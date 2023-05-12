REYNOLDSVILLE — Sunny skies welcomed drivers, teams and fans from all over the region back to Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night for the 2023 Season Opener.
The 2023 season marks the 23rd consecutive season of racing at the Bird. Earl “The Squirrel” Jackson is entering his second season as flagman as John McConnell, the host of the popular Garage Crawl on Facebook, enters his first season as the voice of the Bird.
It was scheduled to be a regular six-division program with the Pro Stocks, Economods, Super Late Models, Semi Late Models, Pure Stocks, and Four-Cylinders all on the card. However, due to the seemingly relentless rains that the area experienced throughout most of the week which led to some challenging track conditions throughout the night, the final feature of the night (the Four-Cylinders) was suspended after just a few laps. The Four-Cylinder feature will resume where it left off this weekend.
Five drivers started 2023 on the right foot by taking trips to Carns Powersports Victory Lane. Zac Etzel picked up his first career feature win in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods. After a six-year drought without a win, Dwayne Brooks took the checkers in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models for his first win since 2017. Other feature winners on Opening Night included Bruce Hartzfeld in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks, Nick Loffredo in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Models and Josh Fields in the Pure Stocks.
Jim Challingsworth and Bruce Hartzfeld led the Pro Stocks trackside for their 20-lap feature event to kick off the feature racing action. Hartzfeld jumped out to the lead on the start and led lap 1 over Fuzzy Fields and Challingsworth. Hartzfeld continued to lead the way until a caution for a spin on the backstretch on lap 4 or 5 set up the first restart of the race.
On the restart, Hartzfeld got out to the lead over Fields and Challingsworth. Hartzfeld began to extend his lead over the field as the race neared halfway. At the halfway mark on lap 10, it was Hartzfeld still leading the way over Fields and Challingsworth. One more caution flag would fly in the second half of the race, but it would not phase Hartzfeld as he cruised to the win over Fields, Challingsworth, Kyle Corah, Mikael Beaver, and Jim Bloom. Hartzfeld won the lone heat race.
The Economods were next to the track with Alex Siekkinen and Nate Fleck on the front row for their 15-lap feature race. Siekkinen edged out to the lead on the start over Fleck and Etzel. Siekkinen led lap 1 as Etzel made the pass on Fleck on the inside to move into the second position.
On lap 3, Fleck worked his way back around Taylor to move into third behind the leaders. Then, a couple of laps later on lap 5, Fleck made the pass to the inside of Etzel to move into the runner-up position behind Siekkinen. Another couple of laps were completed before a caution for a spin in turns 3 and 4.
On the ensuing restart, Fleck made a move to the inside of Siekkinen and made the pass to take the top spot at halfway as Taylor passed Etzel for third. Etzel made the pass on Taylor to regain the third position on lap 11. Later that lap, the caution flag was displayed again for a wreck on the backstretch. Fleck led the way over Siekkinen and Etzel on the restart. On lap 12, Etzel made the pass to the inside of Siekkinen to move into second. Later that lap, Fleck spun out of the lead coming off of turn 2, bringing the caution out one more time.
That moved Etzel to the top spot for the final restart with Siekkinen and Brad Curran Jr. following behind. Etzel jumped out to the lead on the final restart over Siekkinen and Curran Jr.. Etzel got the lead and never looked back in the final few laps enroute to his first career feature win. Taylor made a last lap, last turn pass on Curran Jr. for third. Siekkinen, Taylor, Curran Jr., Fleck, Don Watson, and Carter Bidwell rounded out the field.
Siekkinen and Fleck won the heat races.
Paul Kot and Doug Eck headed the field of Super Late Models for their 25-lap feature. Dwayne Brooks made a three-wide pass for the lead on the highside of turns 1 and 2 on the opening lap. Brooks would lead lap 1 over Eck and Kot. A couple of quick caution flags for spins would keep the field close with only an additional 2 to 3 laps being completed.
