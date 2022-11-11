DUBOIS — For the second year in a row, the DuBois football team found itself in the thick of things in the second half of its playoff opener, but unfortunately for the Beavers they were once again unable to end a long postseason victory drought that dates back to 1996.
This time around it was District 6 foe Juniata which used a strong run game in the second half to hold off DuBois, 17-7, Thursday night in a District 6/9 Class 4A subregional game despite a strong defensive effort by the Beavers.
Juniata held a slim 3-0 halftime lead following a wild sequence late in the second quarter that saw the teams throw interceptions on four straight plays and five of eight in the final minute of the half.
DuBois hauled in three of those interceptions — two bv Ben Hickman and the other by Nathan Kougher — and got the ball at the Indians’ 41, 22 and 43 yard line respectively.
However, they were unable to capitalize on the three turnovers as freshman quarterback Trey Wingard threw two picks himself as the Beavers looked to grab the lead before the break.
Those missed opportunities were arguably the difference in switching the momentum before the half. Juniata the came out in the third third quarter and got a defensive stop before driving 57 yards on nine plays to extend its lead to 10-0 on a Waylon Ehrenzeller 11-yard touchdown run.
Ehrenzeller, who missed the last three games of the regular season, made the difference for the Indians on this night as he churned out 21 carries for 135 yards and two second-half scores in the 10-point victory.
Juniata, which was held to 130 yards in the first half (64 rushing, 66 passing), kept the ball completely on the ground in the final two quarters after the turnover fest to end the second quarter.
The Indians wore down the Beavers as the second half progressed, racking up 30 carries for 165 yards. Ehrenzeller had 93 of those yards.
DuBois, which lost seniors Cam-Ron Hays and Dalton Yale to injury in the second quarter, saw its offense finally come to life early in the fourth quarter while trailing 17-0.
The Beavers needed seven plays to go 65 yards, with Wingard hitting Garrett Frantz for a 32-yard touchdown on a bubble screen with 8:18 to play. Frantz followed lineman Zack Gallagher down the sideline and into the end zone for his team’s lone score of the evening. Cullen McAllister’s extra point set the eventual final at 17-7.
“Juniata is a solid football team, and they did a really good job on defense,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “They are athletic and all over the field. We just didn’t make enough plays on offense, and that’s what it is. I thought our defense played well enough to win.”
Defense ruled the first half for both teams, as they combined to punt the ball six times and commit seven turnovers (4 by Juniata, 3 by DuBois) before the half.
The first scoring chance for either side came early in the second quarter when Juniata QB Aaron Kanagy hit Casey Smith in stride on a deep ball. However, Frantz knocked the ball out from behind as he made the tackle inside the 5-yard line, and Hays recovered the ball in end zone for a touchback.
DuBois gave the ball right back, though, as Indian Lane Peiper recovered an Austin Henery fumble two plays later and returned it to the Beaver 19. Juniata got as far the 3 hard line before it was called for an aiding the runner penalty as Kanagy appeared to score the game’s first points.
Instead, Juniata had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Brant Walters to go up 3-0 7:40 left in the half.
The teams once again traded punts before the interception-fest ensued in the final minute before Juniata took that 3-0 lead to the break.
“That would have been momentum, no doubt,” said Wingard when asked how big converting one of those turnovers would have been late in the first half.
DuBois picked up an initial first down on three runs by Nissel to open the third quarter, but a huge 13-yard sack by Jonathan Kauffman promptly stalled the drive and the Beavers were forced to punt.
Juniata got the ball at its own 43 and put together its 9-play scoring drive, all on the ground, to grab control of the game. Ehrenzeller had four totes for 36 yards on the drive, including an 11-yard TD to cap it with 4:15 left in the third. Walters kick made it 10-0.
The Juniata defense then forced another quick punt before the Indians went 65 yards on nine more runs. Ehrenzeller’s 24-yard TD scamper with 10:47 to play made it a three-score game at 17-0.
DuBois answered right back with its lone scoring drive of the game, doing it mostly through the air.
Wingard hit Frantz for 17 yards on a bubble screen to jump-start the drive then found freshman Jaxson Hanzely for 23 yards on third-and-8 to quickly put the Beavers at the Juniata 28.
Brendan Orr was then dropped for a 4-yard loss, but Wingard hit Frantz on another bubble screen two plays later and the senior did the rest by following Gallagher down the sideline for a 32-yard score.
Frantz had two catches for 49 yards and score in his final high school game, while Hanzely had four grabs for 41 yards.
Wingard finished 17 of 32 for 171 yards with a TD and two interceptions, while Juniata’s Kanagy was 1 of 13 for 66 yards and three picks.
Juniata (8-3) finished the night with a 295-229 advantage in total yards.
DuBois finished the season with a 5-6 record and saw its season end on its home field for second straight year after losing a heartbreaker to University Prep, 14-13, in last year’s subregional game.
“I just want to hang out right now and take care of these seniors who played their last game here tonight,” said Wingard. “I think playing that last game here will be special for them.
“It’s the last memory a lot of them will have in a football uniform, and it was here. So, I’m happy for them on that.”
Juniata advanced to play the winner of the District 8/9 subregional game between University Prep and Meadville next weekend.