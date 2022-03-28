DUBOIS — Improved hitting.
That just might be the key to success in 2022 for the DuBois softball team, which welcomes back a large portion of its starting lineup from a squad that went 10-10 despite experiencing its share of struggles at the plate.
The Lady Beavers hit just .270 as a team a year ago and had just three routine starters hit above .300. Fortunately for head coach Denny Nosker and his team, all three of those players — seniors Sarah Henninger and Allie Snyder and sophomore Morgan Pasternak — return.
“Our overall hitting individually was down last year,” said Nosker. “Some of the seniors last year didn’t hit the ball like they could, and it got contagious. We still finished with a .500 record, and you have to think with what we have coming back, if get back to that level and add to it some, we’ll be fine.
“Some of the (current) seniors had great freshmen years (in 2019), so I think that will transfer through. I’m feeling pretty confident in our season, and I think we’ll hit the ball fine.”
That above mentioned trio leads what is a strong core group of starters back from a team that lost seven starters to graduation. However, only two — Taylor Smith (third base) and Saige Weible (right field) — were every day starters. All of the others saw varsity time, with pitcher Aleigha Geer and second baseman Lakin Smith starting their share of games throughout the season.
Starting in the circle, Snyder will asked to handle a majority of the pitching duties after sharing the load with Geer a year ago. Snyder went 3-6 with a 4.64 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 50 walks in 51 1/3 innings. Geer was 5-3 with a 7.74 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 21 walks in 44 1/3 innings.
Junior Emma Delp, who threw just 1 1/3 varsity innings as a sophomore, will back up Snyder, with freshman Ava Baronick largely being the junior varsity pitcher. She will travel with the varsity team when there is no JV contest.
“Last year between Aleigha and Allie, it ended up being a 55-45, 60-40 split to Allie,” said Nosker. “This year, it will be 80 percent Allie pitching. Emma Delp will be backing her up, and Ava Baronick will pitch pretty much all the JV games. But, games when there is no JV, she will be up with us in varsity.
“Based on what I’ve seen, if we get a lead, I have no problem throwing her in there to get an inning or two to get her feet wet. I’m not only looking at this year, but down the road and Allie be graduating. So, those two (Delp, Baronick) will be handling those duties (next year).”
Snyder will be throwing to a familiar face in junior Alexas Pfeufer (.048, 1-for-21), who took over the catching duties midseason as a sophomore when Henninger moved out from behind the plate to play shortstop.
Henninger will also catch some this season but return to start at shortstop. She hit .355 on the year while leading the team in hits (22), triples (3), home runs (5) and runs (24) and ranking second in RBIs (19). Her five homers were tied for the third most in the area.
The rest of the infield has senior Lauren Walker (.214, 12 hits, 17 runs, 11 RBIs) at first, seniors Jaden Swatsworth (.235, 8 hits, 15 runs) or Bella Gregory (.300, 6 hits, 5 runs) at second and seniors Kat Patton (.297, 7 hits, 6 runs) or Gregory at third. Patton and Swatsworth will also see time at short if Henninger catches.
Walker is one of those players Nosker referenced in regards to rebounding at the plate. She was an All-State selection as an outfielder her freshman year when she hit .419 (26-for-62) with 19 RBIs, 21 runs, three doubles and two triples before she lost her sophomore season season because of COVID-19.
The outfield will feature a pair of returning starters in Pasternak (center) and senior Brooke Chewning (left field).
Pasternak posted the team’s best batting average at .408 (20-for-49) with a team-high four doubles, one triple, one homer, 12 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Chewning, a strong defender who often was hit for, batted .273 in limited at-bats (3-for-11) with seven runs scored.
The newcomer in the outfield will be junior Gabby Gulvas, who takes over for Weible in right field. The venture is a new one for Gulvas, who has an infielder most of her career.
“Our outfield looks pretty solid,” said Nosker. “Pasternak hit .400 as a freshman and we expect big things from her. She’s gotten even stronger and I think she’s going to open a lot of eyes this years in center.
“Chewning is one of our best gloves on the team and catches everything, and Gabby Gulvas is a JV infielder we switched to outfield. She has speed and a good arm. She played in the women’s slow-pitch league this past summer and played only in the outfield because she wanted to learn how to play there.”
Snyder will also see action in right field when she’s not in the circle. Seniors Dory Morgan and Samantha Monella also are options in the outfield when needed.
“We have 13 that we’ll keep up (on varsity) and if we add couple JVs when our JVs don’t play we’ll have 16,” said Nosker. “I feel pretty good with the group. And, with the nine seniors we have, that forces a couple juniors to stay down on JV so our JV should be good also.
“That also will benefit those players. It does me no good to pull a junior up and have her sit there and get one inning and one at-bat when she can play the whole game and get at-bats down there (JV) knowing next year things open having nine graduating and a lot of starting positions will be up for grabs.
“We’ve also talked to all those seniors about their roles and been up front. We’ve told them you all have been with this program now finish it out. Not all nine seniors are going to start, but they are going to get to play when I can get them in.
“The group I have right now I’m extremely happy with and are pulling for each other. It seems like a nice tight group, and hopefully it stays that way.”
Dan Snyder and Melinda Swauger (JV head coach) return to help Nosker, who added a new assistant in Todd Stiner, the long-time head coach of the school’s baseball team who decided to step away from the program in the offseason. Nosker said he approached Stiner about possibly helping out, and after thinking about, took Nosker up on the offer.
Swauger’s JV assistant will be Kirsten Norman, while Matt Roush, Brent Smith and Andy Edinger are coaching the middle school program.
The Lady Beavers are scheduled to open their season this evening at home against Cambria Heights at 6 p.m. at Heindl Field, weather permitting.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brooke Chewning, Bella Gregory, Sarah Henninger, Samantha Monella, Dory Morgan, Kat Patton, Allie Snyder, Jaden Swatsworth, Lauren Walker. Juniors: Emma Delp, Aaliyah Estrada, Gabby Gulvas, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddy Orzechowski, Alexas Pfeufer, Teagan Runyon. Sophomores: Heather Hannold, Lynx Lander, Morgan Pasternak, Bree Weible. Freshmen: Ava Baronick, Audrey Hale, Madi Kriner, Jordan McGranor, Layden Mooney, Haley Reed.