On the restart following the cautions, it was Brooks still leading the way over Eck and Kot. On lap 8, Eck was able to close in and make the pass on Brooks for the race lead. One lap later, Kot was able to work his way past Brooks for second. At the halfway point on lap 13, it was still Eck out front over Kot and Brooks.
On lap 14, Brooks powered past Kot on the inside to move back into second. Brooks was flying on the highside and was catching the leader rather quickly. On lap 18, Eck had to check up briefly coming off of turn 4 which led to Brooks getting into him and spinning on the frontstretch. He made a 360 and continued on his way, now in the fourth position. The spin moved Derek Rodkey into third. The caution flag came out again one lap later for a spin in turn 1.
Eck pulled out to the lead on the restart over Kot and Rodkey. Brooks, coming from fourth, powered past Rodkey on the highside as he set his sights on Eck and Kot. The caution flag was displayed one final time on lap 22, which set up a three-lap showdown between Eck, Kot, and Brooks.
On the final restart, it was Eck out to the lead as Brooks dove to the inside of turns 1 and 2 to get past Kot for second and set his sights on Eck. Brooks closed in on Eck and powered past on the highside to take the top spot just as the white flag was in the air. Brooks held on to capture his first checkered flag in nearly 6 years in what was a wild race. Brooks was followed by Eck, Kot, Rodkey, Clay Ruffo, Dennis Curry, Nathan Brady, Rich Runyan Jr. and Orvis Newcome lll in the Top 10.
Eck and Brooks won the heat races.
The Semi Late Models were trackside next with Kyle Shannon and Nick Loffredo leading the field to the green flag for their 20-lap main. Shannon got out to the lead on the start and led lap 1 over Loffredo and Dan Smeal. On lap 3, Loffredo used the outside of turns 1 and 2 to make the pass on Shannon for the race lead.
At the cross flags on lap 10, it was Loffredo continuing to lead the way over Shannon and Smeal. On lap 14, Smeal pulled off a three-wide move on the inside of turns 1 and 2 to go from 3rd to 1st with just six laps remaining. Later that lap, Smeal got tight going into turns 3 and 4 and spun out, allowing both Loffredo and Shannon to go by and move back into the first and second positions.
Smeal continued on though in the third spot without a caution flag. Shannon closed in on Loffredo in the final laps and actually got to the inside of Loffredo, but it was to no avail as Loffredo held on to take his first trip to Carns Powersports Victory Lane this season. Shannon, Smeal, Adam Nixon, Doug Surra and Ryan McCanna rounded out the field. Loffredo won the heat race.
Josh Fields and Dustin Challingsworth then led the Pure Stocks to green for their 15-lap feature event. A quick caution flag on the opening lap involving Challingsworth moved Bruno Mowery and Wayne Truitt into second and third for the restart. Fields then got out to the lead as he led lap 1 over Mowery and Truitt. Another lap or so was completed before a caution for a spin in turns 1 and 2. Fields jumped out to the lead on the restart over Mowery and Truitt.
On lap 6, Challingsworth reentered the top 3 by passing Truitt for the third position. The caution flag was displayed again later that lap. At the halfway mark on lap 8, it was Fields out front over Mowery and Challingsworth. A few more caution flags flew in the second half of the race, but none of them phased Fields as he led from the green to checkered to notch his first win of 2023.
Mowery and Challingsworth swapped the second and third positions a couple of times in the closing laps with Mowery ending up coming home second and Challingsworth third. Josh Bloom crossed in fourth followed by , Truitt, Devin Dickey, Jake Valasek, Andy Frey, Renae Meyer and Paul Metz Jr. in the Top 20.Mowery and Challingsworth won the heat races.
The field did take to the track briefly to conclude the evening with William Kephart and Hunter Olszewski led the field to the green flag. They completed a couple laps before the race was suspended by track officials due to rough track conditions.
Speedway Notes: Action resumes this Saturday with a regular 6-division program plus the first Kids Bike Race of the season. The remainder of the Four-Cylinder feature from opening night will be run as well. It will also be a Mother’s Day Special with all of the moms in attendance receiving a special gift. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 p.m. by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities as well as meet some drivers prior to racing getting started.
