REYNOLDSVILLE — A picture-perfect early June evening welcomed fans, drivers and teams from three different states — Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York — and Canada to Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday for Modified Night.
The BRP Modified Tour made the first of two scheduled visits to Hummingbird this season along with the PA Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modifieds The BRP Big Block Modifieds competed in a 35-lap, $2,500/win race with Erick Rudolph coming out on top. In the PA Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modifieds, it was Steve Longo taking the checkers in the Modified Division and Tim Harris doing so in the Sportsman Division.
All of othe track’s other regular divisions were also in action Saturday night with the exception of the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks. Feature winners were Royce Stanley Jr. (Andy Man’s Car Care Economods), Paul Kot (Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Super Late Models), Doug Surra (Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Models), Josh Fields (PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Pure Stocks), and Shawn Hadden (Sunny 106 Four-Cylinders).
The May 21st makeup feature for the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods was also run at the end of the night with the Mike Anderson picking up the win.
Stanley Jr. and Orin Taylor made up the front row for the 20-lap Economod feature to kick off the night’s racing action. Stanley Jr. jumped out to the lead on the start, but he was quickly challenged and overtaken by Mike Anderson and Bob McMillen as they moved into first and second, respectively, as they completed the opening lap.
On lap 2, McMillen edged ahead of Anderson on the lowside of turns 3 and 4 to take the lead away. Then, on lap 3, Stanley Jr. made the high line work to get back around Anderson and move into the second spot behind McMillen. As the race neared halfway, it was three cars under a blanket for the lead with McMillen in front over Stanley Jr. and Anderson.
At the cross flags on lap 10, Stanley Jr. made the highside work for him once again as he made the pass on McMillen to take the lead. Another lap or two were completed before a couple of quick caution flags came out, keeping the field close. On the restart following the cautions, Stanley Jr. pulled out to the lead as a side-by-side battle commenced behind him for second between McMillen and Anderson.
Anderson worked McMillen over on the high line for the next handful of laps. With just a couple laps remaining on lap 18, Anderson completed the pass to move into second. Stanley Jr. went unchallenged in the final couple of laps on his way to capturing his first checkered flag at the Bird and his first in over 10 years. Anderson, McMillen, Nate Fleck and Taylor rounded out the Top 5. McMillen won the heat race.
The BRP Big Block Modified 35-lap, $2,500/win feature race was next to the track with Brian Swartzlander and Dave Murdick leading the field of 20 to the start. Swartzlander got the lead on the start over Murdick and Garrett Krummert. On lap 3, Krummert made the pass on Murdick on the lowside to move into the second position behind Swartzlander.
On lap 6, both Murdick and Rex King Jr. were able to make their way around Krummert to move into second and third respectively. After another couple of quick caution flags, it continued to be Swartzlander out front over Murdick and King Jr.. The race remained under green flag conditions until about lap 12 when a caution for a wreck in turns 3 and 4 set up another restart. After another quick caution flag, Swartzlander was out to the lead as both King Jr. and Krummert worked their way around Murdick to move into second and third respectively.
On lap 16, King Jr. closed in and got to the inside of Swartzlander to take the race lead. King Jr. and Swartzlander raced side-by-side for another lap or so before a caution for a wreck in turns 3 and 4 brought about another restart. On the ensuing restart, King Jr. pulled out to the lead as Swartzlander was challenged for second by Rudolph. As the race reached its halfway point on lap 18, it was King Jr. out front as Rudolph made the pass on Swartzlander for the second position.
Brad Rapp was able to make his way around Swartzlander for third on lap 19 as Rudolph closed in and began to pressure King Jr. for the top spot. On lap 20, Rudolph was able to edge ahead of King Jr. on the inside at the line to take the lead. King Jr. tried to hang on the highside, but Rudolph completed the pass down the backstretch.
The race stayed green all the way to the two-to-go signal from flagman Earl Jackson on lap 33. This would make for a green-white-checkered finish. Rudolph jumped out to the lead on the restart and never looked back on his way to picking up the win and the $2,500 payday. Rudolph was followed by King Jr., Rapp, Murdick, and Swartzlander in the Top 5.
Rudolph, Fink, and Murdick won the heat races.
Kenny Schaffer and Kyle Knapp then led the Super Late Models trackside for their 25-lap feature event.
Schaffer got out to the lead on the start, but was quickly challenged and passed by Denny Fenton as he led lap 1 over Schaffer and Knapp. Fenton maintained the lead through a couple cautions, one of which saw Kanpp get loose coming out of Turn 4. That gave third to Doug Eck.
On the restart, it was Fenton still leading the way over Schaffer and Eck. A hard-charging Paul Kot was making his way through the field as the laps began to click away as he caught the top three. Kot made his way around Schaffer for the third position, then on lap 11 Eck used the high line to his advantage to get around Fenton and take the top spot away.
Also on that lap, contact was made as Kot battled Fenton for second which led to Fenton spinning and bringing out the caution flag once again. That set up what would ultimately be the final restart with Eck leading the way over Kot, with Schaffer back in third. Eck got out to the lead on the restart with Kot and Schaffer following behind.
At halfway on lap 13, Kot began to put the pressure on Eck for the lead and pulled off the pass a lap later. He then pulled away from the field in the closing laps as Eck collected his second win in as many races at Hummingbird. Eck, Schaffer, Dylan Fenton and Nathan Brady made up the Top 5.
