HOLLIDAYSBURG – Murphy’s Law dictates that anything that can go wrong will, and anything that could go wrong did for the DuBois girls basketball team Monday night.
The No. 4 seed Lady Beavers were bit by the turnover bug early and often as top-seeded Hollidaysburg turned them into points frequently as they rolled on 69-17 win in the District 6-8-9 Class 5A Semifinals at the Hollidaysburg Area High School Gymnasium.
“That’s a top 10, top 11 team in the state,” DuBois coach Rodney Thompson said. “I wanted these guys to be able to experience playing in a playoff game. We knew it was a David and Goliath set up, a Miracle on Ice kind of set up for us because of their experience, and (their record of) 21-1.
“When you are that team (who is the underdog), it’s difficult to overcome any faults they have, for us, it takes a perfect execution.”
DuBois did keep it close early as Isabella Geist-Salone’s early bucket gave their only lead of the night, but after that, the turnover bug bit them hard and often.
The Lady Tigers damage was highlighted in the first by Samantha Shoemaker who got the layup with 2:10 to go in the frame followed up by a flurry of turnovers and buckets to make it 22-7 after the opening stanza.
“We just talked to the kids before the game about not being average, giving it their all, and leaving everything out on the court, and if they do then good things can happen,” Hollidaysburg coach Deanna Jubeck said. “That’s what they did they did.”
Moving ahead to the second and the Lady Tigers wouldn’t let up as Sydney Lear gets the steal and the jumper. Marin Miller proceeded to feed Alison Hatajik for a jumper as part of a 20-1 outburst.
Miller capped off the half with plus-1 with 1:04 to go to give the Lady Tigers a staggering 42-8 lead at the break. Miller led all scorers with 22 points followed by Hatajik with 15 and Lear with 13.
“I wanted them to have fun with it, it’s hard to have fun when you’re losing by that much, Thompson said. “I wanted to see my underclassmen. I put them into the game a lot in the second half, and I wanted them to be able to get out there and shoot a shot in a playoff scene.”
DuBois went nearly 16 minutes without a field goal until the third when Teegan Runyon’s jumper ended the drought.
Monday’s loss marks the end of the line for five Lady Beaver seniors in Isabella Geist-Salone, Abby Geist-Salone, Sarah Henninger, Brooke Chewning and Allie Snyder. Thompson is appreciative of their efforts in helping establish a positive culture going forward.
“Coming into the season, there was just a lot of things that were against us when it comes to having a good culture,” he said. “I gravitated to them to help me lead a little bit, and I just really appreciate them so much, and everything that they tried to do.”
Hollidaysburg meanwhile gets a date with Obama Academy in Friday night’s championship game after they ran over Central Mountain, 54-35, at Mount Aloysius College.
HOLLIDAYSBURG 69,
DuBOIS 17
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 1 5 4 — 17
H’burg 22 20 19 8 — 69
DuBois—17
Madison Rusnica 1 4-4 6, Isabella Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Abbie McCoy 1 0-0 2, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Allie Snyder 0 1-2 1, Alexas Pfeufer 0 0-1 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 1 0-0 2, Abigail Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 0 0-1 0, Gabby Orzechowski 0 1-2 1, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 1-2 1. Totals: 5 7-12 17.
Hollidaysburg—69
Marin Miller 9 3-4 22, Sydney Lear 4 1-2 13, Alison Hatajik 6 3-4 15, Ashden Stitt 2 3-4 9, Camryn Figard 2 0-0 4, Hannah DiPangrazio 0 0-0 0, Samantha Shoemaker 2 0-1 4, Bella Vent 0 0-0 0, Isabella Yohn 1 0-0 2, Abigail Steiner 0 0-0 0, Drew Kordish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-15 69.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (Runyon), Hollidaysburg 7 (Miller, Lear 4, Sitt 2).