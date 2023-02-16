PUNXSUTAWNEY — As a season progresses, a basketball coach wants nothing more than to see his or her team playing at its best down the stretch — a sure sign of hard work paying off in the realm of improved results.
On Wednesday night, with the Punxsy Chucks hosting Homer-Center in their next-to-last regular season game, Punxsy head coach Randy Reitz saw just that, as his team played what he called its best top-to-bottom performance of the year to trounce the Wildcats 60-27.
“We did well on both ends of the floor,” Reitz said after the game. “(Our guys) communicated, they helped one another, they moved without the basketball, they found the open man. It’s the best all-around game we have played all year.”
Punxsy had just two players reach double digits — Noah Weaver with 12 points and Beau Thomas with 11 — but all three of the Chucks’ other starters missed that mark by just one basket, as Zach Presloid and Ryen Heigley finished with nine points each and Jimmie Neese added eight.
For the Wildcats, scoring was hard to come by, as the Chucks held them to just six points in each of the first two quarters, eight in the third and seven in the fourth. Michael Krejocic was the only one who found any rhythm, and he finished with a team-high 11 points.
Heigley opened the scoring with a 3-pointer 27 seconds into the contest, sparking a 9-0 Punxsy run that lasted for the first 4:09 of the game. Neese, Thomas and Heigley all scored a pair in that stretch.
Two Caden Vitalie free throws got the Wildcats on the board, but Punxsy quickly answered with a Thomas free throw and a Weaver transition bucket. In the closing minute, Homer-Center saw Nash Budner and Vitalie score two apiece to cut the lead to six, but a Weaver floater at the buzzer pushed it back to eight, 14-6, after one full quarter.
Homer-Center scored the first four points of the second quarter to cut the margin to just four points, but from there, the Chucks rattled off 16 unanswered points and scored 20 of the quarter’s final 22 to take a 34-12 lead into the extended break.
At times, the points came in waves — including three straight transition hoops for the Chucks in a one-minute stretch, one each by Neese, Heigley and Presloid. Weaver had six points in the quarter, as did Thomas, and all five Punxsy starters found the scoresheet.
Punxsy spread out the scoring in the third quarter, with five players — Presloid, Heigley, Thomas, Neese and Mason Nesbitt — scoring but none hitting more than one bucket.
The balanced attack and the stout defense at the other end of the court was more than enough to push Punxsy further ahead, as the Chucks opened on an 11-2 run that was capped off by a Presloid three that pushed the lead over 30 at the 3:08 mark and put the running-clock mercy rule into effect.
Homer Center outpaced the Chucks 6-0 in the quarter’s final minutes to cut the lead to 45-20 after the quarter’s end, but the damage had been done and Punxsy was well on its way to victory.
In the fourth quarter, Punxsy went deep into its bench to give a plethora of players some court time, and Noah Kengersky, Cole Brooks and Charles Connell all found the scoring column. The Chucks outpaced the guests 15-7 in the final frame to set a 60-27 final.
“Our guys played four solid quarters on the defensive and offensive end tonight,” Reitz said. “We controlled the tempo and controlled the boards, and we just played a sound game all around tonight ... We did a good job of moving the basketball, hitting the open guy and finishing.”
Punxsy, which improved to 6-15 with the win and is still unsure of its fate for entering the postseason, will close the regular season on Friday with a home game against Bradford. The Owls, winners of six games themselves so far this year, bested the Chucks 57-42 in Bradford all the way back in December.
“We need to still play the same type of game on Friday that we did today,” Reitz said. “Bradford beat us up there, and we owe them one. So, in order for us to beat them, we need to play a solid basketball game at both ends of the floor.” PUNXSUTAWNEY 60,
HOMER-CENTER 27
Score by Quarters
Homer-Center 6 6 8 7 — 27
Punxsy 14 20 11 15 — 60
Homer Center—27
Angelo Alexander 2 0-0 4, Caden Vitalie 1 2-3 4, Caleb Palmer 0 0-0 0, Michael Krejocic 5 1-2 11, Nash Budner 2 0-0 2, Owen Siani 2 0-0 5, Ben Longwell 0 1-2 1, Braden Dunn 0 0-0 0, Marcus Coy 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Arone 0 0-0 0, Totals 11 4-8 27.
Punxsutawney—60
Zach Presloid 4 0-1 9, Ryen Heigley 4 0-0 9, Beau Thomas 4 3-6 11, Jimmie Neese 4 0-0 8, Noah Weaver 6 0-0 12, Mason Nesbitt 1 0-0 2, Noah Kengersky 2 0-0 5, Cole Brooks 1 0-0 2, Charles Connell 1 0-0 2, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Tysen Leasure 0 0-0 0, Kolten Koppenhaver 0 0-0 0, Porter Wood 0 0-0 0, Maddo Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Totals 27 3-9 60.
Three-pointers: Homer Center 1 (Siani), Punxsy 3 (Presloid, Heigley, Kengersky).