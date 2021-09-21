BROCKWAY — The Johnsonburg Ramettes girls volleyball team downed the home Brockway Lady Rovers in straight sets Monday evening, 25-9, 25-13, 25-11.
Alainia Sherry racked up 16 kills and a couple of aces for the Ramettes, as they didn’t allow the Lady Rovers to get a lead all evening.
“We had some big hitters today,” Johnsonburg coach Matthew Shuey said. “Alainia Sherry had 16 kills in a three-set night — that’s a pretty good night. So obviously we were firing pretty well today. We served well and receive served well. Brockway served very well today — I thought there were some good float serves and we did a good job of being in our system. That’s kind of been our Achilles heel this year, is serve receive, and I thought we did well with that today and we got a good win against a good team.”
It was tied 3-3 in the first set before Johnsonburg went on a 17-3 run that put things out of reach for the home Lady Rovers. Johnsonburg took the first set 25-9.
It was much of the same in the second set after a 1-1 tie that saw Ella Lindberg get two aces in a 9-0 run that also saw kills by Sherry and Annasophia Stauffer before Brockway called a timeout to regroup being down 10-1. After the time out, Lindberg’s serve went in the net and Brockway quickly tried to gain momentum — but to no avail. Kills by Sherry and Tess Kojancic helped stretch the lead out to 17-3 at one point that allowed Shuey to change positions around and to give others some in-game work.
“I have a pretty small varsity team,” Shuey said. “But we got to try out our secondary setter. A junior, Abby King, got some really good looks today. We also got to move some hitters around in that third game and try some things to see what we’ve got. It’s nice to get in-game experience and not to just see it at practice.”
Brockway was able to cut the Johnsonburg lead to 20-11 before the Ramettes turned it up towards the end of the second set, with the final three points coming off two kills from Sherry and one from Kojancic for a 25-13 win.
Another early tie took place in the third set and much like the first two, Johnsonburg went on a run to make things tough for the Lady Rovers. This time, it was a 6-0 run with Kiera Marciniak serving, as Sherry sprinkled in a couple more kills to make it 8-2 before Brockway responded. A Sherry ace made it 12-4 and Johnsonburg later held a 15-7 lead before Brockway’s Ciara Morelli got a kill to make it 15-8. But the Ramettes would respond with a kill from Lindberg and they would take an 18-8 lead before Morelli got another kill for Brockway.
From there, the Ramettes finished the game on a 7-2 run and got its final point and win to make it a clean sweep with a 25-11 third set victory.
“Brockway didn’t let the ball drop,” Shuey said. “We definitely had to hit at them. I thought we did that very well. We did a very good job when the ball came to our side.”
The Ramettes showed versatility on the night, as that will only help later on into the season.
“We have options, even with a smaller varsity team,” Shuey said. “Knowing I have some options — if someone might not be hitting well, I can change it up and we can still be effective, which is nice to see.”
Johnsonburg will get a break as they will be back in action on Sept. 28 as they’ll host Ridgway. Brockway looks to rebound from Monday’s loss as they’ll be in action again today as they travel to Kane.