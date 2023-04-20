PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you like home runs, Harry Noerr Field in Punxsutawney was the place to be on Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately for the home Lady Chucks, they only had one while the visiting DuBois Lady Beavers hit four homers between four players — each of the two-run variety — in a 13-2 win in five innings.
Haley Reed, Ava Baronick, Audrey Hale and Gabby Gulvas all hit two run bombs in the contest, with Reed and Baronick going yard in the first inning and Hale and Gulvas getting the job done in the fifth.
The Lady Beavers actually almost had five as Morgan Pasternak hit a deep fly ball to center just two batters after Gulvas went yard, but a leaping Olivia Toven got her glove on the ball and came straight down into the field of play as DuBois’ five-run top of the fifth helped secure the mercy rule victory.
“I was real happy with what we did tonight,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “I told the girls (after the game) I don’t know the history ... but from my coaching experience, I’ve never coached a game where we’ve had four home runs over the fence in a single game. And Morgan almost had five. We hit the ball all the way up and down the lineup.”
DuBois made it tough on Punxsy from the get-go, scoring six runs in the top of the first before the Lady Chucks even touched the bats as the Lady Beavers racked up 15 hits on the afternoon. Inside the circle, Baronick pitched all five innings, scattering five hits and allowing two runs while striking out six.
“For the most part, we’ve been hitting the ball the whole year,” Nosker said. “That was the strength of our lineup and the strength of our team. I thought tonight we played very well defensively and I thought Ava pitched a good game — she kind of kept them off-balance a little bit. Punxsy’s a good team. We’ll leave happy with a 13-2 win. I was expecting a real close game ... but getting six runs in the first inning certainly helps.”
After Gulvas drew a game-opening walk off of Punxsy pitcher Ciara Toven, Reed went yard for the first DuBois homer as she cleared the left field fence for a quick 2-0 lead. Pasternak drew a walk and two batters later, Baronick hit her homer with a shot to right field that went off the hood of a truck parked behind the right field fence for a 4-0 lead just five batters into the game.
Singles by Alexas Pfeufer, Aaliyah Estrada and Hale set up the next run, with Hale’s single scoring Pfeufer for a 5-0 lead. Gulvas’ second at-bat of the inning saw her beat out an infield single on a ball deep to short, scoring Estrada to make it 6-0.
Punxsy cut it to 6-1 in the bottom of the second as singles by Karli Young and Brynn Hergert allowed Olivia Toven’s fielder’s choice to plate Young. But Baronick and the Lady Beavers were able to get out of the inning without anymore damage as DuBois scored one in the top of the third to take back a six-run lead.
With two outs in the top of the third — the last of which saw Hale line-drive Ciara Toven on the mound as she got the out but then was replace by Young at pitcher — Bree Weible hit an RBI single to right for a 7-1 lead.
The Lady Chucks couldn’t get anything going offensively as DuBois took an 8-1 lead in the top of the fourth. With Pasternak on second base after a single earlier, Baronick hit one to second that was dropped, allowing Pasternak to round third before getting caught in a rundown. However, Pasternak would then score with no one covering home as Baronick made it to second base.
Needing three runs to get the 10-run mercy rule into play, DuBois did that and got a couple of insurance runs as they went back to the long ball in the top of the fifth.
Estrada led off with a single to left field as Hale hit a line-drive homer over the left-center fence to make it 10-1. Weible followed that up with an infield single after beating out a dribbler to third. And for the fourth and final time of the game, Gulvas went yard on a two-run shot to left-center to make it a 12-1 ballgame. Two batters later, Pasternak almost had the fifth home run but it instead went for a double. That set up Baronick helping out her own cause with an RBI single up the middle to give DuBois a 12-run lead.
Punxsy would need at least three runs to extend the game as they only got one. That came as Ciara Toven got in on the home run act, hitting a no-doubter far over the left-center fence with two outs off of Baronick to make it 13-2. But after Avary Powell also singled, Baronick struck out Young to end the game for a DuBois victory in five innings.
Six of the nine DuBois starters had two hits as Gulvas, Pasternak, Baronick, Pfeufer, Estrada, Hale and Weible accomplished the feat as Gulvas, Baronick and Hale had three RBIs each.
DuBois (6-3) hosts Altoona at Heindl Field on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“I told them ‘You beat a very good team,’” Nosker said. “Punxsy has good pitching. I told the girls out there that if we play like we did tonight, we’re very capable of beating anybody. I think we’re a dangerous team but we also turn around and lay an egg like we did against Cambria Heights (in a 7-4 loss on April 11). So hopefully they can get focused and get on track and we’ll take it from here.”
Punxsutawney (4-5) hosts Keystone on Friday.
DuBOIS 13,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 601 15 — 13
Punxsy 010 01 — 2
DuBois—13
Gabby Gulvas ss 3223, Haley Reed lf 4112, Morgan Pasternak cf 3220, Lynx Lander 2b 3000, Teegan Runyon 2b 1000, Ava Baronick p 4123, Alexas Pfeufer 3b 4220, Aaliyah Estrada dp 3220, Audrey Hale c 3123, Bree Weible rf 3121, Emma Delp 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-13-15-12.
Punxsutawney—2
Lexi Poole rf 3010, Ciara Toven p-dp 2111, Avary Powell c 3010, Karli Young dp-p 3110, Brynn Hegert 1b 1010, Olivia Toven cf 2001, Kaylee Guidice 3b 1000, Brooke Young 3b 0000, Brinley Hallman 2b 1000, Emily Dobbins lf 1000, Syd Hoffman ph 1000, Brooke Skarbek ss (flex) 0000. Totals: 18-2-5-2.
Errors: DuBois 0, Punxsy 2. LOB: DuBois 5, Punxsy 5. DP: DuBois 1, Punxsy 0. 2B: Pasternak. HR: Reed, Baronick, Hale, Gulvas; C. Toven. SB: Young.
Pitching
DuBois: Ava Baronick-5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
Punxsutawney: Ciara Toven-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Karli Young-2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: C. Toven.