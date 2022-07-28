DuBOIS — Go figure.
Steamrolling their way through the Federation League season and winning the first two games of the best-of-seven finals series against Brookville by a combined score of 14-1, the DuBois Rockets hit a bump in the road at Showers Field Wednesday night.
Hunter Geer, the 19-year-old Grays right-hander and Brookville Raiders graduate from this spring, dealt them a 3-0 shutout loss in an eight-inning game.
Geer tossed a four-hitter in his 122-pitch outing, striking out six and walking three. The big hit of the game came from Tanner LaBenne’s two-out single in the top of the eighth that turned into a two-base error and two-run play when the ball went under right fielder Dan Stauffer’s glove and rolled to the warning track.
The Grays cut the Rockets’ series edge to 2-1 going into tonight’s game four back at McKinley Field at 6 p.m.
While the momentum didn’t quite swing the other way, it’s paused a little at the very least as Geer and Grays ended some impressive streaks.
— Geer is the first Fed Leaguer to blank the Rockets since June 30, 2019 when future Rocket Braden Blair of the Pulaski Generals dealt the Rockets a 4-0 loss. Wednesday ended a run of 86 contested games for the Rockets of not being shut out.
— The Grays ended the Rockets’ perfect season at 20-1 and their 22-game overall winning streak dating back to their game three loss to Rossiter in last year’s finals.
— The Grays snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Rockets dating back to their last wins over DuBois in the 2019 semifinals on their way to the title.
“I just wanted to beat them one time. They hadn’t been beaten all year. I know the whole team pretty well and play with them during school,” said LaBenne, who is teammates with many of the Rockets at Penn State DuBois.
LaBenne had his chance thanks to some two-out work by the Grays against T.J. Gornati in the top of the eighth. Gornati got the Grays’ No. 1 and 2 hitters Geer and Joey Lopez to ground out. Dillon Wolbert singled sharply to left and Nathan Bonfardine kept things going when he was hit by a pitch.
Then it was LaBenne’s turn.
“I’ve been struggling all series with runners on and I was just trying to find a pitch to hit.” LaBenne said. “(Gornati) missed low with something off speed and then there was a 1-0 count. He threw a heater in and I pulled it through the right side and it went under (Stauffer’s) glove.”
Stauffer was charging hard to try to get Wolbert out at the plate, but was too aggressive and never got the chance. LaBenne chugged to third, then jogged home when Bryce Rafferty singled him in. Owen Caylor singled Rafferty to third to chase Gornati in favor of Josh Sorbera who got the last out.
“You get to the top of the eighth, T.J. is coming off a seven-pitch inning and you’re feeling good and you get the first two outs and you’re feeling confident,” Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “We get men on base we can win the ball game in the bottom. But LaBenne had a big hit, Danny was ready to come up firing and it squeaked by him. That game is on the line and he was trying to make the play and rushed it.”
The Rockets had their top up in the bottom of the eighth and instead of perhaps needed to scratch out just a run, they needed three and it didn’t happen. Geer walked Garrett Brown with one out, but got two straight groundouts to LaBenne, who had a rare start at third base due to a makeshift lineup of available bodies, to end the game.
“I wasn’t sure if i was going to be able to shut them out, but I felt I could contain them the best I could and with Nort (Bonfardine) behind the dish, we work well together and pieced it together,” said Geer. “We were trying to mix everything up and give them a healthy dose of off-speed but not over-use it.”
Geer threw 79 strikes and first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 31 batters he faced.
“The game plan right off the bat was obviously work them backwards,” Bonfardine said. “They’re going to sit on fastballs and drive them into the gap. Hunter’s change piece was dirty tonight. We started with a lot of first-pitch curve balls and that was effective because they were looking for fastballs.
“He gave up four hits to a team that hasn’t lost all season, so that’s a helluva job and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The Rockets got back-to-back singles from Brown and Stauffer with one out in the first inning, but Geer induced two flyouts to get out of the inning. The Rockets stranded runners on first and third in the second after Matt Zimmerman walked and Luke Salvo singled to start things.
Stauffer singled and stole second with one out in the third, but after that Geer had no significant threat from there as he faced just one over the minimum over the final 5 2/3 innings as the Rockets went 0-for-16 the rest of the way.
Geer picked off Sorbera, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the seventh, with Morgan at the plate and ended the inning, helping set up the eighth-inning rally.
“Tip our cap to (Hunter). He had us off-balance all day,” Gasbarre said. “We haven’t had that many popups in a game all year. Blaise (Roush) got a lot of work out there in right field. We had a lot of popups, strikeouts in big spots. We had runners early, but there were no threats late in the game. You have to tip your cap.”
The Grays had three hits off the Rockets’ Gornati through seven innings, a two-out single by Wolbert in the first inning, a LaBenne single in the fourth and a Geer single in the fifth. The Grays stranded six runners through seven innings before finally cashing in.
“Hat’s off to T.J. too,” Bonfardine said. “He held us down and did a heckuva job locating his three pitches on his end too.”
Gornati went 109 pitches, striking out three and walking two, giving up six hits overall, two each to Wolbert and LaBenne.
GRAYS 3,
ROCKETS 0, 8 innings
Score By Innings
Grays 000 000 03 — 3
Rockets 000 000 00 — 0
Grays –3
Hunter Geer p 4010, Joey Lopez cf 4000, Dillon Wolbert ss 3120, Nathan Bonfardine c 1100, Tanner LaBenne 3b 4121, Bryce Rafferty 1b 4011, Owen Caylor 2b 4011, Blaise Roush rf 4000, Cole LaBenne lf 3000. Totals: 31-3-7-2.
Rockets –0
Thayne Morgan cf 4000, Garrett Brown 2b 3010, Dan Stauffer rf 4020, Sean Sleigh 1b 4000, Zane Morgan lf 3000, Matt Zimmerman dh-2b 2000, T.J. Gornati p 0000, Luke Salvo c 2010, Morgan Bell ss 3000, Josh Sorbera 3b-p 2000. Totals: 27-0-4-0.
Errors: Rocket 2, Grays 0. LOB: Grays 8, Rockets 7. SAC: Bonfardine. SB: Stauffer. HBP: Bonfardine (by Gornati), Sorbera (by Geer).
Pitching
Grays: Geer 8 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB.
Rockets: Gornati 7 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Sorbera 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Gornati.