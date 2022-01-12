LORETTO — Saint Francis University softball has announced the addition of Jackson Frank as the team’s graduate assistant to round out the 2022 coaching staff. Frank joins assistant coach Elysse Petrie on head coach Jessica O’Donnell’s revamped coaching staff.
“Jackson has a lot of experience in a variety of areas in our game that will be extremely beneficial for us long-term,” O’Donnell said. “He’s going to take us to another level by helping us improve on analytical data, research, video breakdown, scouting and player development.”
Frank is a 2021 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, Smeal College of Business with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management, with a focus in leadership. In addition, he minored in Spanish and was part of the sabermetrics and business clubs.
Frank worked as a volunteer student manager on the Nittany Lions’ baseball team, working with other student managers to keep stats and opposing team scouting reports. During the season, Penn State went 18-24, but ended the season with a 10-6 record over the final month.
He worked as an assistant general manager for the DuBois Bucks Collegiate baseball team in two separate stints. He had responsibility in creating player profiles, keeping stats, announcing and operating the videoboard. He also had internship experience with DuBois Sports Properties, where he collaborated with Prep Baseball Report Pennsylvania to organize baseball showcases.
In 2019, Frank spent time at the Sports Management Worldwide General Manager and Scouting Course, where he was mentored by MLB scout Larry D’Amato and former Dodgers general manager Dan Evans. He took courses in the MLB collective bargaining agreement, sabermetrics, scouting techniques and player evaluation, which will aid his role with the Red Flash.
As a player at Pennsylvania State University DuBois from 2017-19, Frank earned two United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Championships. He was also named PSUAC All-Conference Academic and USCAA National All-Academic Team in 2019.
“I am very excited that Jackson has agreed to help us and I can’t wait to utilize his strengths and skillset,” O’Donnell said. “I know his former experience as a player and manager will help us improve and grow in all areas, on and off the field.”
He is the brother of current outfielder Jordan Frank, who has appeared in 181 games in her career so far. She most recently hit .268 and ranked top-three on the team in at-bats (138), doubles (six), home runs (four) and stolen bases (eight) during the 2021 season.
“As the brother of currently player Jordy Frank, we are extremely happy to welcome him to our staff,” O’Donnell said. “He comes from a great family background and I absolutely love his passion for the game.”
The Red Flash enter the 2022 season after four-straight Northeast Conference Championships, including a 64-8 conference record during the four-year run.