DuBOIS — District titles and state championship berths have become expected with the DuBois cross country teams of late as the boys went 19-0 and captured the District 9 Class 2A title last season and the girls — as the only Class 3A team in D-9 — sent three runners to the PIAA cross country championships.
This season sees 19 runners — 10 boys and nine girls — ready to continue its winning ways.
Head coach Cory Yarus’ team brings back several veteran runners from last season. For the boys, that includes seniors Jaedon Yarus and Tyler Stevens and junior Rudy Williams.
“Jaedon Yarus, Rudy Williams and Tyler Stevens have been cornerstones of DuBois Area Cross Country since middle school,” coach Yarus said. “Jaedon and Rudy were members of the 2021 District 9 AA boys championship team, so expectations are high for another strong performance this season. Both of these student-athletes will serve as team leaders in the hopes of returning to Hershey for states.”
As far as the girls, it’s literally a “run it back” scenario where coach Yarus said they return everyone from last year’s District 8/9/10 subregional roster with nearly all of the athletes having run since the middle school.
“Morgan Roemer, Sidney Beers, and Morgan King were front-runners last season and qualified for states,” coach Yarus said. “Morgan Roemer propels the Lady Beavers as the overall points winner from 2021. There is a tremendous amount of running experience on the girl’s side, so I expect each of the Lady Beavers to have stand-out performances in pursuit of a district title.”
It is coach Yarus’ hope that these upperclassmen will allow the team to benefit from their leadership, as they will then continue to recruit others to the mix as Yarus also said numbers are down this year when it comes to new recruits to the team. However, there will still be a handful of new faces and those that hadn’t contributed as much in prior years added to the mix.
“Harrison Blakeslee was recruited into distance running from the middle school track and field as a sprinter,” coach Yarus said. “Harrison has shown incredible dedication at practice and improvement during the early weeks of the season. Trent LaBenne transferred from DuBois Central Catholic and shows incredible enthusiasm to make is mark on DuBois cross country. Julia Wirths has healed some injuries from last season to cap off her successful running career as a senior.”
Coach Yarus said the preseason “fun runs” and core workouts hosted by he and coach Lindi Beers have gone quite well.
“All of the student-athletes have brought a positive attitude heading into this season,” coach Yarus said. “Coach Beers has introduced additional strength and balance training into the repertoire of running exercises to reduce fatigue and injury. Cross country runners are a rare breed, so I believe the concepts of dedication, integrity and perseverance are synonymous with DuBois Area cross country.”
Of course with the team’s recent success, expectations are high as coach Yarus hopes they can earn a three-peat on the boys side and a D-9 title for the girls. However, there’s a lot of variables that can go into any given year so Yarus is hopeful things continue smoothly.
“Coach Beers and I have learned to expect that each runner comes to practice with a healthy mental attitude, positive team spirit and commitment to improvement,” coach Yarus said. “Race performances are influenced by so many variables, so it is difficult to predict season outcomes. The DuBois Beavers were fortunate to earn back-to-back District 9 AA titles in 2020 and 2021, so the chance to earn a three-peat would be absolutely amazing. The Lady Beavers have experience and depth on their side, so a district title is very well possible. We believe that DuBois Area Cross Country will still be very competitive with local rivals and show well at invitationals this season.”
Speaking of invitationals, coach Yarus said they’re looking forward to competing in those — such as the Big Valley, Blue Devil and Ridgway invitationals throughout the year.
“These large-scale events offer student-athletes an opportunity to compete with schools outside of District 9 and run at some incredible venues,” coach Yarus said.
Returning on the staff is the aforementioned coach Beers as an assistant and strength and conditioning instructor. Former DuBois cross country alumnus Jake Landini returns as the middle school coach.
“I am very fortunate to have such dedicated staff to coach our student-athletes,” coach Yarus said.
DuBois was originally supposed to start its season on Tuesday by hosting DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and Punxsutawney. But Mother Nature had other ideas as it was postponed and rescheduled for today at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Alex Horsley, Tyler Stevens, Jaedon Yarus. Juniors: Andreas Sconzo, Rudy Williams. Sophomores: Aaron Chewing, Andrew Mottern. Freshmen: Harrison Blakeslee, Trent LaBenne, Connor Thompson.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Hillary Beer, Gabrielle Horner, Morgan Rothrock and Julia Wirths. Juniors: Sidney Beers, Morgan King, Shelby Laukitis, Morgan Roemer and Delaney Yarus.