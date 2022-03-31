DUBOIS — The first inning proved to be the difference Wednesday in the season opener for the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team, as the Cardinals lost a tough 6-5 contest to visiting Indiana at Stern Family.
It proved to be a rough day to be a starting pitcher as DCC’s Brandin Anderson and Indiana’s Braden Yanity combined to get just one out, as 10 of the game’s 11 runs were scored in the first.
Indiana won that first inning, 6-4, and held from there to beat the Cardinals by a run to even its record at 1-1.
Anderson struggled with his control from the get-go in the the top of the first as he walked four batters. The lone hit he allowed was a three-run homer. All told, Anderson allowed five runs, all earned, on the one hit while walking four.
Cartar Kosko relieved Anderson and tossed 5 2/3 innings of strong relied. He allowed one run (also in 1st inning) on nine hits while striking out two and walking none. Freshman Aiden Snowberger threw the final 1 1/3 innings and needed just 15 pitches to get the final four outs in his varsity debut on the mound.
Kosko’s effort on the mound was key, especially after the Cardinals scored four runs themselves in the bottom of the first to get right back into the game.
Matt Pyne reached on an error to open the inning before Snowberger walked. Freshman Brayden Fox followed with a single to center to score Pyne. Carter Hickman was then hit by a pitch to load the bases for Brezenski, who plated a run on a groundout.
Anderson reached on an error to extend the inning and allowed Fox to score. Ben Gritzer then capped the inning with a RBi single to make it 6-4.
Yanity recorded one out in the frame, allowing four run, one earned, on one hit while walking two and striking out none. Behind him, Indiana also got a strong relief outing as Conner Geesey tossed 4 2/3 innings. Geesey allowed one run (earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking none to get the win
Central Catholic got within a run in the fifth when Cole Sansom doubled home Fox to make it 6-5. The Cardinals got not closer though, as Michael Tortorella threw a scoreless sixth and seventh to get the save. He threw just 13 pitches.
Fox was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored in his first varsity game.
Central Catholic (0-1) is back in action Friday at home vs. Clarion at Stern Family Field at 4 p.m.
INDIANA 6,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5
Score by Innings
Indiana 600 00 0 — 6
DCC 400 010 0 — 5
Indiana—5
Zach Tortorella cf 3120, Gavin Homer ss 3100, Steven Budash 1b 3100, Ben Ryan c 4123, Lincoln Trusal 3b 3100, Braden Yanity p-2b 3120, Conner Geesey p 0000, Michael Tortolella lf-p 3020, Garrison Dougherty 3b-rf 3011, Nick Love 2b 3010. Totals: 28-6-10-4.
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Matt Pyne cf 4100, Aiden Snowberger lf-p 3100, Brayden Fox rf 4221, Carter Hickman ss 2110, Kaden Brezenski 3b 3001, Cole Sansom 1b 2011, Brandin Anderson p/dh 3001, Cartar Kosko p 000, Ben Gritzer c 3011, Andrew Green 0000, Nick Colby 2b 2000, Blake Pisarcik ph 1000. Totals: 27-5-5-5.
Errors: Indiana 1, DCC 0. LOB: Indiana 5, DCC 4. 2B: Sansom. HR: Ryan. HBP: Hickman (by Yanity).
Pitching
Indiana: Braden Yanity-1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Conner Geesey-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Michael Tortorella-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Brandin Anderson-0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Cartar Kosko-5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Aiden Snowberger-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Wnning pitcher: Geesey. Losing pitcher: Anderson. Save: M. Tortorella.