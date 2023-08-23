RIDGWAY — After experiencing plenty of success in recent years, the Ridgway Elkers football team recorded its first losing season since the 2015 campaign with a 2-8 record. However, the Elkers and senior Eric Hoffman are hoping to turn things around this season in preparation for 2023.
Hoffman, a Johnsonburg Area School District student playing with the Elkers under the Johnsonburg-Ridgway football co-op, said he’s been playing football since a very early age.
“I’ve been playing football ever since I was 7,” Hoffman said. “I got involved because of my dad. He would always watch it and when I got interested both my mom and dad encouraged me to go try it and I fell in love.”
Since Hoffman reached the varsity level as a sophomore in 2021, he’s played at running back and linebacker.
His initial campaign saw him play sparingly, carrying the ball 11 times for 16 yards while also hauling in two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Hoffman also racked up 19 tackles in a season that saw Ridgway go 8-4 and fall in the District 9 Class AA title game to Karns City.
Last year’s season saw Hoffman carry the ball a bit less, but he had 43 yards on four receptions — one of which was for a touchdown. But on defense, Hoffman racked up 46 tackles, tied for seventh on the team as he’s the team’s fourth leading tackler returning for 2023.
“The best part on the field is the atmosphere, just playing for your hometown under the lights and being with your friends,” Hoffman said. “I’m looking forward to be able to play with my teammates and playing for my coaches again.”
As a senior, Hoffman will be one of those relied upon by head coach Mark Heindl to get the Elkers back on track. Hoffman is also really looking forward to getting out on the field on Friday nights.
“Individually, I would like to be a good leader and team player,” Hoffman said. “As a team, we just want to stay together and get better as the season progresses to hopefully make the playoffs in the end.”
In a career that’s spanned a couple of varsity seasons thus far, Hoffman said his favorite moment came in his very first season.
“I scored my first varsity touchdown against Brookville in a close game,” Hoffman cited as his most memorable individual moment on the gridiron to date.
That moment on Oct. 22, 2021 saw Hoffman reel in a 25-yard touchdown from then-quarterback Dom Allegretto in the third quarter that put Ridgway up 14-0 over Brookville at the time. Brookville would later fight back in that game but Ridgway held on for the 14-13 road victory.
Football won’t be the only thing Hoffman will play for the final time in his high school athletic career this season. He also plays on the Johnsonburg basketball team, as he was a part of the squad made the PIAA Class A tournament in 2021 and he contributed in all facets of the game this year.
Outside of school activities, Hoffman said, “I like to hangout with my family and friends and play sports.”
Once his athletic careers are Ridgway and Johnsonburg are done, Hoffman said he’d still like to continue playing at the next level along with finding a career he’ll enjoy.
“I would like to go to college and major in Physical Therapy and possibly continue my football career,” Hoffman said.