went four of the five innings in the Senators’ 15-0 rout in five innings when he gave up four hits with no walks or strikeouts. Thursday, Geer went 5-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in to fill up a big stat-sheet night.
Again, the plan was attack.
“I wasn’t at the game Sunday, but I knew the approach from the past,” Geer said. “(Wascovich) likes to work quick, so I knew I had to be ready and was just trying the square the ball. We talked after last night that we had to come here and hit the ball better. We didn’t do that (Wednesday). We knew we had to come in and hit the ball hard. That’s what we did and everyone seemed to be on the same game plan.”
The Grays needed an effective night from the pitching combo of Brady Caylor and Lopez and Caylor got into the fifth before walking Devon Walker to start the inning. Lopez took it from there. Caylor gave up five hits and five runs, four of them earned while striking out two and walking three. Lopez allowed five hits while walking two to get the win in relief.
“My goal was to get three innings and I guess the adrenalin got the best of me and I got through four, but the walk in the fifth, I knew my time was done,” Caylor said. “But Joey came in and shut the door and that was all we needed.”
Caylor singled in Geer, who led off with a double, before Wolbert’s homer gave the Grays a 3-0 lead four batters into the game. Jake Mowrey’s three-run homer for the Senators in the bottom of the third tied it at 3-3. Both teams scored runs in the third before Geer’s two-out, two-run homer put the Grays up 6-4 in the top of the fourth.
But the Senators tied it again in the bottom of the fifth. Lopez walked Shane Price after relieving Caylor to put runners on first and second. Jordan Frano singled in Walker and after a forceout grounder, a single by Ryan Walker brought in Price tied the game.
With runners at second and third and one out, the double play bit the Senators again — the Grays turned eight in the series — when Wil Uberti’s liner to Caylor at short allowed Caylor to tag pinch-runner Brandon Simbeck before he got back to second. It was a bang-bang play protested by the Senators.
That set up a Grays’ sixth that saw them bat around to score four runs. After one out, Bryce Rafferty singled, Jamison Rhoades reached on an infield single after a diving play down the line by third baseman Shane Price. Owen Caylor then reached on a soft infield single that just eluded Wascovich by the mound and Devon Walker was unable to make any play quick enough to load the bases.
Geer then singled in Rafferty for a 7-6 lead and then with the count 3-0 on Joey Lopez, Rhoades dashed home on a slow throw back to the mound from catcher Jordan Frano to Wascovich and beat the throw back to the plate for an 8-6 lead.
The gambling dash was followed by Lopez’s walk to re-load the bases before Brady Caylor reached on an infield error that scored Owen Caylor and Geer.
Recommended Video
LaBenne led off the seventh with a solo homer to make it 11-6. Frano doubled and scored when Ryan Walker’s single to left was misplayed, but that’s as close as it got and the Grays left town with a hard-fought series win.
“Playing a five-game series isn’t easy. It’s strenuous on the arms and we had a couple guys, with Jamo (Rhoades) throwing seven in game three and game four with Hunter able to finish, we were able to bump Brady and me to tonight,” Lopez said. “Brady has had an outstanding season on the mound and at the plate and we trust him out there with the ball on the bump. Knowing he was coming in with some rest because we were able to extend in those other games was big.
“DuBois is dominant, but this feels good. We’re playing for something,” Lopez continued. “Grays baseball is a special thing and we all recognize that. We talked the other night about being focused on two things — playing hard and having fun — and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
NOTES: The Grays out-homered the Senators, 7-5, all 12 homers coming in Reynoldsville. … Geer wound up 7-for-11 in his three games in the series while Brady Caylor wound up 9-for-18. Also hitting .500 for the series was LaBenne at 7-for-14. … Brandon Sicheri, Frano and Ryan Walker each had two hits Thursday for the Senators. Devon Walker finished 11-for-18 in the series to lead the Senators. Price was 6-for-13 with three of the five Senators long balls. … The finals schedule goes Sunday in DuBois, Tuesday in Brookville, Wednesday back in DuBois and Thursday in Brookville. Games five, six and seven, if necessary, are July 30 in DuBois, July 31 in Brookville and Aug. 2 in DuBois.
BROOKVILLE 11, SYKESVILLE 7
Score By Innings
Brookville 301 204 1 — 11
Sykesville 031 020 1 — 7
Brookville –11
Hunter Geer cf 5354, Joe Lopez ss-p 4000, Brady Caylor p-ss 4221, Dillon Wolbert lf 4122, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 4000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 4121, Bryce Rafferty dh 4110, Jamison Rhoades c 4120, Dan Ion cr 0000, Owen Caylor 2b 4220. Totals: 37-11-16-8.
Sykesville –7
Brandon Sicheri cf-p 4020, Devon Walker 2b 3210, Shane Price 3b 2100, Jordan Frano c 4121, Tylor Herzing ss 3000, Ryan Walker dh 3121, Brandon Simbeck pr 0000, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Ben Glasl pr 0000, Wil Uberti 1b 4010, Jeremy Krise rf 4110, Jake Mowrey lf-cf 3113. Totals: 30-7-10-5.
Errors: Brookville 2, Sykesville 1. LOB: Sykesville 7, Brookville 6. DP: Brookville 1. 2B: Geer, Frano, Krise. HR: Wolbert, Geer, LaBenne, Mowrey. SB: Rhoades, Herzing, Simbeck, Glasl.
Pitching
Brookville: Caylor 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Lopez 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB.
Sykesville: Wascovich 6 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Sicheri 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Lopez. Losing pitcher: Wascovich.