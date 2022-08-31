PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls cross country team is coming off a strong 2021 season — one that saw the Lady Chucks narrowly miss out on winning a District 9 Class 2A team title but qualify two individual runners to the PIAA Championships.
Punxsy finished just two points behind St. Marys, 41-43, as the Lady Dutch withstood its closest test in a run of six straight team crowns.
Instead, the Lady Chucks had to settle for two individual state qualifiers — Amy Poole (3rd, 21:19) and junior Jordann Hicks (7th, 22:50). Punxsy actually had its top five runners all place in the Top 14 in a team-title race that went down to the wire.
Unfortunately for Punxsy, it graduated five of its top seven runners from that strong 2021 season — a departed group headlined by the duo of Poole and Elizabeth Gianvito (10th, 23:13).
The cupboard isn’t completely bare, though, for Lady Chucks head coach John Snyder, who welcomes back a pair of veteran seniors in Hicks and Elizabeth Long, who placed ninth at districts with a time of 23:10.
While Hicks went to states last year (finished 164th), Long was a state qualifier two year ago and placed 84th. She missed a return trip to Hershey by one spot a season ago.
“We are returning two of our top seven runners from last season, which will make competing for a district title a mountain of a challenge,” said Snyder. “However, along with the two returning district competitors, we have a junior girl returning that was a strong contributor to the 2020 undefeated season and one sophomore that should solidify a competitive top four.
“With the remaining six runners being a combination of new runners or runners having only a year experience at the high school level, it makes things interesting with who will be vying for the remaining varsity spots and help to strengthen the team scoring.
“Senior Jordann Hicks is in her fourth season of cross country and had an exceptional junior year of running, qualifying for states in both cross country and track and field. She put in a solid summer of training, and if her self-confidence is at the level it was at in the outdoor track season, she could definitely be one of the top finishers in the district.
“Senior Elizabeth Long also is in her fourth season of cross country and was a state qualifier her sophomore season where she placed 84th overall. She narrowly missing out last season as a junior by one place. Elizabeth put up some good minutes of conditioning this summer and is showing the potential to race to a strong final season.”
Beyond those two, that experienced junior Snyder spoke of his Hannah Surkala.
“Surkala was one of the top two finishers on the team in her freshman season and was a top 4 finisher in the meets she competed in during her sophomore season,” said Snyder. “Her personal best time of 20:50 ranked her as the fifth fastest time by a Punxsy freshman. In outdoor track and field she found success qualifying for the state meet last year.
“Her commitment to her running over the summer has been strong and was a solid continuation from the strength she built in track season. If she too can raise her level of self-confident in her training and racing, the potential is there to be very competitive in District 9.”
Those three are the lone upperclassmen on the team, with the roster featuring four sophomores and three freshmen.
“Sophomore Emily Bussard has shown the biggest jump in her training and is showing the potential of being one of our top runners this season,” said Snyder “Sophomores Madison Momyer, Madison Rudolph, and Claire Skarbek — as well as freshman Kiah Greenawalt, Riley Miller, and Beth Vallies — are all showing unlimited potential and will be vying for the remaining varsity spots.”
The Lady Chucks were scheduled to open their season Tuesday at DuBois, but that meet was postponed to Thursday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordann Hicks, Elizabeth Long. Junior: Hannah Surkala. Sophomores: Emily Bussard, Madison Momyer, Madison Rudolph, Claire Skarbek. Freshmen: Kiah Greenawalt, Riley Miller, Beth Vallies.