BROOKVILLE — Scoring runs in all but one inning, out-hitting its foe and making three less errors in the field, at least those numbers lined up for the Brookville Raiders baseball team Tuesday afternoon in its home-opener at McKinley Field.
However, visiting Karns City rallied from an early 4-0 deficit, put up seven runs in the fourth inning, then pulled away late for a 12-9 win over the Raiders, who fell to 1-4 going into today’s home game with DuBois.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Raiders, which might be a good thing considering the frustrating loss to the now 6-2 Gremlins.
Raiders starter Carson Weaver wound up striking out 12 in his 4 2/3 innings, but the Gremlins scored seven in the fourth with the aid of just one hit with five walks and one hit batsmen for their seven-run rally.
The Raiders, who out-hit the Gremlins 7-5, did tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the fifth, but they ran into an inning-ending double play in the fourth and couldn’t muster another key hit that could’ve gotten back into the game.
Instead, it was the Gremlins who scored a run in the sixth to go up 8-7 and then four more in the top of the seventh to build a 12-7 lead before the Raiders rallied for two in the bottom of the seventh to set the final.
The Gremlins committed five errors to the Raiders’ two and their three hurlers walked six and hit four batters, but it was the visitors who left town in the non-league win.
“Carson was grooving and we were looking to finish it and the wheels came off real quickly,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “Where were a couple of instances that were 100 percent on me in this one. Should I have taken out Carson in the fourth? I considered it, but he wasn’t missing by much, so we lived with it, maybe a batter too long.”
Mallick Metcalfe singled with two outs in the fourth to drive in two runs, the only hit of the seven-run rally. Weaver struck out the next three batters before exiting the game after a walk due to hitting the 100-pitch limit with two outs in the fifth. He allowed three hits and walked six.
Down 7-6 in the bottom of the fourth, Bryce Weaver’s slow single through the left side pushed Carson Weaver to third, but Coach Weaver stopped Carson as he rounded third. However, Karns City’s relay to third caught Carson before a throw to second nabbed Bryce Weaver at second to end the inning.
“On that hit to left, I really was trying to induce a throw and throw the brakes on late, but I didn’t anticipate a cut on that throw and kudos to them, they’re well-coached,” Weaver said.
Still, the Raiders had their chances. Ladd Blake’s one-out single in the bottom of the fifth tied it at 7-7, but the Gremlins ended that inning as well with a double play.
Blake, in for Weaver on the mound, walked Hobie Bartoe to start the sixth and after two wild pitches, Bartoe scored on Jones’ groundout to shortstop for the 8-7 lead.
Then in the seventh, the Gremlins batted around and scored four times, taking advantage of three walks and an outfield error along with an RBI single from Barto and two-run double from
Jones.
The Raiders scored twice in the seventh. Smith walked and Pierson Ruhlman was hit by a pitch before Jones replaced winning pitcher Mason Sherwin. Jones walked Sam Krug beofre getting Blake to bounce to shortstop Metcalfe, who tossed the ball to second baseman Sherwin for the first out. Sherwin’s wild throw to first allowed by Smith and Ruhlman to score.
But Jones notched the save by getting the next two batters to end the over three-hour game.
NOTES: Sherwin went four innings of relief of starter Mike Neff to get the win. Blake hung the loss for the Raiders. … Bryce Weaver had two hits for the Raiders while Jones finished with two hits for the Gremlins. … The Raiders visit North Clarion Friday after Wednesday’s home game with the Beavers.
KARNS CITY 12, BROOKVILLE 9
Score By Innings
Karns City 000 701 4 — 12
Brookville 211 210 2 — 9
Karns City –12
Jacob Jones 3b-2b-p 5023, Jacob Callihan rf-lf 3100, Tyler Hutchison ph 1000, Mallick Metcalfe ss 5112, Braden Grossman lf-c 2200, Wyatt Fleming 2b 1000, Mason Sherwin p-2b 3000, Mitchell Waldroup c 1000, TylerKelly cr 0100, Troy Nagel rf 1100, Mike Neff p-1b 1210, Koen Williams 1b-3b 2202, Hobie Bartoe cf 2212. Totals: 27-12-5-9.
Brookville –9
Carter Kessler 2b 5210, Sergio Sotillo ss 1011, Carson Weaver p-rf 4001, Bryce Weaver lf 4120, Kolton Griffin pr 0000, Owen Fleming c 0000, Riley Smith c 1310, Pierson Ruhlman 1b-p 1100, Kai Kaltenbach ph 0000, Sam Krug 3b-p-3b 2010, Hunter Greeley dh 2100, Luke Burton rf 0000, Ladd Blake p-3b-1b 2011, Landen Marrara cf 3100. Totals: 25-9-7-3.
Errors: Karns City 5, Brookville 2. LOB: Brookville 7, Karns City 6. DP: Karns CIty 2. 2B: Jones, Neff, B. Weaver. SAC: Sotillo, Kaltenbach, Kaltenbach. SB: Jones, Nagel, Neff. HBP: Waldroup (by C. Weaver), Sotillo 2 (by Sherwin), Ruhlman 2 (by Neff, by Sherwin).
Pitching
Karns City: Neff 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB; Sherwin 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB (faced two batters in seventh inning); Jones 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: C. Weaver 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 12 SO, 6 BB; Blake 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Krug 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Sherwin. Losing pitcher: Blake. Save. Jones.