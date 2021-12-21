DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team hung with visiting Hollidaysburg for the first quarter Monday night, but once the Lady Golden Tigers got their offense going they controlled the game from there and came away with a lopsided 58-29 victory.
Both teams struggled to get into any type of flow in the opening eight minutes. DuBois turned the ball over 10 times in the first quarter (???? for the game), while Hollidaysburg committed four turnovers and didn’t shoot the ball well from the field. The end result was a 13-10 Lady Tiger lead after one.
Hollidaysburg started to cure those shooting woes in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Beavers 15-3 to tale a 28-13 advantage in the break. The second half saw more of the same, as the Lady Tigers eventually forced a running clock in the fourth quarter on their way to doubling up the Lady Beavers and handing them their first loss of the season.
The Lady Tigers were paced by the three-headed monster of Alison Hatajik, Marin Miller and Sydney Lear. Hatajik did the damage inside, scoring a game-high 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Lear was the outside threat, hitting three 3-pointers as part of a 13-point night, while Miller did a little a bit of everything while scoring 19.
DuBois (3-1) was led by the duo of Isabella Geist-Salone and Sarah Henninger, who each had six points. Madison Rusnica added four.
“We wanted to put a dent in the gap we have had between our schools in the past, but we were not able to get it done tonight,” said DuBois coach Rod Thompson. “We will keep working and fighting. A loss is only a loss if you don’t learn from it. We will learn from this and move forward.”
The Lady Beavers jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind baskets by Abbie McCoy and Rusnica before Hollidaysburg scored five straight to take its first lead. Henninger countered with a jumper in the lane for DuBois to put the Lady Beavers up 6-5 with 3:20 left in the quarter.
That proved to be DuBois’ final lead of the night, as Hollidaysburg started to grab control on both ends of the floor in the final three minutes. The Lady Tigers went on a 6-0 spurt after Henninger’s hoop to make it 11-6 before the team’s traded scores to end the quarter. Abby Geist-Salone had a basket in that closing sequence, while sister Isabella Geist-Salone hit two free throws with nine seconds on the clock to make it 13-10 after one.
DuBois’ Allie Snyder went 1 of 2 at the line to open the scoring in the second quarter to pull her team within two (13-11), but Hollidaysburg promptly scored seven straight as part of 15-2 run to end the half. Lear hit two 3-pointers in the run, while Miller had five points.
The Lady Beavers also opened the scoring in the third quarter, getting a hoop from Isabella Geist-Salone that made it a 13-point game at 28-15. Hollidaysburg once again had an answer, ripping off eight straight points, including a pair of 3-point plays by Lear and Hatajik, to go up 21 points (36-15).
DuBois countered with a 6-0 spurt of its own that featured baskets by Alexas Pfeufer, Snyder and Rusnica, but the Lady Tigers came right back with nine straight points to end the third to take a 45-21 advantage in the final quarter. Hatajik had nine of her 19 points in the third.
Hollidaysburg continued that run to start the fourth and made it 17 straight points (53-21 lead) before Gabby Orzechowski ended that with a hoop inside. The teams traded scores from there in the four minutes of the game, with DuBois getting four points by Henninger and two by Brooke Chewning in that closing stretch.
DuBois doesn’t have much time to dwell on the loss, as it hosts Elk County Catholic on Wednesday.
HOLLIDAYSBURG 58,
DUBOIS 29
Score by Quarters
H’burg 13 15 17 13 — 58
DuBois 10 3 8 8 — 29
Hollidaysburg—58
Camryn Figard 1 1-2 3, Marin Miller 8 0-0 17, Alison Hatajik 7 4-6 19, Sydney Lear 4 2-5 13, Hannah DiPangrazio 0 0-0 0, Abby Steiner 0 0-0 0, Drew Kordish 0 0-0 0, Sam Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Isabella Yohn 0 0-1 0, Isabella Vent 1 0-0 2, Alissa Heim 1 0-0 2, Sarita Contreras 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-14 58.
DuBois—29
Madison Rusnica 2 0-1 4, Allie Snyder 1 1-2 3, Abby Geist-Salone 1 1-2 3, Isabella Geist-Salone 1 4-4 6, Abbie McCoy 1 0-0 2, Sarah Henninger 2 2-2 6, Rylee Werner 0 0-2 0, Kamryn Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 1 0-0 2, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-0 2, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Madi Eckley 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-11 29.
Three-pointers: H’burg 5 (Miller, Hatajila, Lear 3), DuBois 0.