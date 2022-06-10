DuBOIS — The Johnsonburg softball team’s historic run came to an end on Thursday at Heindl Field in a 14-0 loss in five innings to undefeated Neshannock in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Ramettes had just three hits off Lady Lancers pitcher Addy Frye.
“They have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber. “It didn’t come out the way they wanted, but they won a district title and they are the first team from Johnsonburg or Ridgway to win one.
“Winning a game at states and being one of the final eight teams in the state out of 109 schools. ... You feel bad the way it ended, but I am proud of what they did and where they came from.”
Natalie Dunworth led off the game with a single into right field for the Ramettes, but was caught stealing to end frame.
Neshannock scored two runs in the bottom of the frame, as Neleh Nogay walked and stole second. She came home when the next batter, Aaralyn Nogay, tripled to the right field wall.
Aaralyn Nogay scored when Frye hit a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Lady Lancers a 2-0 lead.
After Johnsonburg went down in order in the second, Neshannock added three more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ali Giordano walked, stole second and came home on an a RBI single by Neleh Nogay.
Aaralyn Nogay singled, putting runners on first and third. She then stole second and came around when Frye hit a double into center field, increasing the lead to 5-0.
Julie Peterson singled with one out in the top of the third and was sacrficed over to second by Maria Casilio, but Frye struck the next batter out, leaving her stranded at third.
The Lady Lancers scored seven runs in a disastrous inning for the Ramettes, who committed three errors in the frame, which led to three unearned runs and a 12-0 deficit.
Neshannock added two final runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Aaaralyn Nogay knocked in both runs on a single into right.
Frye set the Ramettes down in order in the top of the fifth, ending it 14-0.
It was the final game for four seniors in a Johnsonburg uniform — Peterson, Payton Delhunty, Anna Duffield and Kelsey Heindl.
“Every year that is the worst part of coaching,” Gerber said. “There are some kids you just aren’t going to see again.
“And trying to replace the seniors we have this year is not going to be easy. I’m just very proud of this team.”
Johnsonburg finished the season at 16-7. Neshannock plays Laurel, a 5-0 winner over Everett, in the 2A semis.
NESHANNOCK 14,
JOHNSONBURG 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Johnsonburg 000 00 — 0
Neshannock 237 2x — 14
Johnsonburg—0
Natalie Dunworth cf 2010, Julia Jones 3b 2000, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 2010, Shelby Sorg rf 2000, Zoey Grunthaner c 2000, Anna Duffield dp 2000, Payton Delhunty ss 2000, Julie Peterson p 2010, Maria Casilio 2b 0000, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 16-0-3-0.
Neshannock—14
Neleh Nogay cf 3433, Aaralyn Nogay ss 4344, Addy Frye p 3013, Aleena Frengel cr 0000, Hunter Newman 1b 3021, Gabby Quinn 3b 3100, Gabby Perod c 2000, Aubrie Ragone cr 0100, Ali Giordano 2b 2201, Katherine Nativio rf 2211, Katie DiMuccio dp 2100, Jadyn Maliza lf 1000. Totals: 25-14-11-13.
Errors—Johnsonburg 3, Neshannock 0. LOB—Johnsonburg 1, Neshannock 4. 2B—N. Nogay, A. Nogay, Frye, Newman 2. 3B—A. Nogay. SF—Frye. SAC—Casilio, Giordano. SB—N. Nogay 3, A. Nogay, Quinn, Giordano, Nativio.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julie Peterson—4 IP, 11 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Neshannock: Addy Frye—5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Frye. Losing pitcher: Peterson.