BROOKVILLE – Ty Carrier hadn’t thrown a pitch in almost two weeks. Swing a wooden bat? In a real game? Never.
The rising senior at Redbank Valley this fall made his Brookville Grays debut by pitching the final 2 2/3 innings of relief and scored the winning run in the Grays’ nine-inning thriller over the Sykesville Senators in Federation League action Sunday afternoon at McKinley Field.
Carrier, the third Grays pitcher, was thrown into the fire, entering the game with one out and runner at first base and the meat of a strong Sykesville lineup ready to greet the lanky right-hander.
Down to their last strike, Shane Price and Jordan Frano both singled, Frano’s pushing home Devon Walker with the tying run. With runners at first and third, Carrier struck out Ezeck Ollinger to end the inning.
“They are much better hitters than high school,” Carrier said, making sure the obvious was understood. “I knew I had to hit my spots and get my curve ball working. I was going to curveball with two strikes, that and my slider and my changeup was really working today. I was very excited to compete against these guys and it gets me competition this summer and gets me ready for high school next year.”
Carrier wound up giving up three hits and one walk while striking out three. In the top of the ninth, he stranded runners and second and third, getting an inning-ending flyout on a sliding catch by Dillon Wolbert, the game’s eventual walk-off hero.
In the bottom of the ninth, Carrier led off with his single, a soft liner down the left field line.
“I didn’t even know I was hitting until they told me I was,” said Carrier, who confirmed he didn’t hit in batting practice nor had he ever swung lumber in any game. “I haven’t swung a bat in like three weeks.”
Hunter Geer bunted Carrier to second. After a Zayn Hargenrader flyout to right, the Senators huddled and elected to walk Tanner LaBenne to pitch to Wolbert with two outs and a base open.
Up to that point, Senators reliever Isaac Knarr was rolling on both ends. He crushed a two-run homer to batters into the top of the seventh to start the three-run rally to send the game into extras and on the mound, he’d allowed just one hit with two walks and a hit batter going into the ninth since entering the game for Brandon Simbeck with one out in the fifth.
Knarr’s second matchup against Wolbert, who flew out to center in the seventh, went Wolbert’s way as he drove a Knarr pitch into the right-center field gap, allowing Carrier to easily scamper home from second.
“(Knarr) was trying to go in on my hands in my first at-bat and then my second at-bat, he threw one middle away and I just went with the pitch,” said Wolbert, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Grays starter Thomas Plummer made a strong season debut, needing just 36 pitches — 30 strikes, 6 balls with seven strikeouts — before Price and Frano singled to start the fifth to break up his perfect game. He wound up whiffing eight while allowing three hits in the fifth with a hit batter.
The Senators tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the fifth, Price scoring on Damon Foster’s forceout grounder and Frano coming home from third on a throwing error by catcher Jamison Rhoades on a Foster stolen base at second.
The Grays re-took the lead at 5-2 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth as Geer walked and came around to score when Simbeck’s errant throw on Zayn Hargenrader’s sacrifice bunt went down the right-field line. Tanner LaBenne’s sacrifice fly drove home Hargenrader. Wolbert doubled and came home on a throwing error by catcher Frano while stealing third.
Drew Beichner relieved Plummer in the sixth and threw up a zero before the Senators rallied in the seventh. Rick Clark singled before Knarr’s blast over the left-field fence. Jake Mowrey stole second, but was thrown out trying to steal by Rhoades. Undaunted, three of the next four Senators singled — Walker, Price and Frano — to tie things up to force extras.
The Grays (5-2), who beat the Senators in the season-opener at home in a walk-off 4-3 win on May 30, go right back to Sykesville Thursday for their final regular-season matchup. The Senators play today and Tuesday at home first with Rossiter today and Clearfield Tuesday.
BROOKVILLE 6, SYKESVILLE 5
Score By Innings
Sykesville 000 203 000 — 5
Brookville 200 030 001 — 6
Winning run scored with two outs
Sykesville –5
Jake Mowrey cf 5010, Devon Walker 1b 5110, Jake Felix ss 5000, Shane Price 3b 5130, Jordan Frano c 5131, Ezeck Ollinger rf 5020, Damon Foster lf 4001, Rick Clark 2b 4120, Brandon Simbeck p 1000, Isaac Knarr p 1112. Totals: 40-5-13-4.
Brookville –6
Hunter Geer cf 3100, Zayn Hargenrader ss 1200, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3001, Dillon Wolbert rf 5231, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 2011, Cole Slaugenhoup eh 4010, Jamison Rhoades c 4000, Joey Lopez 2b 2000, Owen Caylor ph 1010, Trent Corle lf 2000, Dante Armanini lf 2000, Thomas Plummer p 2000, Drew Beichner p 0000, Cole LaBenne cr 0000, Ty Carrier p 1110. Totals: 33-6-7-4.
Errors: Sykesville 4, Brookville 2. LOB: Brookville 11, Sykesville 10. 2B: Wolbert. HR: Knarr. SAC: Hargenrader, LaBenne, Geer. SB: Foster, Frano, Wolbert. HBP: Simbeck (by Plummer), Bonfardine (by Simbeck), Beichner (by Simbeck).
Pitching
Sykesville: Simbeck 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Knarr 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Plummer 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO; Beichner 1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Carrier 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Carrier. Losing pitcher: Knarr.