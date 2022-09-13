DuBOIS — It was your usual Monday night soccer game between the visiting Karns City Gremlins and DuBois Beavers in the first half, with the Gremlins taking a 1-0 lead at the half.
But Mother Nature decided to rear itself in the second, with teams battling some heavy rain at times. And in the end, the Gremlins walked off the pitch with a 3-0 road win.
“Karns is a really good team,” DuBois head coach Matt Erickson. “I thought we played a little bit better in some areas than we have in the past. We definitely played a little more physical and aggressive today. That’s something that we’ve been trying to get to for years. We picked up that aspect but at the end of the game, they just outplayed us today. They put the ball in the net and we didn’t get as many shots as we needed.”
The Beavers were outshot in the game, 14-8, in a game that saw both sides struggle to get off quality looks at times.
Karns City got on the board at 11:52 as Myles McCulley cashed in on a pass from Mallick Metcalfe as both teams would get looks on both sides — with Karns City outshooting DuBois 6-5 in the first half — but no one could make the most of the opportunities as the Gremlins kept a 1-0 lead.
Rain started to pick up just as the second half started and McCulley took advantage of that with his second goal of the night — this one an Adam Smith corner kick at 43:32.
From there, it was tough sledding for both sides amid the rain and the slippery conditions, with DuBois getting a couple of opportunities but to no avail. The Gremlins, however, continued to get shots off and got its third and final goal at 71:41 as Jacob Callihan found the back of the net in a slew of traffic near the net, setting the final score at 3-0.
Even in the loss, coach Erickson felt his team did have some positives, primarily its defensive effort considering how young the ball club is as a whole.
“I thought Ethan Wineberg played very well at defensive mid,” Erickson said. “And I thought our defense (as a whole) stayed pretty strong considering. We’re a really young team and at any given moment we’ve got at least two or three freshmen out there and probably three sophomores. So we’re working on a lot of stuff and I think over the next couple of years we’re going to develop and be a really strong team.”
DuBois falls to 3-3 and plays Ridgway Wednesday at Johnsonburg.
KARNS CITY 3, DuBOIS 0
Score by Halves
KC 1 2 — 3
DuBois 0 0 — 0
First Half
KC—Myles McCully, (Mallick Metcalfe assist), 11:52.
Second Half
KC—Myles McCully, (Adam Smith assist), 43:22.
KC—Jacob Callihan, 71:41.
Statistics
Shots: KC 14, DuBois 8. Saves: KC 5 (Lucas Yasika), DuBois 8 (Cullen McAllister). Corner kicks: KC 4, DuBois 5.