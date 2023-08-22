PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the first time since he started playing football at the varsity level, Punxsutawney’s Matthew Grusky experienced a winning season.
In fact, it was the first time for anyone on the roster as last year’s 6-5 mark was Punxsy’s first above .500 season since 2014. Heading into this senior year, Grusky is hopeful the Chucks can continue those winning ways.
Grusky will be a four-year started for head coach Alan Nichol and the Chucks at offensive tackle and defensive tackle, having been named a Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend First Team offensive lineman last season on a squad whose offense averaged nearly 300 yards a game — with 199.5 of those via the rushing attack.
He also expects to long snap and play halfback on certain plays, as well as kick extra points from time to time.
“Matthew is truly a gentleman, athlete and scholar,” Nichol said. “He is very well-rounded, studies hard and comes to practice everyday ready to go — a real ‘team first’ athlete. It was clear last year as we watched film he was among the best three or four lineman in the league. He has great potential at the next level — very quick and agile — and one of the few really good defensive players who enjoys the cerebral part of offense.”
His roots in football started early by playing flag football between fourth and sixth grades before starting tackle football in seventh.
“My dad is really big into football and he got me started at a young age tossing the football around in the yard,” Grusky said. “Ever since I can remember, I have always wanted to play it.”
As with many that play on Friday nights, Grusky’s favorite part of games is just that — taking to the field each game.
“On Friday nights, my favorite part of the games is hearing the sound of the first whistle of the game and firing off the ball as hard as I can,” Grusky said.
Besides the actual games themselves, there’s plenty that goes into the week when it comes to preparation, as well as during both the offseason and during camp. One of those off-the-field things Grusky enjoys is a bit of camaraderie between his teammates with the “off-the-field pregame locker room atmosphere.”
“We always have music blasting while getting ready and that always gets me hyped for the game,” Grusky said. “I also enjoy pregame spaghetti dinners with my teammates.”
So for a team that finally broke a long losing streak last year, what’s in store for 2023? Grusky hopes that the hard work he and his teammates put in during the offseason will carry over onto the field.
“This year, I expect to get better and better as each week passes,” Grusky said. “I also expect the same from my teammates.”
There have been plenty of memories made on the gridiron for the now-senior, hopeful there will be plenty more memories to make in his final campaign as a Chuck. But for an offensive/defensive lineman, Grusky said there’s one moment in his career thus far that stands out.
“My best memory playing football is my sophomore year when I got a 36-yard scoop and score from the defensive tackle position when we played Moniteau at home,” Grusky said.
Not only is he looking forward to representing the Chucks on the football field, Grusky is also excited about capping off his high school career with track and field as well — he took part at last year’s District 9 Class AA track and field championships in the shot put and discus, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
“I am mostly looking forward to all my sports, whether it’s football, indoor track and field or outdoor track and field,” Grusky said. “I hope to excel in all of those sports and get better and better as senior year progresses.”
Outside of school activities, Grusky said he enjoys hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, hiking and riding four-wheelers. And with a lot of those hobbies including outdoor activities, Grusky said one of his potential career options would include a job in the outdoors.
“After high school, I plan to get a degree in biology and then either become a biology teacher or a wildlife biologist,” Grusky said. “I also plan to do track and field collegiately as well.”