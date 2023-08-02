REYNOLDSVILLE — Playing a big game in the cozy confines of the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field in the Federation League playoffs can be a mind-bending experience.
Ask both the Sykesville Senators and Rossiter Miners.
In the opening game of their best-of-seven finals series Tuesday night, the Miners and Senators each hit three home runs. Of those six homers, only one leaves the park at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field.
Ironically, it was the pop fly down the right-field line hit by Daren Byers in the top of the eighth inning that would’ve left Shaffer Field down its short right-field line in an otherwise much bigger park. Byers’ two-run shot broke a 10-10 tie and gave the Miners a very hard-earned 12-10 win.
Game two is tonight at Shaffer Field in Rossiter with game three back in Reynoldsville on Thursday. Both game start at 6 p.m.
Byers nearly came up with a homer-robbing catch in the bottom of the seventh when Jordan Frano’s fly ball went about a foot over his glove at the center field fence. Instead, it was Frano coming up with a big two-out, two-strike blast to tie the game.
“Playing this field, you know if you get a popup it’s going to be gone,” Byers said. “I tried to make an effort on (Frano’s home run) but missed by about a foot. The rest of the homers, a couple are outs and maybe a couple doubles. It’s a small park. It’s literally a slugfest, no matter what.”
The Miners led 5-1 after three innings and 7-2 going into the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of a some shaky Sykesville defense that gave the Miners three key unearned runs.
But Sykesville rallied back. The Senators worked reliever Zeke Bennett for three straight walks to start the fifth inning and after a forceout at the plate for the first out of the inning, Jake Felix hit the first of two Senators grand slams to cut it to 7-6.
Seven didn’t feel like that was the winning total and the Miners tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh with Ruben Taylor hitting his second two-run homer of the game. He also doubled for a three-hit night, all of them opposite field hits from the left-handed designated hitter/manager.
Taylor shrugged with a little guilt on taking advantage of his two opposite field homers over the short fence, but just a little.
“It drives me nuts. I know I hit two home runs today, but they’re not home runs anywhere else, maybe they were hit well,” Taylor said. “I’ve been coaching high school and we always teach the kids to stay middle and use the whole field and both were left-field home runs. It’s just practicing what you preach.”
The Miners added a run after Taylor’s blast which turned out huge. Bennett walked, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before Peyton Hetrick’s sacrifice fly made it 10-6. Hetrick delivered two other key runs with his two-out, two-run single in the fifth put the Miners up 7-2 at the time.
But it was Sykesville’s turn again. Miners reliever Coy Martino retired five straight batters in relief of Bennett and then got the first out of the bottom of the seventh before walking Jake Mowrey and Devon Walker. He got Felix on a forceout grounder to third before walking the dangerous Price, who hit a solo homer to lead off the second for the Senators’ first run.
With the bases loaded, Frano delivered and tied the game with his slam getting over the glove of Byers, who flipped over the center-field fence with his robbery attempt. The Senators now had life with the game tied up at 10-10.
“That’s been us all year,” said Frano. “We were down late at Rossiter (July 5) and we scored seven runs in the seventh to win (8-6). I mean I just battled. I saw the first two well and fouled them off and I hit a fast ball. It felt good.”
The Miners answered with the sixth and final homer of the game in the eighth with Byers off the Senators’ third pitcher, left-hander Wil Uberti, and Martino, a rising junior at Punxsutawney, after a shaky seventh, recovered and retired three of the four batters in the eighth for the win, striking out Jake Mowrey with a runner at first base.
“Coy is a lot like Daren where he wants the ball and wants to throw it over the plate and get guys out, throw it as hard as he can and do it, so he’s a competitor any time I give him the ball,” Taylor said.
Senators manager Paul Roman did point to the early defensive miscues and the fact that his team scored 10 runs with two grand slams and lost, not an easy thing to do.
“We were sloppy in the field and that’s what disappointed me. We pitched good enough to win hit good enough to win. They were better than us in the field,” Roman said. “We may have been rusty in the field with the layoff, but it’s a seven-game series and I didn’t really expect a sweep. They have lots of young arms and they’re aggressive and fast. It’s tough to beat a fast team.
“We hit two grand slams and scored only two other runs. We had other guys on base and need to hit them in.”
After playing five games in eight days with the first game going 18 innings in a semifinal series win over the Brookville Grays, the Miners struck first in the finals.
“It’s never easy,” Taylor said. “Winning game one was huge. It’s just like getting the lead early in the game and pitchers pitching to contact, so the pressure is on them and we can keep playing our game. Hopefully we can push it to 2-0.”
ROSSITER 12,
SYKESVILLE 10
Score By Innings
Rossiter 203 020 32 — 12
Sykesville 010 140 40 — 10
Rossiter –12
Isaac London 3b-ss 5000, Anthony Maseto 1b-rf-1b 5330, Daren Byers cf 5222, Jack Bracken p-1b-3b 5321, Ruben Taylor dh 5334, Owen Wood lf 0000, Zeke Bennett rf-p-rf 3100, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3023, Coy Martino ss-p 2010, Addison Neal c 4000. Totals: 37-12-13-10.
Sykesville –10
Jake Mowrey cf 3100, Devon Walker 2b 3200, Jake Felix 1b 4214, Shane Price 3b 3321, Jordan Frano c 4124, Tylor Herzoing ss 3001, Ryan Walker dh 3010, Brandon Simbeck p 0000, Ricky Clark p 0000, Wil Uberti cr-p 0000, Ezeck Olinger rf 3000, Damon Foster lf 3100. Totals: 29-10-7-10.
Errors: Sykesville 3, Rossiter 1. LOB: Rossiter 5, Sykesville 4. DP: Rossiter. 2B: Bracken, Taylor, Maseto, Frano. HR: Taylor 2, Byers, Pirce, Felix, Frano. SAC: Hetrick, Herzing. SB: Bennett, Martino, Byers 2.
Pitching
Rossiter: Bracken 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Bennett 1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Martino 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
Sykesville: Simbeck 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Clark 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Uberti 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Martino. Losing pitcher: Uberti.