DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team opened the defense of its PIAA Class A state title Thursday the same way it started a year ago, with a season-opening loss to Indiana.
The Indians edged DCC 6-5 to start last season and made it two wins in two seasons vs. the Cardinals with a wild 10-7, 8-inning victory on Thursday at Stern Family Field.
While the final score doesn’t show it, the game was a pitchers’ duel through seven innings with the teams tied 3-3. Central Catholic actually trailed 3-0 after the top of the fourth but got a run back in the bottom of the fourth before a two-out, two-run double by Brayden Fox in the fifth knotted things up at 3-3.
The Cardinals then worked out of jam in the top of the seventh, as lefty Aiden Snowberger came on in relief of Cartar Kosko and struck out Landon Kodman to strand two runners in scoring position.
Kosko tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief himself to help keep DCC in the game after Indiana scored three runs, two earned, off starter Carter Hickman.
Central Catholic then came oh so close to winning the game in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.
Snowberger smacked a single up the middle with one out, then stole second. After reliever Ryan Okopal struck out Hickman, the Indians elected to intentionally walk Fox, who was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
That brought Kaden Brezenski to the plate and he hit an Okopal pitch the other way down the right-field line with Indiana’s right fielder playing in the gap. It appeared the ball might drop but hung up long enough for Garrison Dougherty to track it down on a dead sprint.
That play sent the game to extra innings, which is where things got a little crazy as the teams combined for 11 runs and nine hits in the eighth inning. Unfortunately for DCC, Indiana won the frame 7-4 to take home the victory.
Nick Love opened the eighth with an infield single against Snowberger before Charlie Manzi hammered a 2-run home run to right-center to make it 5-3. Love was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on the day, while starting pitcher gavin Homer went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
That spelled the end for Snowberger, but Indiana was far from done in the inning as it pushed five more runs across against DCC relievers Andrew Green and Carter Himes. Green allowed four runs, all earned, in a third of an inning, with Himes giving up one before finally getting the Cardinals out of the inning.
Trailing by seven, some teams might have closed up shop in the bottom of the eighth, but not DCC. The Cardinals didn’t hang their heads and actually brought the tying run to the plate in the frame.
Ben Gritzer drew a walk to get things started before Pisarcik reached on an infield single. Courtesy runner Johnny Varischetti then scored when pinch-hitter Trenton Miller reached on an error.
Matt Pyne kept the inning going when he reached on another error that plated Pisarcik. Okopal followed with a strikeout of Snowberger for out No. 2, but Hickman delivered a RBI single before Fox doubled in another run to make it 10-7.
That brought Brezenski to the plate as the tying run. The Cardinal ripped a pitch back up the middle, but Okopal fielded the sharp comebacker and threw to first to end the game.
Okopal picked up the win in relief, allowing four runs, all earned, on four hits in three in innings of work. He struck out five and walked two. Homer went the first five for Indiana, giving up three earned runs on four hits with a strikeout and walk.
“These kids battled,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “That was a fun game, and we were seeing a Division I arm (in Homer) right off the bat and the guys battled (at the plate) against him. I thought Carter Hickman did a good job and I extended him a little farther than I wanted to, but he wanted the ball and felt great. Then Cartar Kosko came in and did a nice job for us.
“We battled back and got it to 3-3, and got Snowy in there and he had a big strikeout there in the seventh. Then we had a chance and were a foot or so away from getting the walk-off. Panda threw one out to right field, and were that close and it just hung up enough for the kid to get to it.
“I could have kept Snowy in there (in eighth), but I didn’t want to extend him right now. I’m not going to sacrifice our guys just for a win and build up the ones who need it. I know when they need to peak,.
“Today was a great testament to their character and how they battled back, even there in the eighth. And, everybody contributed. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
Indiana jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a run in the first as Homer ripped a leadoff double off Hickman and his courtesy runner later scored on a two-out error. Hickman and his defense did limit the damage though, as Brezenski turned a nice 6-3 double play on a hard ball up the middle before the run scored.
The Indians tacked on another run in the second on a Homer sacrifice fly, while Love led off the fourth with a solo homer to make it 3-0. Central also got a huge defensive play to end that inning, as Pyne caught a fly ball in center and gunned down Tim Birch trying to score to keep it a 3-run game.
The Cardinals got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Fox was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and later came home on a Pisarcik groundout.
Central struck for two more with two out in the fifth to even the score after Snowberger hit into a fielder’s choice. Hickman then reached on an infield single where Indiana’s shortstop slipped on the wet turf after fielding a groundball.
The Cardinals capitalized on that break, as Fox belted the first of his two doubles to score both runners to tie the game. Central Catholic couldn’t capitalize on that momentum though as Indiana put together the bigger eighth inning rally.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Saturday at home against Elk County Catholic at noon.
INDIANA 10,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Indiana 110 100 07 — 10
DCC 000 120 04 — 7
Indiana—10
Gavin Homer p-ss 3032, Adam Cowburn cr 0100, Steven BUdash 3b-1b 3110, Michael Tortorell lf 5111, Garrison Dougherty rf 3000, Landon Kodman 1b/dh 4000, Hunter Martin ph 1111, Ryan Okopal p 0000, Nick Love 2b 4232, Charlie Manzi ss 4212, Ethan Shank c 3020, Tim Birch cr 0100, Kadin Homer cf 3120. Totals: 33-10-14-8.
DCC—7
Aiden Snowberger rf-p-rf 5110, Carter Hickman p-1b 5121, Brayden Fox lf-rf-lf 3123, Kaden Brezenski ss 4010, Ben Gritzer c 2000, Johnny Varischetti cr 0100, Blake Pisarcik 3b 3111, Cartar Kosko 1b-p 3000, Carter Himes lf-p 1000, Andrew Green 2b-p-2b 3010, Trenton Miller ph 1101, Matt Pyne cf 4101. Totals: 34-7-8-7.
Errors: Indiana 3, DCC 3. LOB: Indiana 9, DCC 8. DP: Indiana 0, DCC 2. 2B: Tortorell, Love; Fox 2, Brezenski. HR: Love, Manzi. SAC: G. Homer, Budash, K. Homer; Gritzer. SB: Dougherty, Pisarcik.
Pitching
Indiana: Gavin Homer-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB; Ryan Okopal-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
DCC: Carter Hickman-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Cartar Kosko-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Aiden Snowberger-1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Andrew Green-1/3 IP, 3 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 HB; Carter Himes-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Okopal. Losing pitcher: Snowberger.