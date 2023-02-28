JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Rams boys basketball team had a rough go of it in the District 9 Class A playoffs as the No. 4 Rams were upset by No. 7 Keystone, 43-39, in Monday night's consolation semifinal, ending Johnsonburg's season at 11-14.
Friday night saw Johnsonburg get upset by No. 5 Cameron County, 40-37, in the D-9 Class A quarterfinals after leading by six with a minute left. Monday's consolation semifinal to decide D-9's fifth seed into the PIAA playoffs saw the Rams lead all the way until Keystone tied things up early in the fourth quarter on a Kyle Nellis three to make it 32-32.
Both teams then swapped the lead before Panther Cole Henry got the go-ahead bucket with a little over three minutes to go at 38-37 as the visitors held off the Rams in the end.
Henry dominated inside for Keystone, particularly in the second half, as he had a double-double of a game-high 21 points and 15 rebounds as he was able to make the most of second-chance opportunities.
Meanwhile for the Rams, plenty of chances on good looks inside the paint came away empty, especially on passes inside and on fast breaks.
Johnsonburg led 9-1 early as senior Jake Lobaugh scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter. A Lobaugh corner three gave the Rams a 17-10 lead before Drew Keth hit a triple as the Rams led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Rams led by eight early in the second quarter after senior Aaron Myers found fellow senior Kole Asti inside for the easy score. However, the Panthers would cut the Johnsonburg lead to 23-19 before Nick Myers made a bucket underneath and was fouled with 57.1 seconds left in the first half.
Nick Myers missed the free throw but the Rams held a 25-19 lead at the break.
Keystone quickly got within two of the Rams to start the second half, but a Lobaugh runner and Isaiah Jackson making one of two free throws gave the home team a five-point lead midway through the third.
Henry cut the Keystone deficit to one on his own with a bucket inside and two free throws with 3:16 left in the third quarter before Jackson stretched it out to a 30-27 Rams lead after Luke Zimmerman found the junior forward inside.
Jackson, who led the Rams with 15 points on the night, would then make one inside and was fouled with 2:29 left in the third. But the missed free throw gave Johnsonburg a 32-27 before and eventually a 32-29 advantage heading into the final quarter of play.
After Keystone tied it with a Nellis three, a Jackson midranger and one of two free throws by Asti gave the Rams a 35-32 lead with 6:31 left to play.
Johnsonburg still led until about four minutes left as Henry gave Keystone a 36-35 lead before Zimmerman gave the Rams the lead back with a bucket inside that was high off the glass.
But from there, Henry scored in traffic again to give Keystone a 38-37 lead and Tyler Albright gave the Panthers a 40-37 lead after getting a bucket inside with around two minutes left to play.
Jackson cut the Keystone lead to a single point as any last ditch effort by the Rams turned up empty handed the rest of the way. Missed threes by Lobaugh and Asti were eventually rebounded by the Panthers, who in turn would then hit free throws down the stretch as Aiden Sell made it a four-point lead at 43-39 with just 8.9 seconds left.
A missed three by Aaron Myers would be the final play of the game as Keth brought in the rebound and Keystone advanced to the consolation finals on Thursday against No. 3 Clarion with the 43-39 win.
In their final career games for the Rams, Lobaugh had 10 points, Aaron Myers had seven points and Asti had three.
KEYSTONE 43,
JOHNSONBURG 39
Score by Quarters
Keystone 13 6 10 14 — 43
J'burg 17 8 7 7 — 39
Keystone—43
Tyler Albright 3 0-0 6, Drew Keth 2 0-0 6, Kyle Nellis 3 0-0 7, Cole Henry 7 7-11 21, Aiden Sell 1 1-2 3, Brett English 0 0-0 0, Rayce Weaver 0 0-0 0, Haden Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-13 43.
Johnsonburg—39
Aaron Myers 2 2-2 7, Jake Lobaugh 4 0-0 10, Luke Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Jackson 7 1-3 15, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Kole Asti 1 1-2 3, Nick Myers 1 0-1 2, Noah Stauffer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-8 39.
Three-pointers: Keystone 3 (Keth 2, Nellis), J'burg 3 (Lobaugh 2, A. Myers).