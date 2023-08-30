ST. MARYS — For most teams, last year’s season for the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders soccer team would’ve been deemed a success. After all, the squad finished the year with a 15-3-1 mark, had the No. 1 seed in the District 9 Class A tournament and also won the annual Bucktail Tournament.
However, ECC was upset by No. 4 Brockway, 2-1, in the D-9 Class A semis as they’ll be hopeful this year’s team can learn from it and go further into the postseason.
Head coach Michaela Cashmer has 16 kids on this year’s roster and is excited to get going after this year’s preseason practices.
“Practices have been really good so far,” Cashmer said. “We have been able to get a lot of quality practices in and also some good condition sessions.”
Although the team lost six players to graduation from a season ago, many of the key pieces from last year’s team return.
There will be plenty of veteran leadership this season as literally half of the roster are seniors in Gracee Breindel (midfield), Izzy Cicione (defense), Emily Mourer (goalkeeper), Kiley Pesce (defense), Katherine Petrosky (defense), Elizabeth Schmidt (forward), Sami Straub (midfield) and Seanna VanAlstine (forward).
“Sami Straub will be one of our top contributors in the midfield this year,” Cashmer said. “This is her senior year and she will also lead the team as one of the captains this year. Our defense has a lot of returning faces — Izzy Cicione, Katie Petrosky and Kiley Pesce, who is our other captain this year. We will heavily rely on their experience throughout the season.
“Seanna VanAlstine is also playing her last year in a Crusader uniform and will lead our offense at the top of the field as a forward. Emily Mourer will be in the net for us and is also a senior.”
Cashmer obviously feels the team’s leadership and experience will pay dividends as they head into the season.
The junior class of four includes Danielle Aiello, Cecilia Dornish, Gina Geci and Gerrianne Vogt. There’s just one sophomore this season in Clarissa Seltzer. She’s joined by three freshmen in Leah Piccirillo, Katie Straub and Maggie Toncich.
Although with plenty of veteran leadership and some new players sprinkled in, Cashmer is hoping ECC can stay healthy throughout the season — otherwise they may be in for a long year.
“One of our biggest weaknesses would be if anyone gets injured,” Cashmer said. “With only 16 on the team, any injuries will have lingering effects.”
The Lady Crusaders will have to be realistic with its expectations as they’ll try to balance being injury-free yet playing well with its core group. Either way, Cashmer said expectations are typically the same no matter which season it is.
“One of the team’s goals every year is to always make into the District 9 playoffs and win,” Cashmer said. “But, the main goal is just to keep everyone healthy throughout the season and try to improve each week.”
Cashmer is once again assisted by Kim Cashmer as the team kicked off its season Monday evening by hosting Ridgway, picking up a 2-0 victory.
VanAlstine opened the game early with a goal with an assist from Straub, who assisted on the team’s second goal in the second half by Piccirillo. Mourer also had six saves.
The team’s next game will be on Wednesday as they host Port Allegany as Cashmer said they’re ready to not only defend their Bucktail Tournament crown next month but to get geared up for a playoff run.
“We always enjoy playing in the Bucktail tournament every year in September,” Cashmer said. “The girls really enjoy the playoff season. It’s fun to play in games with the extra tension and pressure.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Gracee Breindel, Izzy Cicione, Emily Mourer, Kiley Pesce, Katherine Petrosky, Elizabeth Schmidt, Sami Straub, Seanna VanAlstine. Juniors: Danielle Aiello, Cecilia Dornish, Gina Geci, Gerrianne Vogt. Sophomores: Clarissa Seltzer. Freshmen: Leah Piccirillo, Katie Straub, Maggie Toncich.