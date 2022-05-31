DUBOIS — The Punxsutawney softball team got off to a great start in Monday’s District 9 Class 3A title game against Karns City, getting a solo homer from Brooke Young in the top of the first.
Unfortunately for the Lady Chucks, it was all Karns City from there as the Lady Gremlins scored eight runs in the first two innings on their way to an 11-3 victory that secured the Class 3A championship and a berth to next week’s PIAA playoffs.
The Lady Chucks never stopped battling despite being on the verge of being 10-runned after three innings when they trailed 10-2. Punxsy just couldn’t seem to get any hits to drop as the Lady Gremlins made one stellar defensive play after another.
“You got to make your own breaks defensively, and we need get better at that,” said Punxsy coach Brad Constantino. “There were very few strikeouts in this game for either team, and it came down to defensive execution. They made a ton of plays and made them at crucial times, and we weren’t able to get that stop to get off the field when we needed it.
“They battled, but when you’re swimming upstream and fall behind that big that early — you start pressing a little bit when you’re batting and we just never got into an offensive flow.”
Young’s homer in the first came with two outs against Karns City starter Marra Patton and started a rally, as Brynn hergert and Emily Dobbins followed with singles. However, Patton promptly got Sydney Hoffman to pop up to the circle to end the inning.
The Lady Gremlins answered right back in the bottom half of the inning, capitalizing on a pair of Punxsy errors to score three unearned runs against Ciara Toven. That first run scored on an error, while Megan Whitmire delivered a huge two-run, two-out single to center following the second miscue of the frame.
Punxsy got one of those runs back in the second as Karli Young drew a leadoff walk. The flex player, Milaydi Hilliard, came on to run for Young and scored on a two-out single to center by Toven to make it 3-2.
That’s as close as the Lady Chucks got though.
Karns City exploded for five run on four hits in the second, then tacked on two more in the third to push the lead to 10-2.
Zoe King had a RBI single in the second, but the big blow was a three-run double to left by Jess Dunn. Ashley Fox added a RBI double in the third, while King plated another run on a groundout to make it 10-2.
The score stayed that way into the bottom of the fifth when Karns City added to it with its 11th and final run.
Jada Polczynski led off with a single and stole second as the Lady Gremlins were looking to end the game early via the mercy rule. Fox followed with a single to chase home Polczynski to make it 11-2.
Fox, who took second on a late throw home was then bunted to third by King. Punxsy kept that 12th run from scoring, though, as Young snagged a line driver and third and hustled to the bag and tagged it with her glove to complete and inning-ending double play as Fox tried to dive back in. Fox, as well as Rossi McMillen and Allison Walker, all had two hits for the Lady Gremlins.
Punxsy mustered one final run of its own in the seventh.
Brooke Skarbek jump-started a two-out rally with a single to left. Toven followed with a shot to center where Rossi McMillen nearly made her second diving catch in three innings on Toven.
However, the ball popped out of her glove as she hit the ground this time for a single. Toven finished the day 2-for-4 with a RBI. Laci Poole then reached on an error that allowed Skarbek to score to set the final score.
Punxsy finished its season with a 9-11 record and losses just three players to graduation in Laura Rittenhouse, Rachel Houser and Audreyanna Mauk.
As for Karns City (14-3), it moves on to play the District 10 runner-up in the opening round of states on Monday.
KARNS CITY 11,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Score by Innings
Punxsy 110 000 1 — 3
K. City 352 010 x — 11
Punxsutawney—3
Ciara Toven p 4021, Laci Poole c 4000, Brooke Young 3b 4111, Brynn Hergert lf 3010, Emily Dobbins cf 3010, Sydney Hoffman 2b 3000, Laura Rittenhouse cr-2b 0000, Karli Young dp 2000, Kaylee Guidice 1b 3010, Brooke Skarbek ss 3110, Milaydi Hilliard (flex) rf 0100. Totals: 29-2-7-2.
Karns City—11
Ashley Fox ss 2222, Zoe King lf 3212, Rossi McMillen cf 4220, Marra Patton p 3010, Addison Christie cr 0100, Jess Dunn c 4113, Megan Whitmire 1b 4012, Sarah Patton 3b 4010, Ava Fox pr 0000, Allison Walker 2b 3020, madison Gibson pr 0100, Jada Polczynski 3210. Totals: 30-11-12-9.
Errors: Punxsy 2, KC 2. LOB: Punxsy 6, KC 5. DP: Punxsy 1. KC 0. 2B: Ash. Fox, Dunn. HR: B. Young. SAC: King. SB: Ash. Fox, Polczynski.
Pitching
Punxsy: Ciara Toven-6 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
KC: Marra Patton-7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Patton. Losing pitcher: Toven.