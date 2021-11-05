BROCKWAY — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys soccer team had plenty of opportunities to score goals Thursday night against Karns City in the District 9 Class 2A title game at Frank Varischetti Field. But in the end, the Gremlins were able to capitalize on their scoring opportunities as they took the district title with a 4-0 win.
Seth Bishop scored the first goal of the game for Karns City at 4:04 with an assist from Myles McCulley and the Gremlins were able to lead the rest of the way.
“The first goal they put in, you could see it definitely put us back,” St. Marys head coach Mike Shaffer said. “It was a little bit of a shock in having to realize what we needed to do to get back into it.”
The Gremlins came out to begin the game on the aggressive side, with plenty of shots that just missed the mark. However, their persistence paid off at the 21:40 mark as they went up 2-0. The Flying Dutchmen had been pressing but the Gremlins got the ball back and Brandon Slater found McCulley up top as he did the rest of the work to get the goal.
After being down 2-0, St. Marys started to get more shots off while the Gremlins started to concentrate more on clearing out potential scoring opportunities, as the Gremlins took a 2-0 lead into the half.
“Halftime was a little rough,” Shaffer said. “We were a little discouraged by a bit of the dirty play by the other team. And we had to take the halftime to shake that off. These boys this year — if there’s anything about them — they’ve been resilient. We’ve had a couple games where they’ve blew it and they came back very strong. So that’s what they do. And in the second half, you saw that. They came back with fury trying to put something in and we just couldn’t do it today.”
The Flying Dutchmen lived up to the “flying” part of their team name and started putting up shots, primarily from senior Matt Palmer.
“Matt Palmer, he’s a show maker,” Shaffer said. “You saw him on the ball all game long working hard, trying to get the ball in the offensive zone or trying to shoot it or find a through ball to get it to somebody else’s feet. There’s no doubt Matt Palmer was the force behind this team this whole year. And that’s why he’s leading our team in scoring and assists.”
But after a corner kick midway through the second half, Karns City’s Jacob Callihan got the ball in traffic and threaded through some St. Marys defenders to boot it past goalkeeper Casey Young for a 3-0 lead at 63:00.
Just 1:58 later, Callihan put the game away to make it 4-0 after getting through traffic again and finding the back right portion of the net.
From there, St. Marys tried to get on the board, but to no avail as Gremlins goalkeeper Lucas Yasika had 13 saves on the night — eight of which came in the second half. After a couple late scoring opportunities missed the mark, Karns City took the 4-0 win and the D-9 2A title.
Although falling one game short, Shaffer said he was pleased with the efforts of his entire team, especially Palmer and Tanner Fox, and also of they way they were able to keep Karns City from getting shots off in the second half.
“Tanner Fox, you can’t miss him,” Shaffer said. “He’s in the air and everywhere. He’s just constantly pushing it when they try to get through our defense and he’s back there, he’s faster than all of them and he’s taking it off their feet and frustrating them. They didn’t have too many shots despite the four goals they scored, so we didn’t quite get to see the abilities of our freshman keeper (Casey Young). But he’s a strong keeper. So the future’s looking bright. But we were really expecting a different turnout tonight, but that is what it is.”
The Flying Dutchmen loss marked the final career game for the St. Marys senior duo of Palmer and Collin Kline.
“When you only have two, it makes it real difficult (to see them leave) because you get to know them really well,” Shaffer said. “They are, by definition, soccer players. That’s all they do. They love soccer, they play soccer, they watch soccer and talk soccer. That’s all those two do. And in our area of the country, you don’t get those types of players. You get good athletes that play soccer, but I had two seniors who lived and breathed soccer and it was refreshing to see it. They forced soccer upon all those younger kids, which is going to pay dividends in the future. Those two started a culture of being soccer players in St. Marys. Phenomenal kids, too. You don’t get nicer kids than these boys. They just made my life easy this year.”
With just two graduating seniors, Shaffer said they’ll have a young team for next year and they’ll continue the culture of what Palmer and Kline helped build.
“We had only four juniors, 10 sophomores and four freshmen,” Shaffer said. “For the next couple years, we’re young. But they’re feeding off of what was established.”
St. Marys finished its season with an 11-8-1 record.
“This team, I’m just so proud of them,” Shaffer said. “I’m very upset they didn’t reach their goal they had for themselves. But by far, this is my 18th year coaching high school boys soccer in this year, I’ve never had a team that’s been such a good group of guys. They’re just positive, good guys.”
KARNS CITY 4,
ST. MARYS 0
Score by Halves
Karns City 2 2 — 4
St. Marys 0 0 — 0
First Half
KC—Seth Bishop, (Myles McCulley assist), 4:04.
KC—Myles McCulley, (Brandon Slater assist), 21:40.
Second Half
KC—Jacob Callihan, 63:00.
KC—Jacob Callihan, 64:58.
Statistics
Shots: Karns City 19, St. Marys 18. Saves: Karns City 13 (Lucas Yasika), St. Marys 4 (Casey Young). Corner kicks: Karns City 4, St. Marys 4.