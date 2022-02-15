DuBOIS — St. Marys gave DuBois all it could handle Monday night on the hardwood, but in the end Beaver senior Chooch Husted proved too much for the Flying Dutchmen to handle as he willed the hosts to a 51-42 victory.
St. Marys (4-17) used a strong shooting performance to lead after each of the first three quarters — 11-10 after one, 25-21 at the half and 35-34 entering the fourth.
However, DuBois (16-5) owned the final eight minutes and outscored the Dutchmen, 17-8, to come away with a nine-point victory that was much closer than the final score might indicate.
And, it was Husted who fueled the huge win — one that kept the Beavers’ District 9 League title hopes alive — with a monster double-double. He scored a career-high 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Husted kept DuBois in the game in the first half, scoring 14 of the Beavers’ 21 points at the break. He picked up his play even more in the second half, scoring 17 over the final two periods — including nine in the decisive fourth quarter.
The turning point for the Beavers came near the midway point of the third when Husted went on a 6-0 run himself that was punctuated by a dunk off a Dutchmen turnover.
The Beavers grabbed a 30-29 lead thanks to that spurt. And, while St. Marys managed to regain the lead by quarter’s end (35-34), Husted’s min-run and dunk seemed to energize his teammates for the remainder of the game.
“St. Mary has been playing great. And, if you look at the number one possession games or overtime games they have been in, it’s a lot,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “Their record is not an indication of how good of a basketball team they are.
“So, we knew it would be a dogfight, and they came out shooting the all really well and got the lead. We were able to weather that, and I think we kind of piked up our intensity and activity in the second half.
“We did not shoot the ball as well as we have been, but we were able to get the ball inside (to Husted) and Chooch was playing really well. If he gets a touch in there, he’s really difficult to handle.
“He played great, and our guys did a great job looking for him. Sometimes you need nights like that from a certain player along with the defensive end to weather a poor-shooting situation.”
Both teams struggled to find their stride in the first couple minutes, and it was the Dutchmen who proved to find that rhythm — behind the 3-point line as they jumped out to a 9-4 lead behind a pair of treys from Zach Thorwart and one by Quin Gavazzi.
However, DuBois righted the ship some in the final three minutes of the frame and used a 6-2 spurt to get back within a point at quarter’s end, 11-10. Andrew Shaffer-Doan jump-started that run with a putback, while Husted scored the other four points.
St Marys answered back to start the second quarter with back-to-back hoops by Tanner Fox to make it a 5-point game (15-10) before Husted hit a pair of free throws.
The Dutch maintained that five-point advantage for most of the period, thanks in large part of a second 3-pointer by Gavazzi. St. Marys eventually was able to push that lead to to nine at 25-16 thanks to a 5-0 spurt that featured baskets by Charlie Coudriet and Gavazzi.
Unfortunately for St. Marys, it didn’t score in the final 2:28 of the half, while DuBois got a pair of Husted free throws and a 3-pointer from Ryan Kovalyak to cut its halftime deficit to four at 25-21. Kovalyak joined Husted in double figures with 10.
Kovalyak then opened the third quarter with another 3-pointer, but the Dutch countered with four straight points to go back up five again at 29-24 just past the 6-minute mark.
That’s when Husted rattled off his own personal 6-0 run, capped by the big dunk, to not only get the Beavers back in the game but put them up 30-29. Teammate Joey Foradora then added a drive to the basket for a 3-point lead before Dutchmen Tyler Mitchell completed an old-fashion 3-point play to knot things up at 32.
Husted then scored again with 1:10 left in the third, but St. Marys regained the lead in the closing second when Anthony Nedzinski banked in a trey to make it 35-34 Dutchmen.
Coudriet then opened the fourth with a basket to put St. Marys up three (37-34), but it was all DuBois from there as the Beavers closed the game on a 17-5 run.
DuBois used a 7-0 lead to take the lead (41-37), with Husted scoring four of those points. Fox ended that spurt with a hoop for St. Marys, but Husted converted an old-fashion 3-point play on the other end to promptly put the Beavers back up five at 44-39.
Shaffer-Doan then went 3 of 4 at the foul line to that advantage out to eight (47-39) before Gavazzi hit his third trey of the game 59 seconds left to make it 47-42.
That proved to be too little, too late as the Dutchmen saw another close game slip out of their grasp either late in regulation or overtime. Gavazzi led the Dutchmen with 13 points, while Fox had 10.
“We just can’t close,” said St. Marys coach Bill Shuey of his young team. “That’s been our issue all year, but we’re young and hopefully next year they will remember these games. It’s usually just the little things that make the difference.
“(Husted) was just too much inside. I thought we did a good job on him in the first half, but then for some reason we didn’t pressure the ball outside and they found him all the time. The effort was there, and DuBois is a good team. They knew how to use there weapon and we had a hard time stopping it.”
DuBois ends its regular season Friday at Brookville in a huge winner-take-all matchup that will decide the District 9 League title.
“St. Marys had an opportunity to play spoiler, and I’m sure they knew that,” said Bennett. “They played a great game, but right now we fortunately put ourselves in a position that it’s a one game, winnner-take-all on Friday. That will be a fun situation for both teams.”
St. Marys ends its season Wednesday with a game at Philipsburg-Osceola.
DUBOIS 51,
ST. MARYS 42
Score by Quarters
St. Mary 11 14 10 7 — 42
DuBois 10 11 13 17 51
St. Marys—42
Tanner Fox 5 0-0 10, Tyler Mitchell 2 1-1 5, Quin Gavazzi 4 2-2 13, Hunter Hetrick 0 1-2 1, Zach Thorwart 2 0-0 6, Anthony Nedzinski 1 0-0 3, Charlie Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Dan Schultz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-5 42.
DuBois—51
Ryan Kovalyak 3 2-4 10, Joey Foradora 2 1-4 5, Chooch Husted 12 7-9 31, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 1 3-4 5, Al Pasternak 0 0-2 0, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-23 51.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 6 (Nedzinski, Gavazzi 3, Thorwart 2), DuBois 2 (Kovalyak 2).