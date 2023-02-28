REYNOLDSVILLE — Fight fans will be gathered at The Bellamauro Social Banquet Hall in Reynoldsville on Saturday night as the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic Association will be hosting Golden Gloves preliminaries and other non-tournament bouts.
There are currently 11 fights that are scheduled to take place at The Bellamauro — located at 1017 Reynoldsville Falls Creek Rd. — as the card is hosted by WPAL Helman’s Gym out of Punxsutawney.
WPAL Helman’s Gym owner Joe Helman said he’ll have three fighters taking part on Saturday’s card in Bryland Kunselman, Jake Adams and Tyler Burkett — with Kunselman and Adams taking part in their first career fights.
Golden Gloves celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as it was started back in Chicago in 1923. Since then, it’s become nationally known as many grassroots fighters have used it as a stepping stone to get to the professional ranks.
“Boxing actually starts in little gyms just like we have here in Punxsy,” Helman said. “They start in little gyms like this and you teach the basics. World champions have come out of WPAL gyms.”
Helman’s Gym is located at 220 North Jefferson St., above the Punxsutawney Community Center.
“We’re open to anybody that wants to come in and try it,” Helman said.
Helman brings a wealth of experience to boxing — he got his start back in 1972 and fought for a while before a bit of a sabbatical. He then picked it back up in the late 80s/early 90s and he’s been training fighters ever since.
Tickets for Saturday’s fight are $20 for general admission and $30 for ringside seats.
“Tickets are available at the door,” Helman said. “We won’t turn anybody away.”
Helman also said that kids will not be charged full price.
Overall there will be five fighters with local ties on Saturday’s card with Kunselman, Adams and Burkett under Helman. Antonio Antonuccio of Brockway will also fight by way of BC Boxing and trainer Chris Cella, while trainer Gregg Gillaugh of DuBois has been prepping
Elijah Bray — a fighter originally from Pittsburgh with local ties. Others will include fighters from Indiana, Johnstown, Altoona and other nearby places within the western side of the state.
Bray has also worked out of Helman’s Gym while Gillaugh’s Turnabout Boxing is without a brick and mortar gym at the moment.
“He is originally from Pittsburgh but his uncle is from the DuBois area,” Gillaugh said of Bray. “He’s in the process of (moving locally).”
Gillaugh has been training him for several months and Bray actually trained under former world champion Steve Cunningham while in Pittsburgh, so expectations are high for Saturday’s event.
“We’re just looking right now to sharpen things up and tighten his defense and increase his volume,” Gillaugh said of Bray. “Elijah’s an incredibly skilled fighter. He’s very agile, very technically sound ... We have a lot of confidence in Elijah and he’s an exceptionally talented fighter. And this is only the tip of the iceberg. He has an incredibly bright future with boxing.”
Fighters who advance out of Saturday’s bouts will then move on to bouts on March 11 in Millvale, just outside of Pittsburgh. The trail for the state title then goes to Carnegie on March 25 and the Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Finals on April 1 in Monroeville.
Proceeds from Saturday’s card — scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. — will go to the Golden Gloves organization and the Punxsutawney Community Center.
Helman said right now he’s got a full gym of men, women and kids that he enjoys helping out in teaching skills that will not only translate inside the squared circle but outside of it as well.
“I just would like to think that I’m helping keep kids off the street and getting into drugs and stuff like that,” Helman said. “That’s my main goal (for training). I just like to help the kids and try to give them a little bit of discipline.”
SATURDAY’S FIGHT CARD
Listed in order (with fighter’s home gym in parenthesis)
All bouts subject to change
90 pounds
Lee Panasetti (Butler Cubs) vs. Kaydin Irwin (G-Force Athletic)
100 pounds
Austin Mehaffie (Beaver Co. Boxing) vs. Bryland Kunselman (WPAL Helman’s Gym)
147 pounds
Kayhill Sanders (Pittsburgh Boxing) vs. Jamie Hamilton (Southside Boxing-Pittsburgh)
139 pounds
Andy Diaz (Butler Cubs) vs. Jake Adams (WPAL Helman’s Gym)
132 pounds
Aiden Bollinger (Elwood City Police) vs. Alan Williams (Foundation Boxing)
176 pounds
Leland Anderson (Butler Cubs) vs. Troy Luchetti (Ground Zero)
156 pounds
Giovanni Polmier (Altoona Boxing Club) vs. Colton Yingling (Watkins Boxing/MMA)
165 pounds
Antonio Antonucci (BC Boxing) vs. Daniel Beck (Ground Zero)
176 pounds
Jake Frechiome (South Park) vs. Adrian Pierce (Southside Boxing)
147 pounds.
John Bastamanto (Scorchin Boxing) vs. Elijah Bray (Turnabout Boxing—DuBois)
203 pounds
Deshawn Redford (Ground Zero) vs. Tyler Burkett (WPAL Helman’s Gym)