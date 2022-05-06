ST. MARYS — Folks attending the championship softball game of the 24th annual Elk County Tournament on Thursday evening at Benzinger Park saw an absolute classic, with St. Marys’ Kendall Young and Johnsonburg’s Julie Peterson in a pitchers duel that went into the ninth inning.
But in a game that saw nine total hits, Lady Dutch Kara Hanslovan tagged Peterson for a solo homer to walk it off for the 2-1 victory and the county title.
“That was the big difference in the game, for sure,” St. Marys head coach Matt Eckels said of the Hanslovan homer. “We preach mental toughness all season and I think they showed it. It wasn’t an easy game. (Johnsonburg’s) a good opponent — they kept us off-balance and Kara came through in the end.”
Lady Dutch pitcher Kendall Young was dominant throughout, racking up 17 strikeouts on the day and allowing just three hits in nine innings. For the Ramettes, Julie Peterson threw a gem herself, going eight and 2/3 innings and giving up just six hits, two runs — one of which was unearned — while striking out seven.
“Julie pitched a great game and went toe to toe with Kendall for the second time this year,” Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber said.
Johnsonburg was the tourney No. 3 seed and had to scrap to get to the title game, overcoming a 4-3 deficit to No. 2 Elk County Catholic in the semis as they scored four runs in the top of the seventh to beat ECC 7-4 to advance to the championship.
“The girls should be proud of themselves,” Gerber said. “We beat an ECC team that was 10-3 and had beaten us at home 12-6 (prior to today’s 7-4 Ramettes win). Julia (Jones) pitched a great game also (in the semis). Coming from behind and winning late felt great. They never gave up and kept fighting. Same thing in the finals.”
As the top seed, St. Marys (9-3) handily defeated No. 4 seed Coudersport, 16-3, in five innings to make the title game to set the pitchers’ duel matchup of Young and Peterson.
Young did all the work for the first three innings, not allowing a single Ramette to put a ball in play, striking out all nine batters she faced.
“She kept her endurance up and she was throwing just as hard in the last inning as she was in the first — which was really good,” Eckels said of Young.
St. Marys got its run in the bottom of the third as Lindsey Reiter reached on a throwing error to start the inning off, going all the way to second. A groundout by Danielle Rolley advanced Reiter to third and Rosa DePrater hit a blooper in between the pitcher, first base and second base — as the ball dropped and Peterson then bobbled it, allowing Reiter to score to make it 1-0. Johnsonburg then got out of the inning as Olivia Eckels hit a screaming liner to third — as Julia Jones snagged it and threw over to first to double up DePrater.
Johnsonburg (7-5) finally got to Young in the top of the fourth inning with leadoff hitter Natalie Dunworth. The freshman battled it out and then connected on a solo homer to left field, tying things up a 1-1.
“As for Natalie to do what she’s doing as a freshman, what can I say?” Gerber said. “She took a home run away from Kendall early (in the first inning) then hit one of her own.”
Both teams had shots at breaking the tie, with the Ramettes getting the first shot at it in the top of the fifth. Payton Delhunty led off with a triple to left field. But Young was able to strike out the next two batter and got the third to groundout to get out of the jam.
“It shows their toughness right there — they never quit,” Eckels said. “(Delhunty) got to third and we left her there.”
Dunworth then got a double in the top of the sixth with one out and a Jones groundout brought her to third. But Young got Jenna Kasmierski to fly out to center to avoid another potential threat.
St. Marys then had its opportunity in the bottom of the sixth as DePrater reached on via an error to leadoff. Eckels then laid down a sac bunt and got out at first, but DePrater hustled to third and the Ramettes were able to get her out for the double play.
From there, St. Marys’ Jianna Gerg was the only baserunner until the ninth inning — as she hit a single in the bottom of the seventh — as Young and Peterson dueled into extra innings.
Peterson struck out Young in the bottom of the ninth for the first out. But Hanslovan then got up to the plate and drove into one, going over Dunworth’s head in center and over the fence for the walk-off victory and the county tournament title.
“They never quit,” Eckels said. “Even when they got a couple of balls in play on us, they didn’t quit. That’s probably what I’m most proud of and that’s where the mental toughness comes in. They just keep grinding.”
In the consolation game, ECC beat Coudersport, 12-2, in five innings as Gabby Weisner was 2-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs, while Hope Farley had a double and three RBIs as well.
For the All-Tournament team, Farley and Emily Mourer made it for ECC. Peterson and Dunworth made it for Johnsonburg.
“I also can’t say enough about Zoey Grunthaner catching both games of the tournament as a freshman and also having some big hits,” Gerber said. “As coaches we were proud of their effort and determination to give it their all.”
The trio of Young, Hanslovan and DePrater rounded out the local all-tourney players, with Coudersport’s Makenzie Gentzyel and Emma Saulter rounding out the nine honorees.
“She was very strong defensively and her offensive numbers were tops of the team for the tournament today,” Eckels said of DePrater. “We moved her up in the lineup a few games ago and she’s really grabbed it and ran with it. She’s doing an excellent job.”
St. Marys is back in action today as they host Williamsport.
