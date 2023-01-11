BROCKWAY — Led by junior Jenna Kasmierski, Ridgway used a strong shooting first-half to upend host Brockway, 45-31, Tuesday night in Allegheny Mountain League girls basketball action.
The teams entered the league matchup on opposite ends of the spectrum, as Brockway (2-10) captured a thrilling 45-43 win against Brookville Friday night, while Ridgway (6-4) was coming off a lopsided 45-27 setback at home to DuBois on Thursday.
However, it was the Lady Elkers who bounced back in a big way, grabbing control of the game from the get-go as they raced out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead behind eight points by Kasmierski.
Ridgway eventually led by 11 (28-17) at the break, as Kasmierski scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the first two quarters. The junior hit four of Ridgway’s six 3-pointers in the game and also pulled down 12 rebounds.
The Lady Rovers didn’t go away quietly though and battled back with a 7-2 spurt in the third to get within six at 30-24 late in quarter. Senior Madelyn Schmader netted five of her team-high 14 points in that run. Schmader added eight rebounds.
Brockway got no closer though, as the game turned in Ridgway’s favor for good in the final minute of the third after it looked like the Lady Rovers had seized the momentum.
Brockway went 0-for-4 at the foul line in that closing stretch, while Kasmierski drained two 3-pointers in a span of 23 seconds to quickly make it a 12-point game at 36-24. Free throws plagued Brockway on the night as it went just 8 of 20 at the charity stripe, while Ridgway was 7 of 13. Turnovers also hurt both sides, with Brockway committing 25 and the Lady Elkers 20.
Lady Rover freshman Sophia Schmader scored in the finals seconds of the third to make it a 10-point game, but Brockway got no closer than nine points in the fourth as Ridgway went to win by 14.
“We normally try to pride ourselves on defense, and tonight for whatever reason we weren’t rebounding and weren’t closing out. So the defense was struggling a little bit,” said Ridgway coach Jason Schreiber. “But, offensively we hit some shots and moved the ball around pretty well.
“As the game went on, we started to get a little impatient, though, and I don’t know why. That’s something we’re going to work on in practice, but the first half I thought we got open looks and our shooters made some shots.
“Andt That goes back to our summer work, Gabby (Amacher) and Kristen (Ellenberger) especially have really worked on their shot and their ball-handling, and Emma Vargas has stepped up a little bit. That takes a little bit of the pressure off.
“A lot of the teams we see try to take Jenna away, and luckily they have put the time and work in to make it so if they do that (take Kasmierski away), we have other options. Jenna is good enough that even when teams are really focusing on her, she’s still going to get hers.”
Brockway went into the game looking to slow down Kasmierski, but the junior made her presence felt right away as she ripped down an offensive rebound and scored inside in the first 30 seconds.
Madelyn Schamder countered with a quick hoop on the other end before a Kristen Ellenberger basket and Gabby Amacher 3-pointer sparked 15-3 run by the Lady Elkers.
Kasmierski hit a trey had four points in that Ridgway spurt, while Emma Vargas and Ellenberger added hoops. Brockway’s lone points came on a Madelyn Schmader trey. Amacher had eight for the Lady Elkers, while Ellenbeger added six points.
Brockway righted the ship a little to end the quarter though, getting a free throw by Raegan Gelnette and back-to-back baskets by Sophia Schmader to make it a 7-point game (17-10) after eight minutes.
The Lady Rovers carried that mometum into the second quarter and got within five at 19-14 when Gelnette banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the circle just over a minute in.
Vargas responded with a trey of his own, jump-starting a 9-0 Ridgway run that made it a 14-point game (28-14) in a span of three minutes. Kasmierski had another 3-pointer during that stretch.
Madelyn Schmader collected the last three points of the half though, as Brockway held Ridgway scoreless for the final 3:16 to hit the break down 11 (28-17).
The Lady Rovers promptly cut that lead to seven in the opening minute of the third as Sophia Schmader went 2 of 2 at the line and Gelnette scored inside. Amacher countered with a hoop for Ridgway before both teams went on a 5-minute scoring drought.
Madelyn Schmader finally found the bottom of the net, hitting a trey to pull Brockway within six (30-24) with 1:57 left in the third. That’s when Kasmierski gained the momentum back for Ridgway with her two 3-pointers around the four missed foul shots for the Lady Rovers.
That quick surge by Kasmierski proved too much for Brockway to overcome. While Sophia Schmader did score to make it a 10-point game (36-26) after three, the Lady Rovers managed just five points in the fourth as the Lady Elkers won the final eight minutes to win going away by 14 points.
Sophia Copello and Sam Zameroski each had buckets in the fourth for the Lady Elkers, who also went 5 of 7 at the line in the final eight minutes to help put the game away.
Ridgway hosts rival Johnsonburg Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., while Brockway travels to Cameron County on Friday.
RIDGWAY 45,
BROCKWAY 31
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 17 11 8 9 — 45
Brockway 10 7 9 5 — 31
Ridgway—45
Jenna Kasmierski 7 2-2 20, Gabby Amacher 2 3-4 8, Kristen Ellenberger 3 0-2 6, Emma Vargas 2 0-0 5, Sophia Copello 1 1-2 3, Sara Zameroski 1 0-0 2, Maddie MacAfee 0 0-0 0, Bridgette Breindel 0 0-0 0, Grace Bon 1 1-3 1, Melaina Wolfe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-13 45.
Brockway—31
Sophia Schmader 3 2-4 8, Rheanna Spinda 0 0-1 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 5 2-6 14, Raegan Gelnette 2 2-5 7, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 0 1-2 1, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Mya Freemer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 8-20 31.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 6 (Kasmierski 4, Amacher, Vragas), Brockway 3 (M. Schmader 2, Gelnette).