CLARION — The Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame committee announced Thursday who seven newest members of the school’s Hall of Fame are.
The latest class features Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (2011-12, wrestling); Amanda Gough (2008-2011 Volleyball, 2012-13 Softball, 2012-13 basketball), Matthew Guyton (2001-2005 golf), Rich Herman (1980-2015 SID; 1989-99 baseball coach, 1981-87 assistant baseball coach), Dan Kohley (1976-79 football), Lauren (Murgatroyd) Hasselquist (1977-79 women’s swimming) and Erin Richard (2004-09 cross country/track & field).
“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023,” said Clarion Athletic Director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “Their contributions to the history and legacy of Golden Eagle athletics cannot be overstated, and I look forward to the chance to welcome them all back to campus on April 28 and congratulate them in person.”
Guyton, a DuBois Area High School graduate, is the lone honoree with high school ties to the Tri-County Area and will be inducted posthumously. He passed away on May 6, 2017.
Guyton, a NCAA Division II All-America golfer, put together a stellar career in the links for the Golden Eagles from 2001-05 while playing for Hall of Fame coach Al Lefevre.
He was named 2002 PSAC Rookie & Player of the Year leading, Clarion to the Spring PSAC team title while finishing second individually at PSAC’s and ffith at NCAA D-II Regionals. He averaged 74.6 in 22 rounds.
In the Fall of 2002, Matt set the 36-hole school record with a two-day total of 10-under par (67-67—134) and tied the school record of 5-under par in an 18-hole round (twice) at the WVIAC Tournament. Clarion set team records with a one day total of 286 (2-under) and two day total of 572 (4-under).
In the spring, Clarion placed second at PSAC’s and eighth at Regionals. Guyton won PSAC’s and then won the D-II Regionals (72-69-73—214) with a par in the first hole of a playoff.
Earning a trip to the NCAAs at Crosswater Golf Club in Sunriver Ore., Matt dazzled the competition shooting an even par, 72-hole total of 288 (72, 73, 71, 72) for seventh place. Guyton was voted Third Team All-America and PSAC Player of the Year. That summer he was selected to play in the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont.
In 2003-04, Guyton again was named PSAC Player of the Year with a 75.0 average and led Clarion to a second place PSAC team finish and a fifth place ending at Regionals.
In his senior season, Matt was third at PSACs and helped Clarion to a runner-up team finish. Despite having a serious knee injury before the Spring NCAA Regionals, he fought to a 54-hole 238 (79 avg.) helping the Eagles to a third place ending.
Guyton, who owns the record for career average at 74.95, was named 2004 Clarion Male Athlete of the Year and was a three-time Burgess-McCormack Collegiate shootout champion.
A native of DuBois and a 2001 DuBois Area High School grad, Guyton was the head golf professional at Treasure Lake in 2015 and during his career served as a golf professional at prestigious locations like Black Hall Club, Westbury Golf & Country Club, Jonathan’s Landing, TPC at Wakefield and many more.
Guyton’s wife Deniz and children Skyy and Snow reside in Florida, while his parents Jim & Bridget — who are Clarion grads — live in Raleigh, N.C.
Clarion’s 34th Annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, April 28 at the newly renovated Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.
A social is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Second Floor Eagle’s Perch at Tippin Gym. Ticket orders are being handled by the Alumni Engagement Office, 100 Seifert Mooney Center at PennWest Clarion.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available online at www.clarion.edu/shof, or by contacting the Office of Alumni Engagement at 814-393-2572. Checks should be made payable to CUF/Sports Hall of Fame.
Full induction information and bios on all the inductees is available at www.clariongoldeneagles.com.