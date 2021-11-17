SHEFFIELD — The Laurel Mountain Volleyball League recently released its inaugural All-Star teams, and a pair of Tri-County Area players — DuBois senior Bella Gregory and Elk County Catholic sophomore Tori Newton — took home the two Most Valuable Player awards to headline those squads.
The Laurel Mountain Volleyball League largely existed in the past as a way for schools to schedule games more than anything. However, the league created Large School and Small School divisions this year and made the decision to pick All-Star teams based on those divisions.
Gregory, an outside hitter, headlines the Large School All-Stars after being voted the division's Most Valuable Player. She is one of three DuBois players to make the First Team, with the others being junior middle hitter/blocker Emma Delp and junior libero Gabby Gulvas.
Also making the Large School First Team are St. Marys junior Lindsey Reiter (setter/outside hietter), Brookville senior Ashton Pangallo (setter) and Bradford senior Alix Ordiway (outside hitter).
The Large Second Team features four area players in Brookville senior Emaa Venesky (libero) and the Punxsutawney trio of sophomore Ciara Toven (outside hitter), senior Emma Galando (libero) and sophomore Danielle Griebel (setter).
Over in the Small School Division, Newton (outside hitter/setter) took home MVP honors and was joined on the First Team by ECC teammate Abigail Hasselman, a senior libero.
Johnsonburg junior Alaina Sherry (outside hitter) and Ridgway senior Carli Thomas (middle hitter) also were First team selections, while Kane junior Myka Costanzo (libero) and Sheffield sophomore Kassidy Orinko (middle hitter) round out the squad.
Elk County Catholic had a third player receive Second Team honors in junior middle hitter Maddie Bierly. She was joined on the Second Team by three other area players — Brockway freshman Kalina Powell (libero), Johnsonburg senior Tess Kocjancic (middle hitter) and Ridgway senior Payton Delhunty.
The Second team also features Kane junior Cora Jekielek (outside hitter) and Sheffield senior Lynzie Grubbs (middle hitter/outside hitter).
Newton also garnered First Team honors in another set of All-Stars that were recently announced — the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District Class 1A All-Stars.
Newton was the lone First Teamer in those All-Stars, which were dominated by district champion Clarion. Lady Cat Korrin Burns (outside hitter) was named the D-9 Class 1A MVP, while teammates Noel Anthony (setter), Jordan Best (libero) and Aryana Girvan (outside hitter) all made the First Team.
Rounding on the D-9 Class 1A First Team is a pair of Oswayo Valley players — outside hitter Jadyn Brabham and middle hitter Avaree Kellert.
Johnsonburg's Sherry earned Second Team honors along with Elk County Catholic's Madison Marzullo (middle hitter) and the Clarion-Limestone duo of Kendall Dunn (setter) and Ruby Smith (middle hitter). Clarion'sPayton Simko (rightside hitter) and Oswayo's Trinity Lundy (setter) landed on the Second Team.
The D-9 Class 1A Third Team features ECC's Bierly and Lady Crusader teammate Moira Stanisch (setter), as well as Johnsonburg's Kocjancic and Alexa Mahoney (setter).
Also earning Third Team honors were Clarion-Limestone's Brooke Kessler (outside hitter) and A-C Valley's Meah Ielase (outside hitter).