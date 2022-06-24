REYNOLDSVILLE — The Young Guns Jr Sprints made their second visit of the 2022 season Saturday night at Hummingbird Speedway and joined the six regular divisions that were also in competition.
In the Open Class of the Sprints, Garrett Davenport picked up his fourth career Open Class victory at the track. He also broke the Open Class track record with a time of 17.614 seconds and a speed of 68.127 mph. For perspective, that lap time and speed is right in the ballpark of those recorded in the Pure Stock division.
In the Stock Class of the sprints, Mason McAndrew took home the checkered flag for his second career Stock Class victory at the speedway. Like Davenport, McAndrew also broke the track record in the Stock Class with a time of 19.831 seconds and a speed of 60.511 MPH.
The speedway’s six regular divisions also were part of the night’s action, including a pair of makeup features in the Pure Stocks and Four-Cylinder from May 21.
Josh Fields won the PAGO Visitors Bureau Pure Stocks feature, his second win of the season and 23rd of his career in the division at The Bird. Paul Kot took an emotional trip to victory lane in the Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Super Late Models. The win came after Kot lost his mother to cancer earlier in the week. His win was his third in four races this season and his 27th career Late Model win at Hummingbird.
Andrew Gordon, subbing for Bruce Hartzfeld, wheeled to victory in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks. Gordon’s win was his second straight after he won the 2nd Annual Al Connor Memorial in his own car the week before. In the regular feature for the Sunny 106 Four-Cylinders, it was Blake Joiner picking up the win. The win was Blake’s first win of 2022 and his 10th career Four-Cylinder victory.
Doug Surra was victorious in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Models for his third win in four races this season. The win tied him with Nick Erskine for the most career wins in the Semi Late division with 20. In the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, it was Bob McMillen collecting his first career Economod victory. McMillen became the third first-time winner in the division this season.
In the May 21 makeup features, Rusty Martz and Shawn Hadden won in the Pure Stocks and Four-Cylinders, respectively. It was the first Pure Stock win for Martz at Hummingbird and the second win of the season for Hadden.
Speedway Notes: A total of 75 cars were in attendance for the fourth night of racing in the 2022 season. ... This Saturday features a $1,000 to win Semi Late Special sponsored by Srock Contracting. The other five regular divisions will also be in action to make it a complete six-division program. ... For the first time ever, the speedway will hold Kids Bike Races at intermission. Kids can register for them upon arrival at The Sub Hub Kids Club. ... Pie in the Eye will return with Semi Late driver Dennis Curry set to take a pie to the face also at intermission. All proceeds will be donated to the Gateway Humane Society. We have raised $130 to be donated in memory of Tom Scott so far this year.
Kids will also get the chance to play “Pin the Tail on the Squirrel.” Kids of all ages can purchase water balloons and will take aim for flagman Earl “The Squirrel” Jackson. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society in Memory of Sonia Kot. ... Fans and drivers are also reminded that the Mid-Season Championship Double Points Night has been moved to Saturday, July 9th, since only 4 races have been completed so far. ... The speedway will not hold race on Saturday, July 2nd, for the Independence Day holiday.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 p.m. by the pit gate entrance For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.