“We definitely have more things to work on,” Eckels said. “We had a little bit of trouble squaring up some balls. But that will come with more practice, more hitting. It’s good to see pitching like Julie. Julie’s a good pitcher and she does give us a tough time. We were able to come out on top today, but it just shows us a few more things that we need to keep working on and to never settle.”
Johnsonburg hosts Brockway on Monday and Elk County Catholic (11-4) travels to Warren on Monday.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ST. MARYS 2,
JOHNSONBURG 1, 9 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 000 100 000 — 1
St. Marys 001 000 001 — 2
One out when winning run scored.
Johnsonburg—1
Natalie Dunworth cf 4121, Julia Jones 3b 4000, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 4000, Julie Peterson p 3000, Payton Delhunty ss 3010, Shelby Sorg rf 3000, Zoey Grunthaner c 3000, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf 3000, Maria Casilio 2b 3000. Totals: 30-1-3-1.
St. Marys—2
Rosa DePrater 3b 4010, Olivia Eckels 2b 3000, Kendall Young p 4010, Alexis Wendel cr 0000, Kara Hanslovan ss 4111, Gianna Surra c 3000, Lauren Mosier rf 3010, Jianna Gerg cf 3010, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3110, Danielle Rolley lf 3000. Totals: 30-2-6-1.
Errors: J’burg 2, St. Marys 0. LOB: J’burg 2, St. Marys 4. DP: J’burg 2, St. Marys 0. 2B: Dunworth. 3B: Delhunty. HR: Dunworth; Hanslovan. SAC: Eckels. SB: DePrater.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julie Peterson-8 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-9 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 17 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Peterson.
CONSOLATION GAME
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 12,
COUDERSPORT 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Coudy 000 20 — 2
ECC 002 37 — 12
Two outs when winning run scored.
Coudersport—2
Madyson Dubots-Angood 2000, Sierra Myers 2110, Emma Saulter 2111, Savannah Myers 2000, Makenzie Gentzyel 2001, Ryelle Black 2000, Laura Dunn 2000, Ava Wahlers 2000, Alissa Dunn 2000, Lacey Gross 0000, Cierra Davis 0000. Totals: 18-2-2-2.
Elk County Catholic—12
Lucy Klawuhn 3000, Gabby Weisner 3223, Lydia Anderson 4111, Emily Mourer 2010, Sydney Alexander 1100, Caitlyn Vollmer 3011, Ellie Baron 2210, Tessa Fledderman 2210, Hope Farley 3113, Sarah Hassleman 0200, Reagan Bauer 0100, Kathrine Kirst 0000. Totals: 23-12-8-8.
Errors: Coudy 3, ECC 1. LOB: Coudy 1, ECC 4. 2B: Saulter, Si. Myers; Farley, Fledderman. 3B: Weisner 2. HBP: Klawuhn (by Saulter).
Pitching
Coudersport: Emma Saulter-4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Saulter.
SEMIFINALS
ST. MARYS 16,
COUDERSPORT 3, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Coudy 003 00 — 3
St. Marys 316 6x — 16
Coudersport—3
Madyson Dubots-Angood 2100, Sierra Myers 3000, Emma Saulter 2100, Savannah Myers 1001, Makenzie Gentzyel 2001, Ryelle Black 1000, Laura Dunn 2000, Ava Wahlers 2010, Alissa Dunn 1000. Totals: 16-3-1-2.
St. Marys—16
Rosa DePrater 3221, Olivia Eckels 4335, Kendall Young 2225, Kara Hanslovan 4011, Gianna Surra 4121, Lauren Mosier 3200, Jianna Gerg 2100, Kalani Clinger 1100, Lindsey Reiter 1111, Allison Heindl 0100, Alexis Wendel 0201. Totals: 24-16-11-15.
Errors: Coudy 2, St. Marys 0. LOB: Coudy 5, St. Marys 5. 2B: Eckels, Surra. HR: Young. SB: Sa. Myers; DePrater.
Pitching
Coudersport: Emma Saulter-4 IP, 11 H, 16 R, 10 ER, 8 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Lindsey Reiter-2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO; Kendall Young-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Reiter. Losing pitcher: Saulter.
JOHNSONBURG 7
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
J’burg 102 000 4 — 7
ECC 011 002 0 — 4
Johnsonburg—7
Natalie Dunworth 4120, Julia Jones 3332, Jenna Kasmierski 4133, Julie Peterson 4000, Payton Delhunty 4110, Shelby Sorg 2020, Zoey Grunthaner 4022, Priscillia Ehrensberger 3000, Maria Casilio 2100. Totals: 30-7-13-7.
Elk County Catholic—4
Lucy Klawuhn 4010, Gabby Weisner 4000, Lydia Anderson 4000, Emily Mourer 4121, Sydney Alexander 1110, Caitlyn Vollmer 3001, Ellie Baron 3011, Mackenzie Bille 0000, Tessa Fledderman 3010, Hope Farley 3111, Reagan Bauer 0100, Kathrine Kirst 0000. Totals: 29-4-7-4.
Errors: J’burg 1, ECC 0. LOB: J’burg 7, ECC 6. 2B: Jones 2; Alexander. 3B: Jones. HR: Farley, Mourer.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Mourer.