DUBOIS — Bryson Huwar and the Clarion-Limestone baseball team have been chomping at the bit to play their first game, and that opportunity finally came Wednesday as the Lions battled DuBois Central Catholic at Stern Family Field.
And, Huwar didn’t disappoint in the season opener as he outdueled DCC’s Brandin Anderson in a battle of Division I-bound pitchers and blasted a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to help C-L come away with a 3-1, extra-inning victory.
Huwar, who is headed to St. Bonaventure, took a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh with his team clinging to a 1-0 lead. Central Catholic freshman Brayden Fox finally broke up the no-no — a day after his teammate Carter Hickman no hit Brockway — with a leadoff single that sparked a rally that scored a run to tie the game.
Huwar didn’t hang his head after losing both the no-hit bid and shutdown and put the Lions back on top in the eighth when he blasted a two-out, solo home run off DCC reliever Aiden Snowberger.
The Lions added a second run in the frame and took a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the eighth. Huwar. who was very economical with his pitches went back out to the mound and retired both Matt Pyne and Snowberger, fielding comebackers off the bat of both Cardinals.
He hit Hickman with two outs to give DCC some life. However, he promptly took that life away when he picked off pinch runner Andrew Green at first to end the game with Fox at the plate.
Huwar went the distance, allowing the one earned run on three hits while striking out nine, walking one and hitting a pair. He three 98 pitches (pitch limit is 100) and threw a first-pitch strike to 22 of 29 batters he faced.
Anderson, who is headed to Youngstown State, wound up with a no decision. The Lions drove up his pitch count in the early innings, as he finished with 92 pitches in five innings of work. He allowed one run (earned) on two hits while striking out eight and walking four.
Snowberger suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs (both in 8th) on four hits while striking out three and walking none.
“Considering all the circumstances, and we waited so long ... we’ve had five rainouts ... I couldn’t have asked for more,” C-L coach Todd Smith. “But, Bryson is a competitor and a really good pitcher. And, he was on his game today., and we did enough offensively.
“You don’t see a lot of complete games thrown in seven innings, and he just threw one in eight innings. So, that kind of tells you how efficient he was. He’s been throwing all winter and preparing himself. There’s nobody more sad when we’re rained out then him because he just loves to play baseball.
“Jordan Hesdon at the plate had a couple big hits and scored a couple runs for us, and of course Bryson gets the home run. But, I really didn’t know what to expect to day because of the circumstances. But, I’m very happy because we competed against a really good team.”
Both pitchers faced the minimum in the first inning, with Anderson getting a 5-4-3 doubles play after walking Corbin Coulson.
Clarion-Limestone then threatened in the second.
Nick Aaron smacked a one-out single to center, then reached second safely when Anderson, who fielded a comebacker, over threw second on a potential double-play ball. The righty settled down though and recorded a pair of strikeouts around a walked to leave the bases loaded.
Central’s offense was much quieter, though, as Huwar allowed only a leadoff walk to Cartar Kosko in the third in the first three innings.
The Lions finally got to Anderson for a run in the fourth to grab a 1-0 lead.
Hesdon led off the inning with a single to left, then stole second and took third on a passed ball before Aaron walked. Hesdon scored on a Jase Ferguson grounder the Cardinals couldn’t turn two on to make it a 1-0 game.
Anderson pitched a quick 1-2-3 top of the fifth before exiting the game on the mound.
Central (3-3) mustered its second runner of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Cole Sansom was hit by a pitch to open the inning. He took second on a wild pitch before being removed for pinch runner Blake Pisarcik, who in turned advance to third on another wild pitch.
Huwar stranded him there though, then tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth.
Snowberger, who took the mound in the sixth, retired the first five batters he faced before Jake Smith smacked a two-out single to right in the seventh. He was replaced by courtesy runner Jack Craig, who was promptly picked off first by Snowberger to end the inning.
Fox then broke up Huwar’s no-hit bid with a leadoff single to right in the bottom of the seventh. He took second on a groundout and scored the tying run when Cole Sansom ripped a single to right.
After Sansom was erased on a fielder’s choice, Cartar Kosko beat out an infield single to put two runners on, but Nick Colbey flew out to center to end the threat and send the game to extra innings.
Snowberger made quick work of the first two hitters on a flyout and strikeout, but Huwar belted a pitch by the freshman lefty over the fence in left-center to make it 2-1.
Hesdon followed with a double to deep center and scored on a single by Aaron to push the C-L lead to 3-1. Hesdon and Aaron each had two hits for the Lions on the day.
Huwar then finished off his complete-game victory by playing a role in all three outs in the bottom of the eighth — ending things on the pickoff of Green.
“Obviously, Huwar is a very good pitcher,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “We’ve beat him before, and we knew what we were getting. He’s also a good hitter. Snowy just left a pitch up on him, and that happens. We’re going to challenge our freshmen like that. Obviously, you see the baseball IQ they have, I just wish overall as a team we had a little better baseball IQ. That’s what it came down to today, just paying attention to the game.
“We just didn’t do enough at the plate and in the field and came up short today. It was a great baseball game, and you love to see 1-0 games like that going to the bottom of the seventh with him having the no-hitter.
“Our kids battled, we just need to get better at baseball, plain and simple. Whether this take some ownership of this right now or they don’t, the coaches can’t play for them. They have go out and make the plays and learn how to win.”
Clarion-Limestone is back in action today when it plays Karns City at Pullman Park in Butler, while DCC is off until next Tuesday when it travels to Elk County Catholic.
CLARION-LIMESTONE 3,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1, 8 innings
Score by Innings
C-L 000 100 02 — 3
DCC 000 000 10 — 1
Clarion-Limestone—3
Tommy Smith ss 4000, Corbin Coulson cf 3000, Bryson Huwar p 4111, Jordy Hesdon rf 4220, Nick Aaron 1b 3021, Jase Ferguson 2b 4001, Kohen Kemmer dh 3000, Brady Fowkes 3b 0000, Logan Lutz lf 1000, Jake Smith c 3010, Jack Craig cr 0000. Totals: 29-3-6-3.
DuBois Central Catholic—1
Aiden Snowberger lf-p 4000, Carter Hickman 2b 3000, Andrew Green pr 0000, Brayden Fox rf 3110, Ben Gritzer c 3000, Cole Sansom 1b 2011, Blake Pisarcik pr 0000, Kaden Brezenski ss 3000, Cartar Kosko dh-lf 2010, Brandin Anderson p 0000, Nick Colbey 3b 3000, Matt Pyne cf 3000. Totals: 26-1-3-1.
Errors: C-L 0, DCC 1. LOB: C-L 6, DCC 4. DP: C-L 0, DCC 1. 2B: Hesdon. HR: Huwar. HBP: Hickman (by Huward), Sansom (by Huwar). SB: Hesdon. PO: Craig (by Snowberger); Green (by Huwar).
Pitching
C-L: Bryson Huwar-8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO; 2 HB.
DCC: Brandin Anderson-5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO; Aiden Snowberger-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kuwar. Losing pitcher: Snowberger.