Eck and Fenton won the heat races.
The PA Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modifieds were next to the track with Mark Hahn and Thomas Warburton leading the field to green. Hahn jumped out to the lead on the initial start and led lap 1 over Warburton and Steve Longo. One lap was completed before a caution for Longo spinning in turns 3 and 4 set up the first restart. The spin moved Jeff Manners into the third spot for the restart.
On the restart, Hahn led the way over Warburton and Manners. A couple of more laps were completed before a caution for Warburton spinning in turn 2 brought about another restart. Warburton’s spin moved Manners and Fred Hildebrand into second and third respectively. At the cross flags on lap 8, it was Hahn leading the way over Hildebrand and Longo.
Another lap was completed before a caution for a spin on the backstretch. Hildebrand took his car to the pit area and retired from the race which moved Longo to second and Tim Harris to third. Longo put the pressure on Hahn for the lead in the closing laps and made the pass on Hahn on the final lap to pick up the win.
Hahn crossed in the second, followed by Hildebrand, Warburton, and Don Swingle. Harris was the winner in the Sportsman Division and was followed by Manners and Jeff Mitchell. Hahn won the Modified Heat Race and Manners won the Sportsman Heat Race.
The Semi Late Models were up next with Dennis Curry and Nick Loffredo on the front row for the 15-lap main. Loffredo pulled out to the lead on the start and led the opening lap over Curry and Surra. On lap 3, Surra used the lowside to his advantage to make the pass on Curry to move into the second position behind Loffredo.
Surra then passed Loffredo for the lead on lap 6 and began to pull away from the field past the halfway point. A pair of cautions bunched up the field, but Surra checked out on the field on the restart and never looked back in the last 5-6 laps en route to capturing his first checkered flag of the season. Loffredo, Curry, Deegen Watt and Kyle Shannon made up the Top 5 Loffredo won the lone heat race.
The Pure Stocks were next trackside for their 15-lap feature event, with Andy Frey and Jenna Pfaff leading the field to the opening green flag. Frey got out to the lead on the start and led lap 1 over Pfaff and Josh Fields. Later on the opening lap, contact was made between Pfaff and Frey which sent Frey spinning.
The spin forced Frey to head to the pit area and retire from the race, while Pfaff was put to the back of the field for the contact that was made. All of this moved Fields to the point with Dustin Challingsworth in second and Ashley Kilhoffer in third. Fields led the way on the restart over Challingsworth and Kilhoffer.
Jake Foradori made the pass on Kilhoffer to move into third behind Fields and Challingsworth on lap 3, but Fields held the lead through the midway point. The race remained under green flag conditions until lap 11 or 12 when the caution flag was displayed.
Fields jumped out to the lead on the restart as Foradori challenged Challingsworth for the second spot. Foradori worked Challingsworth over in the last few laps and made the pass for second on the final lap. Fields went on to notch his first win of the season at Hummingbird. Pfaff rallied to take home fourth, while Kilhoffer was fifth.
Fields and Pfaff won the heat races.
Zack Frantz and Travis Timko then led the Four-Cylinders to the track for their 15-lap feature.
Frantz got out to the lead initially on the start, but was quickly overtaken by Shawn Hadden as Adam Bales made the pass on Timko to move into third behind the leaders. Bales used the low line to his advantage on the second lap to move into second, while Joe Beningo moved up to third a couple laps later.
At the halfway point (lap 8), it was Hadden out in front over Bales and Beningo. Hadden would go unchallenged in the second half of the caution-free race en route to capturing his first checkered flag of 2022 at the Bird. Bales, Beningo, Frantz, and Mitch Stiles rounded out the Top 5.
Bales and Hadden won the heat races.
The Economods capped off the night with their 20-lap Makeup Feature from May 21st., with Mike Anderson and Bob McMillen leading the field to the opening green flag.
McMillen jumped out to the lead initially on the start, but Anderson came back on the inside in turns 3 and 4 to take the lead and lead lap 1 over McMillen and Chip Davis. On lap 4, Nate Fleck made the pass on Davis on the inside to move into the third position behind Anderson and McMillen. The race remained under green flag conditions until lap 7 when the caution flag was displayed for Fleck spinning in turn 2. The spin moved Orin Taylor into third for the restart.
There was another spin on the restart which set up another one. While under caution, Taylor took his car to the pit area with a mechanical issue and thus ending his night. That moved Brad Curran Jr. into the third position for the restart. Curran Jr. got the second spot from McMillen on the lap 7 restart. At the cross flags on lap 10, it was Anderson continuing to lead the way over Curran Jr. and McMillen. Another couple of laps were completed before a caution for a spin in turn 1 on lap 12 brought about another restart. The race stayed green on the restart all the way until the white flag lap on lap 19 when the caution flag was thrown for a stopped car in turns 1 and 2.
This would set up a green-white-checkered finish with Anderson leading the way over Curran Jr. and McMillen. The late caution flag and green-white-checker finish did not phase Anderson as he held on to collect win No. 1 of 2022. Anderson was followed by Curran Jr., McMillen, Davis, Fleck, Taylor, and Mark Bell. Anderson won the heat race back on May 21st.
